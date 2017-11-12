Roy Moore vs. the Swamp

The Swamp is in full panic mode. They are pulling out the big guns. They claim Judge Roy Moore is a pedophile and cannot be allowed to represent the good people of the great state of Alabama. If Moore wins the election the Senate should refuse to seat him. The Washington Post claims it stumbled across this story by accident:

The Swamp media would have us believe that they do not have a double standard when it comes to conservatives. When Sarah Palin was selected for vice president David Corn claimed, “Alaska’s getting pretty crowded…with investigative reporters and scandal-chasers.” Six weeks after being offered an exclusive story by Paula Jones the Post printed nothing. The Post's managing editor, Robert Kaiser claimed, "We have an obligation to the Post's readers to do our best to establish the truth and not simply to print damaging accusations the moment they are made."

The authors of the Washington Post article on Moore is very conscious of the problems the paper has with credibility. They go to great lengths to establish the main accuser’s bona fides. Leigh Corfman is not like Paula Jones, who Newsweek’s Evan Thomas called "some sleazy woman with big hair coming out of the trailer parks." McCrummen claims, “none of the women has donated to or worked for Moore’s Democratic opponent.” Corfman voted for Republicans and even voted for Trump. She described her story consistently in six interviews with The Post. Neither Corfman nor any of the other women sought out The Post. All were initially reluctant to speak. Corfman claims, “I have prayed over this.” She is obviously what the Post’s Michael Weisskop f called one of the people who are “largely poor, uneducated, and easy to command.”

The Swamp accepts Corfman’s allegations without reservations. No one from the Swamp asked, “Why is this coming out now?” After 38 years, is it possible that the memories of a girl from a broken home might be distorted.

Corfman has been divorced three times and has been plagued by financial problems. She blames her chaotic teenage recklessness, drinking, drug abuse, promiscuity and a suicide attempt on Moore. By contrast Moore is a West Point graduate, a Vietnam veteran, a law school graduate, and what some would describe as a “holy roller.” This is not to say that “holy rollers” have not been known to “misbehave.” People have to decide who is more credible.

The question of credibility frequently depends on which side of the political spectrum an individual is on. Members of the Swamp will immediately side with Corfman. The Swamp creatures have revealed themselves yet again. Mitch McConnell is leading the charge. McConnell stated, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.” He was followed by Sen. Jeff Flake who argued, “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.” Sen. Susan Collins said, “If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “I’m horrified.” Sen. Rob Portman said, “It was very troubling … if what we read is true and people are on the record so I assume it is.” Sen. John McCain had no doubts about Moore’s guilt. He tweeted, “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.” All of these Senators are Republicans and member of the Swamp.

McConnell and the other Swamp creatures would rather have a Democrat in this Alabama Senate seat. George H.W. Bush voted for Hillary Clinton and is an unlikely Moore supporter. Max Boot, a Rubio consultant said, “I would sooner vote for Josef Stalin than I would vote for Donald Trump.” He is also an unlikely Moore supporter. These are not 38-year-old allegations.

The Swamp’s Claude Rains imitations are unconvincing. Presently Senator Bob Menendez is being investigated for financial corruption. Federal prosecutors believe that “defendants Menendez and Melgen had sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic." These are not 38-year-old allegations. Three women who made the prostitution allegations later recanted and said they were paid to level the charges. Who paid them? Is the Post interested?

Sen. Lindsey Graham has testified as a character witness for Menendez. Are Swamp creatures outraged by the recent release of FBI documents claiming Martin Luther King engaged in sex orgies? Are they outraged by a Hollywood producer, Roman Polanski, who drugged and raped a 13-year-old? Or was this not a case of “rape-rape?”

Charges of sexual misconduct have been successfully used by the Swamp in the past. In 1989 Senator John Tower was nominated for Secretary of Defense. The day the debate on Tower's nomination began in the Senate, Bob Woodward’s article entitled, "Incidents at Defense Base Cited, Drunkenness, Harassment of Women Alleged" appeared on the front page of the Washington Post. Bob Woodward reported that informed sources claimed Tower had been drunk at Bergstrom Air Force Base.

Tower was not confirmed and the next day it was revealed that Woodward’s source was discharged from the Air Force for psychiatric reasons. Another story used against him was that he danced naked on a grand piano with his mistress, a Russian ballerina. This was reported by Leslie Stahl on CBS, even though the FBI had reported they had reason to believe it was not true.

Rarely has a pile-on been more hypocritical than when Sen. Ted Kennedy told students at Yale University that he was "troubled" by reports that John Tower drank excessively and made improper advances toward women.

For many Trump supporters, an attack on Judge Moore by McCain is the next thing to an endorsement. If McCain opposes him he must be a patriot. The president missed a great opportunity to embarrass the Swamp. He reportedly said that Moore will “step aside” if the charges are true. He should have mentioned that in light of the Swamp’s past behavior this is unlikely that the charges are true.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.