When Will We Finally Hold Wicked Hillary Accountable?

Hillary is acting exactly like the little girl in the movie The Bad Seed. In the movie, seemingly perfect and adorable eight-year-old Rhoda assumed she would win the perfect penmanship medal. Her classmate Claude won the medal. Outraged, Rhoda cornered Claude and demanded that he give her his medal. When Claude refused, Rhoda murdered Claude and stole it.

Clearly, Hillary Clinton is a sociopath, willing to sacrifice any and everything to get what she wants. Donna Brazile's book exposed how Hillary and her DNC minions stole the presidential nomination from Bernie Sanders. A normal person would run for cover, thankful he is not in jail. But not Hillary. This sick woman remains laser-focused, obsessed with plotting to reverse the election to steal Trump's presidency.

In the midst of a tsunami of details surfacing regarding Hillary's multiple character flaws, hypocrisy, and possibly facing thirteen criminal charges, Hillary remains defiant. Still hell-bent on overturning the election, Hillary said, there are "lots of questions" about the legitimacy of Trump's election. Incredible.

The same way nothing distracted Rhoda from stealing Claude's medal, Hillary will not be distracted from stealing Trump's seat in the Oval Office. Hillary is truly a scary sociopath.

In the movie, Rhoda deceptively came across, prim, proper, well mannered, and lovely. Over the years, it has been obnoxious watching the DNC and fake news media portraying wicked Hillary as our superior in terms of compassion for women and minorities. This is the same woman who said it is okay for a mother to kill her baby even on the day of the child's birth.

More and more of Hillary's crimes are coming to light: getting rich from selling influence, jeopardizing national security, and so on. Rhoda's mom was devastated when she learned her daughter's history of taking out people who got in her way. Hillary has a similar history of crushing little people on her money-green brick road to the White House.

As an attorney determined to win at any cost, Hillary destroyed the life of a twelve-year-old rape victim.

Ambassador Chris Stevens feared a 9-11 anniversary Islamic terrorist attack on our consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Ambassador Stevens begged secretary of state Hillary Clinton for extra security. Hillary denied Ambassador Stevens's request because it would undermine the Obama administration's lie that Obama ended terrorism.

Ambassador Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, and Tyrone Woods were killed in a well planned, heavily armed Islamic terrorist attack. Islamic terrorists paraded Ambassador Stevens's dead body through the streets as their trophy. In essence, Hillary sacrificed four American lives for Obama's re-election, which helped her quest to become president.

Pat Smith's son, Sean, was one of the four American lives Hillary sacrificed in Benghazi. Hillary looked the grieving mother in the eye and lied to her. Hillary said Sean's death was due to an angry mob enraged by an anti-Muslim video. Pat learned the truth: that the attack was planned, and Hillary denied extra security. Pat told the public that Hillary lied to her. Sociopath Hillary sought to brand the gold star mom a liar.

Always focused on her political ambitions, Hillary put up with Bill's serial adultery. When Bill ran for the presidency, Hillary managed his "Bimbo Eruption" team. Hillary's team destroyed all the women who went public about their consensual and non-consensual sexual encounters with Bill Clinton. Keep in mind, folks, that the DNC and fake news media have portrayed Hillary as a super-advocate for women.

We have also learned that Hillary paid for the production of the fake Trump dossier. I find the fake dossier particularly disgusting because it purposely generates racial hate. Hillary's fake dossier said Trump hired prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed slept in by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Over the years, numerous books and movies have been released exposing Hillary's sociopath mindset – Clinton Cash and Dinesh D'Souza's movie Hillary's America to name a few.

As I said, a normal person would be focused on staying out of jail. Like Rhoda's obsession with owning Claude's perfect penmanship medal, Hillary remarkably remains obsessed with overturning We the People's choice for president.

How much longer will we, the American people, put up with Hillary's arrogance and sociopath antics and schemes? It is time for Hillary to quietly slither away, or else we make orange Hillary's new black.