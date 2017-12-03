Declaring War on Trump's Truthful Tweets

PM May said that Britain First is a “hateful organisation.” Nonetheless, she didn't have anything to say about the content of the videos themselves. After all:

As many Americans will know, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, said that Donald Trump was “wrong” to retweet the videos which had previously been tweeted by the political group, Britain First. Indeed, Britain's ambassador to Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, said he has raised the Government's concerns with the White House.

Britain First didn't stage the videos:

It didn't get that Muslim to smash a statue of the Virgin Mary. It didn't force that Muslim man to attack a boy on crutches. And it didn't force those Muslims to throw a boy off a rooftop.

And much has also been made of Britain First tweeting a video from 2013 (not, I presume, from 2017). So here's a video of Islamic terror (in London) from 2017! (Is the implication here that there hasn't been any Islamic terror since 2013? Really!?)

Britain First simply tweeted these videos for reasons which are obvious: it wants people to know what's going on in the Muslim world and in Europe too.

The British tabloid Metro, however, said:

“Trump re-tweeted her fake news and racist tweets.”

Now every syllable of that mindless (though ideologically-correct) comment is false. (That doesn't matter: it's political and moral grandstanding that matters to Metro and to many others.)

Firstly, how, exactly, is it racist?

Secondly, why were the tweets fake?

The Dutch attacker was a Muslim whose parents are Muslim immigrants. The only statement which was false was that he's an “immigrant”. Now is that really such a monumental mistake, Metro? In addition:

Is the statue-smashing video fake? No. Is the video of Muslims throwing a boy off a rooftop fake? No. Is the video of a Muslim attacking a boy on crutches fake? No.

No surprisingly, Trump wasn't happy that Prime Minister May has so profoundly missed the point. He tweeted:

“Theresa May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Now, that's spot on! Theresa May has clearly ignored the content of the videos. That is, she's ignored the “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism” and focussed entirely on Britain First.

Now, if the British Government were honest about the massive violence in the Muslim world (as well as the violence from Muslims in Europe and the UK), then Trump wouldn't have needed to rely on Britain First for these videos. Besides which, there's a very good chance that Trump didn't even know what Britain First is. Many in the UK don't really know much about Britain First. I also suspect that Theresa May doesn't either. (My guess is that she'll have been fed information on Britain First and these videos mainly by groups like Hope Not Hate -- see its piece on this -- and various Muslim organisations.)

Thankfully, Theresa May hasn't succumbed to the cynical opportunism of left-wing groups in that she hasn't decided to cancel Trump's state visit to the UK. And since authoritarian left-wingers wanted Trump banned from the UK before this video bonanza, then it's not a surprise that they now want him banned after it too. These people want to ban Trump for the same reason they managed to get Pamela Geller, Robert Spencer, and Geert Wilders banned from British shores. (See American Thinker's 'Geller and Spencer Banned from the UK'.)

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, also knows that this isn't really about Britain First. It's about the content of the videos. In full, she said:

“I think what he’s done is elevate the conversation to talk about a real issue and a real threat and that’s extreme violence and extreme terrorism, something that we know to be very real and something the president feels strongly about talking about and bringing up and making sure is an issue every single day.”

However, it's not all about Islamic terrorism either. It's also about Islamic sharia law, ghettos, gang violence, grooming-gangs, etc. in Europe and the UK.

Prime Minister May also seems to believe that we have a big problem with “far-right terrorism” as well. She said:

“We must all take seriously the threat that far-right groups pose both in terms of the terrorist threat that is posed by those groups and the necessity of dealing with extremist material which is far-right as well. “... In the United Kingdom we take the far-right very seriously and that’s why we ensure we deal with these threats and this extremism wherever it comes and whatever its source.”

That's very odd! There has been no “far-right terror attack” in the UK. The MP Jo Cox (more of which later) was killed by a man who shouted “Britain first” -- not “Britain First.” (In full he said: “This is for Britain;” “keep Britain independent;” and “Britain first.”) This phrase “Britain first” dates back to the 1960s and that's why the group Britain First chose it. There's also one single photo of the killer holding a British First banner; though he wasn't a member and there's no other evidence connecting him to the group.

In terms of Europe, we had Anders Breivik's massacre in 2011.

However, according to Europol, Islamist terror attacks in the European Union increased from four in 2014 to seventeen in 2015. And the number of people killed increased from four to one hundred and fifty. In 2016, 135 people were killed in ten Islamic attacks in the European Union.

France alone suffered eight attacks between 2014 and 2016. These attacks included the January 2015 Île-de-France attacks, the November 2015 Paris attacks, and the July 2016 Nice truck attack.

As for the United Kingdom, it saw three major attacks in four months in early 2017: the Westminster attack, the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, and the June 2017 London Bridge attack.

There have been other Islamic attacks in Europe; including ones in Belgium, Germany, and Spain.

So what about right-wing terror in the UK in recent years? There's been one murder (as already mentioned). In addition, a few young men who made bombs in their bedrooms have been imprisoned.

That murder of the MP Joe Cox occurred in 2016. She was murdered by Thomas Mair. He was motivated by his political views and was said to had “links” to several organisations in the UK, the U.S., and South Africa.

Consequently, it's somewhat bizarre that Prime Minister May has done two things:

i) Criticise Trump for tweeting the truth about Islam in Europe and the Muslim world.

ii) Made a big deal about almost nonexistent “far-right terrorism.

Paul Austin Murphy is a writer on politics and philosophy. He's had articles published in The Conservative Online, New English Review, Human Events, Think-Israel, Intellectual Conservative, Faith Freedom, Brenner Brief (Broadside News), etc. His blogs are Paul Austin Murphy's Philosophy and Paul Austin Murphy on Politics. His Twitter account can be found here (https://twitter.com/ PaulAustMurphy).