Will Franken be a Sacrificial Lamb?

Al Franken, the so-called social justice warrior for women, has now been exposed. Although some people on the left are calling for his resignation, very few are doing so in Congress. The hyper-partisan Chuck Schumer is calling for an investigation. What is there to investigate? Doesn’t a picture speak a thousand words? The honorable senator was caught red-handed. If this were a Republican, would the Minority Senate leader be singing the same tune? Speaking of leaders in the Senate, where is Mitch McConnell and his moral indignation over a United States Senator’s immoral behavior? He readily echoes the outrage over Roy Moore’s alleged sexual inappropriateness and makes it clear there will be consequences if Mr. Moore is dutifully elected by the Alabamians.

Silence ensues, however, when it comes to one of his own. Yes, Mr. Franken, a fellow senator, is indeed one of their own since these days with few exceptions, little difference is apparent between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Their desire to maintain the status quo in which they walk supersedes all else, which is the reason they continue to resist President Trump’s agenda, even when he reaches across the aisle. The dominant theme prevails: No outsiders allowed! As in Hollywood, there may have to be a sacrificial lamb. Will Mr. Franken be the one? It is difficult to say. I would venture to say probably not. Both Messrs. Schumer and McConnell are long-time establishment pros. They will present the public with the necessary blustering, and an investigation may ensue. Eventually, however, like everything else in this easily distracted society, people will begin to forget. We know the anti-Trump mantra will rise again around healthcare, taxes, tweeting and anything else which diverts the attention of the pitifully and increasingly uninformed public. As many of us believe, Mr. Franken will continue to apologize and promise to reform his tawdry ways. He will be humiliated, and perhaps, beaten and bruised a bit by his fellow Senators. Eventually, however, all will be well again, and the same old same old will proceed. If Mr. Franken is truly to be sacrificed, there are rumors Keith Ellison is waiting in the wings. Will the Left protect Mr. Franken, a white, now privileged, male, or will they continue to succumb to identity politics by installing the first Muslim Senator? We shall see…. History has revealed that the Left often eat their own. Robespierre, one of the most influential figures of the French Revolution, joined his bourgeois contemporaries and ended up arrested and guillotined, exemplifying the truth of royalist Jacques Mallet du Pan: “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its young.” Trotsky one of the movers and shakers of the Russian Revolution was later assassinated at the behest of Stalin, demonstrating the timeless nature of power politics unconstrained by tradition or law. Execution is not the only way to bring someone down. More recently and less barbarically, George Soros betrayed Hillary Clinton by supporting Barack Obama in the 2008 primary. Of course, Mr. Soros, like all Leftists after the fact, claimed he had made a mistake. Donna Brazile’s new book also exposes and embarrasses the Clinton operative, and not to be ignored, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand now agrees that Bill Clinton should have resigned twenty years ago. There appears to be no evidence of the good Senator’s repudiation of Mr. Clinton’s support while campaigning for office. Yes, political aspirations trump all. Despite much bemoaning of corruption, malfeasance and sexual abuse, the Left will never truly relinquish one of their own unless they have a stronger messenger for their cause. Mrs. Clinton was sacrificed for Mr. Obama, and if Mr. Franken is put out to pasture, it may very well be for Mr. Ellison. No, the politicians on the Left will continue their bullying tactics so long as those on the Right will act like cowardly lions. Mr. McConnell should step down from his perch and allow a sturdier, more limited-government representative to carry the torch. There have been a few courageous souls who vocalized this, but for the most part, the GOP Senators remain in check and will not sacrifice their careers for the sake of their constituents. Perhaps, they are fearful of their own secrets being revealed. The American public is more divided than ever. The corrupt, fake news continues to stoke the rage of the never- and anti-Trumpers. This loyal community of charlatans, purported beacons of the truth, will remain steadfast in their attempts to destroy President Trump. By doing so, they will encourage the GOP to eat their own. Oh, the media will pretend they are appalled by certain people’s behavior on the Left, but being comrades-in-arms, they will not report or opine too loudly about this. If the past is any indication it will be repeated, look no further than Bill Clinton.