The pictures that say more than words on Al Franken

Sometimes, pictures tell more than words. Al Franken has found himself mired neck-deep in sex-harassment claims, and the stories from his many accusers from all walks of his varied life are powerful, bad enough for even some Democrats to call for his resignation. But what's significant in his case is that there have been clues, for years, out there about him and his odious behavior. Evidence has been all out there in plain daylight on the Internet. From Twitter pictures, to television screen grabs to news photos showing him and his associates, anyone can now see, perhaps in hindsight, what a godawful perverted rat he was and still is, and why he should have never been allowed to set foot in the Senate.

The Daily Caller has curated an retch-worthy collection of photos, showing the life of Al Franken - what he's been, what he's doing and where his hands are rested. It combines the montage into an appropriate commentary on his life everyone should find appalling in its hypocrisy. See it here.