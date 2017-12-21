An Insult the US Won't Forget

On Monday, the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution criticizing the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. The vote was 14 to 1 and stated that the U.S. decision is null and void and must be rescinded, with only the U.S. voting against it. Under pressure by the Palestinians and Arab and Muslim nations, the president of the UN General Assembly has called an emergency session of the General Assembly for Thursday to consider a resolution similar to the one presented to the Security Council for the sole purpose of condemning the U.S. again. These 14 countries, including supposed American allies that are supported financially by the U.S., did not mind embarrassing, humiliating, and insulting President Trump on the international stage and challenging U.S. sovereignty. The UN Security Council with its 14 members was trying to interfere and dictate to the U.S. what its foreign policy should be while being hosted by the U.S. on American soil and being supported financially by the generosity of the American taxpayers. These nations chose to vote for and appease Mahmoud Abbas, the corrupt Palestinian leader who was the second in command to the notorious terrorist Yasser Arafat, the financier of Palestinian anti-Israel and American terrorist attacks for decades, a Holocaust denier, and an unelected tyrant, over the leader of the free world.

In forcing the U.S. to use its veto, the other countries emboldened America’s enemies and adversaries by highlighting the isolation the U.S. faces on the world stage. All this on the same day Trump presented his administration ‘s national security strategy. As U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said “what we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten. For the simple act of deciding where to put our embassy, the U.S. was forced to defend its sovereignty. The record will reflect that we did it proudly.” The 14 members of the security council included supposedly very strong U.S. allies such as Britain, France, Japan, Italy, Sweden, and Egypt, which was the one to introduce the resolution. France and Britain stated they voted for the Security Council resolution in the search of peace in the Middle East. The other countries were Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Ukraine, and Uruguay, China, and Russia. Ironically, the U.S. has its embassies in all those countries ‘s own designated capital city. The Palestinian Authority, which receives more than 50 percent of its foreign financial aid from the U.S., has been shamelessly leading the attack and the defamation campaign against the U.S. and the Trump administration. The Palestinian negotiators stated that the point of the resolution was to show that the U.S. stands alone on the Jerusalem recognition, to isolate the U.S., and to pressure the U.S. to reverse its position. On December 13, in a speech at the special meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, Abbas made false and anti-Semitic statements about Israel, Jews, and Jerusalem. Abbas revealed himself as an Arafat in a suit by following his predecessor beliefs in denying any Jewish history in Jerusalem at all and presenting Jerusalem as a Christian/Muslim city whose only connection to Jews is that they are lying about it and defiling it, and “are excellent in faking and counterfeiting history and religion.” On December 18, the UK, France, Sweden, Japan, and Italy chose to support the position and claims of such a leader for the sake of supposed peace over their important U.S. ally. This is a critical moment for the Trump Administration and an important turning point in American foreign policy. The only explanation to those one-sided anti-American vote and criticism is a lack of fear of those nations and entities from any retaliation from the United States. It seems those nations seem to be more afraid of insulting or humiliating the Muslim, Arab, and the Palestinian crime family than the United States. If these allies are not afraid of the Trump administration why would the dangerous actors in the Middle East such as Iran, its proxies, and other Jihadists be afraid? If tiny, weak nations such as Bolivia, Uruguay, and Ukraine are not deterred by the U.S., why would North Korea be? If the PA which survives mainly because of U.S. funding, dares to disrespect and threaten the U.S. and continues violating existing U.S. laws by going after Israeli nationals in International bodies including the International Criminal Court, why would Hamas, Hizb’allah, and other terrorist entities hesitate to attack the U.S. and its allies? In order for the Trump administration to retain its deterrence power and diplomatic leverage, Trump must fulfill his campaign promise by beginning to cut some of the aid it has provided to the UN, NATO, Japan, and any other country that it has helped financially and gotten nothing in return including the Palestinians. The U.S. seems to be as isolated as Israel internationally, but Israel is of course a geographically small nation while the U.S. is the only superpower left. In 2017, United States provided the Palestinian Authority around $362 million for economic and security training, making Palestine the largest per capita recipient of foreign aid worldwide and accounting for 52 percent of all its foreign aid. In addition, America gave UNRWA, the UN agency that caters solely to Palestinian refugees and their descendants, $300 million, which funded almost 30 percent of its budget. Since 1950, the U.S. has given over $5 billion to UNRWA. Since 1979, the U.S. has given Egypt $1.3 billion a year which makes up 1/3 of Egypt’s military budget. The United Nations consists of 193 sovereign nations and still the U.S. pays 22 percent of its budget, or about $1.2 billion, and 28 percent of the UN Peacekeeping budget, or about $2.2 billion a year. NATO is a military alliance that consists of 29 countries across North America and Europe and its main purpose is to protect European countries such as France, Britain, Italy who voted against the US. The U.S. contributes more than 22.1 percent of the direct collective funding that has kept NATO ‘s military and civilian operations running since 1949, spending $1,877 for each American taxpayer annually. The U.S. supports Japan militarily against the threats of countries such as North Korea and China with two billion dollars by having U.S. military bases in Japan with 49,000 U.S. troops stationed costing the U.S. $40,000 per soldier per year. On Tuesday, Nikki Haley warned that “the U.S. will be taking names“during the UN General Assembly vote on Thursday. It is about time. American generosity should not be taken for granted anymore and the time has arrived that those countries doing so are hit where it hurts the most, in their pocketbook. Watch Shoula Romano Horing’s speech on YouTube “Why Trump is right to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital"