Democratic Surrealism

The 13th month after the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has just ended. For his political opponents, this month was as unfortunate as anything that is usually associated with the "unlucky" number thirteen.

The Russian attempt to influence the elections in America seems to have been confirmed. This attempt was carried out not through Donald Trump, but by Democratic supporters of Hillary Clinton.

The strategy of the Democrats after the defeat in November 2016 was understandable from the very beginning -- to deprive Trump of the post of president at any cost by either declaring him an illegitimate president, or recognizing him as legitimate, but removing him from the White House by impeachment. For example, the investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller concerning the "criminal collusion between Trump and Putin" was for many months considered by "Democrats" the highest achievement of anti-Trumpism.

But no one knew about Trump's survival strategy in the Washington swamp.

The events of the past month give every reason to believe that Trump is aiming at the full-scale bankruptcy of his political opponents. This bankruptcy refers not only to financial, but also political, legal, and moral bankruptcy of the Democratic Party and its allies in the disinformation media.

Put yourself in Trump's place.

After all, he knows like no other that he is not Putin's marionette. It is reasonable to assume that Trump has built his counterstrike strategy based on this fact. Why did the Washington swamp not think about the possibility of such a counterpunch and precisely from this direction? Are Soros, Obama, and Clinton so naive that they sincerely believed that Trump would accept their rules of engagement and just idly sit by?

Did they seriously expect that an investigation into something that doesn’t exist would trigger no answer from Trump? None of these neo-Marxists with allegedly high IQs bothered to consider a strategy to forestall Trump just in case he turned out not to be guilty of anything. Could the creatures of the Washington swamp have hoped that Trump would not take advantage of the opportunity provided to him by the Democratic surrealists?

The list of Trump’s counterpunches during the 13th month is impressive. We suddenly found out that:

The fabricated dossier was probably used by the Obama administration for obtaining FISA court warrant for surveillance and wiretapping of Trump and his campaign headquarters until his inauguration. The trumped-up dossier on Trump about his adventures in Russia was ordered and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The wife of U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr (in the Obama administration) was hired by Fusion GPS (the main contractor of the "Russian dossier") for work on drafting the dossier.

Bruce Ohr met both with the head of Fusion GPS and with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele (a subcontractor of the "Russian dossier"). It was Steele who, using his old contacts in Moscow, managed to organize a communication channel for a Russian FSB disinformation diversion into the West.

The FSB-produced disinformation served as the basis for fabricating the "Russian dossier."

The same FBI "super-agent," Peter Strzok, was implicated in the case of Hillary Clinton, in the case of General Flynn, in the team of prosecutor Mueller, and in an extensive conspiracy against Trump.

This list is far from complete. Every day we learn something that no Hollywood screenwriter could ever come up with.

For example, look at the composition of the Mueller team. It's impressive. All of his investigators are supporters of Hillary Clinton. One of Mueller's investigators spent the election night of 2016 at Hillary's headquarters to take part in the expected celebration of Hillary Clinton's victory. Another investigator at one time was one of the Clinton Foundation lawyers. Mueller's right-hand man was a lawyer for a computer engineer who installed a vulnerable e-mail server for Hillary Clinton. It is documented that 9 of the 16 Mueller team investigators donated large sums of money to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

What was Mueller thinking while assembling his openly anti-Trump team? A man who has made his way to the very top of the Washington swamp is not a naif. Perhaps the Washington elites are not as smart as their lapdog press pretends.

It’s impressive that the pause before Trump's counterpunch lasted a full year. For twelve months Trump was mostly picking fights with pseudo-reporters. And then someone turned on the green light. Almost every day, America began to learn the detials of the unprecedented "witch hunt," in which the investigation of Mueller is just the tip of the iceberg. The method and frequency of public disclosure of this information indicate that the people behind it are perfectly aware of the news cycle.

After only one month of Trump's counterpunches, most Americans are questioning the objectivity of Mueller and his team. The reputation of Mueller's team drops further every day. This is also facilitated by the fact that all the official charges put forward by the Mueller team so far are unrelated to either Trump or Russia. FBI agent Strzok (who was fired from Mueller's team for ardent anti-Trumpism) mentioned that this whole "Russiagate" against Trump started simply as an "insurance policy" for the Washington swamp in case of Trump’s win. Nobody needs to explain to Americans what it means.

Since it became known that it was agent Strzok, a Hillary supporter, who not only initiated the Russian investigation but also the termination of the case against Hillary Clinton for criminal negligence in possession of top secret documents, many are calling for the "investigation of investigators." Of course, the criminalization of American politics will make our country look and feel very similar to the proverbial banana republics. Nevertheless, the Democrats have made their choice in favor of this particular method of political vendetta.

If evidence is presented that the Obama administration used FSB disinformation to obtain permission from the secret FISA court to wiretap the Trump campaign, the reputation of the Democrats and Obama will be destroyed. It is no secret to anyone that the Watergate scandal has led to the fact that the use of government institutions to spy on political opponents has become a real political taboo in America.

The surrealism of the situation lies in the fact that the Russian attempt to influence the elections in America seems to have been confirmed. Republicans should have listened to the Democrats when they accused Russia of interfering in the election process in America -- the Democrats knew exactly what they were talking about.

They knew that this Russian attempt was carried out not through Donald Trump, but through Democratic supporters of Hillary Clinton.

Gary Gindler is a conservative Russian-American blogger at Gary Gindler Chronicles.