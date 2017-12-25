A Christmas Present to Cable TV Viewers โ Sara Carter Joins Fox News

Carter has an extensive journalistic background , including covering the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in hot war zones while she was embedded with U.S. troops. She was a Senior Correspondent with Circa News from May 2016 until last November. Previously, she worked for TheBlaze, The Washington Examiner, and The Washington Times. She has had extensive experience hosting programs on TheBlaze TV and appearing as a guest hundreds of times on the cable television news channels. She has a degree in journalism and communications from California Polytechnic University in Pomona.

Sara Carter, who in recent months has emerged as one of the country’s finest investigative journalists, is joining Fox News. The official announcement came on Christmas Eve at 9 A.M. E.T. when Carter was introduced as a brand new Fox News Contributor in two live segments on the channel’s signature morning program Fox and Friends Weekend. High profile Fox News contributors are usually paid six figures a year to appear with regularity on the channel to discuss news developments in the context of their areas of expertise. A video of Carter’s appearance on the Dec. 24 Fox News morning program is currently online here at YouTube .

Most recently, Carter’s probing investigative journalism for Circa News has exposed the deep politics behind the Obama Administration’s actions to checkmate the Trump candidacy and presidency, the investigation of Trump by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the controversies surrounding the Clintons. This reporting has expanded Carter’s visibility and significantly enhanced her reputation as a leading investigative journalist with impeccable sources on domestic political news. Links to many of Carter’s articles at Circa can be found on this page on Muck Rack.

Sara Carter on Sean Hannity’s program, Fox News March 2017

Throughout 2017, Carter has been a frequent guest – making scores of appearances – on Sean Hannity’s radio and Fox News TV programs. Her work, and that of John Solomon, now at The Hill, and Gregg Jarrett, Fox News legal analyst, has advanced the current political stories in the era of Trump one drop at a time, until a flood of information about what really happened regarding the clandestine attempts by the Deep State and the Shadow Government to “resist” the candidacy and presidency of Donald J. Trump is now finally emerging.

Carter has frequently been one step ahead of the pack in breaking news. For example, in an appearance on Hannity on December 5, Carter said:

We’re going to see parts of that report [by Department of Justice’s Inspector General] before December (end of the month). We’re going to see other parts of his report coming out after January. . . They’re looking at [former FBI Director James] Comey. They’re looking at 27 leakers. It would not surprise me if there was a shake-up at the FBI and a housecleaning.

Three weeks later, the news was out that Andrew McCabe, the controversial FBI assistant director, would be retiring within 90 days. As Bloomberg News reported on December 24:

McCabe’s tenure has become entangled in politically charged controversies, including the investigation into Clinton’s use of private email when she was secretary of state, and the ongoing criminal probe into Russian interference. Most recently, House Republicans demanded to know what discussions McCabe might have had in 2016 with two FBI officials who exchanged text messages critical of Trump. One of them referred to a meeting in “Andy’s office” where they discussed “that there’s no way” Trump would be elected but “we can’t take that risk.” Republicans have suggested, without proof [sic], that this may have spawned an action plan for the FBI to exploit a dossier of unverified allegations against Trump compiled by a former British spy and financed largely by Clinton’s campaign. McCabe also came under Republican criticism in 2016 when he helped oversee the Clinton email investigation even though his wife had accepted donations from Democratic political organizations for an unsuccessful election bid in 2015 to the Virginia state senate.

Sara Carter in her first appearance as a Fox News Contributor Dec. 24, 2017

As Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Ed Henry said when he introduced Carter on Dec. 24:

First of all, what a wonderful Christmas present for us to have you now in the Fox family, so welcome and congratulations!

Indeed!

As a footnote. it appears that I am the first reporter to have taken note publicly that Sara Carter would be joining Fox News.

On Wednesday December 20, I appeared on The Hagmann Report and broke the news that Sara Carter would soon be joining Fox News. Twenty-two minutes into my appearance on the program, at approximately 7:55 P.M. E.T., speaking live by audio Skype, I said the following:

PETER CHOWKA: I just wanted to take a minute or two to give a few breaking updates that I’ve become apprised of about Fox News. . .

I have some good news to report here exclusively. And that is, the reporter formerly from Circa News, Sara Carter, who has made scores of appearances on Sean Hannity’s show since early in the Trump Administration and has broken so many stories along with her former collaborator at Circa, John Solomon, who is now with The Hill – It appears that Sara Carter has now moved on from Circa News, and it is my understanding that she will be officially joining Fox News in a major reportorial capacity in 2018. In fact, she gave a hint of this on her Twitter a day or two ago. She said that she’s going to be traveling to the West to celebrate Christmas with her family, but she will be back on Fox News in 2018. So we can look forward to that.

Carter’s not-so-cryptic tweet was posted on Dec. 19:

Flying out to see family and celebrate Christmas In the West. Looking forward to being back on @ FoxNews soon.

To paraphrase Fox and Friends Weekend co-host on December 24 Ed Henry, this news is a Christmas present – not only for Fox News, but for the entire cable news television viewing audience that is interested in independent, probing, fair and balanced investigative journalism.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran reporter and analyst of news on national politics, media, and popular culture. A selection of Peter's recent video Skype interviews on The Hagmann Report is available at his new YouTube playlist "Between the Lines" here. For announcements and links to a wide selection of Peter's published work, follow him on Twitter @pchowka.