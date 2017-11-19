Robert Mueller Is the Cover-Up

Mueller is a former top FBI dude, who helped to clear Bill Clinton after that impeachment mess, and like Mr. Comey, he did his very best. Clapper was the single most powerful man in the "intelligence" "community," a centralized directorate (as the Soviets used to call it), which was George W. Bush's principal response to 9/11/01.

Friendship is a beautiful thing, and it's really good to know that Robert Mueller, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper have known each other for many years. They're loyal friends.

Now don't get me wrong: I'm sure all these brave men (or persons, I should say) made great contributions to the safety and welfare of all of us. But here they are at the peak of their careers, each one of them, and Democrat candidate Hillary is suddenly exposed to the world with her email fiasco as SecState. Violating the very first rule of intelligence and statecraft, to protect your country's secrets. And she obviously sold secret and sensitive information to Clinton Foundation "donors" around the world, including old friend Vladimir Putin (who now owns 20 percent of U.S. uranium, or possibly more), the Muslim Brotherhood (friends of Huma), the Iranians (who sponsor half the terror attacks in the world), the Chinese (who want more of our secret high tech), and probably the French (who understand bribery and just wanted to get access to Hillary as POTUS).

We've seen how Bill sold U.S. rocket-launching secrets to the Chinese for campaign money...or personal money. It's so hard to tell the difference.

Well, skip that.

So the wife of the perp becomes a senator from the State of New York, which is well known for the purity of its politics. Why did she become senator? Was she a resident of N.Y. State? Was she the best qualified person to represent the Great State (etc.)? Or did the N.Y. machine just pick her and scare everybody else away?

So Hillary has violated any number of laws all of her adult life, ever since she was hired by the Senate Watergate Committee to lynch Richard Nixon – which worked just as it was meant to. Nixon resigned, but for the Democrats, he should have been hanged, drawn, quartered, waterboarded, and made to read the NYT op-ed page for extra punishment. I know Democrats who still hate Richard Nixon with a hellish fury. Nixon is the gift that keeps on giving. Hillary's major role in the persecution of President Nixon – a duly elected POTUS – was to urge that all his constitutional rights be taken away. That was the young Hillary right after law school.

The major difference from Watergate today is that no sane and sentient human being believes the NYT or the WaPo anymore. They have permanently blown their cover.

And yet the Axis of NYT-WaPo tells us that Donald Trump is just suspected of nefarious dealings with the Russians, which presumably caused the Russians to break into Hillary's ridiculous emails and the DNC file system, sending truthful (but wicked) information to WikiLeaks, to be dumped at strategic moments of the election campaign.

Notice well that nobody claims that the Hillary dumps were false. They were true enough. That's why they hate Trump and his imaginary Russian sources. It's the truth that hurt Hillary.

So that's their problem. It's not that Hillary isn't a crook, as proven by an endless number of leaked sources, including her ridiculous email setup. This was arguably treason by the U.S. secretary of state in a time of war – a war that the Bushes, Clintons, and Obamas refused to name, because that might kick in the constitutional provisions for declaring war and living with the reality of treason.

So Trump catches wind of that swamp stink and fires Comey, Clapper, and Brennan. Comey then plants a bomb in the media alleging that Trump had Moscow ladies of the night peeing on Obama's bed.

Seriously.

That's what set off this whole witch hunt, and Oliver Cromwell would have been ashamed of these goofballs. When the English witch-hunters went after suspects, waterboarding was the least of their methods of interrogation.

Along the way, the Brits got involved in this story of high crimes and misdemeanors, because if you believe that that old MI6 guy Chris Steele didn't tell his fellow spooks over there about dumping Moscow prostitute stories into the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA, not to mention the top of the DNC, you'd better think again. The U.K.-E.U. role in all this is never talked about – a mighty suspicious gap in the story. Chris and his old MI6 buds probably passed the story around just for laughs.

So Trump and Russia allegedly colluded, according to the Steele "dossier," which was freely passed around D.C. for months while no "respectable" news outlet would publish it.

Now, that phoney-baloney "dossier" looked mighty suspicious to the Monsters of the Deep, like Comey, who instantly demanded a special counsel to pursue Trump and anybody associated with him. The "special counsel," an invention of the Watergate plot against Nixon that violates every principle of the U.S. Constitution, turned out to be...guess who!

Yes! It's former FBI boss Robert Mueller, who got Bill Clinton out of all that trouble with the Chinese missile secrets.

Mueller's integrity is unquestionable. See? Proof of that is his close friendships with Comey, Clapper, Brennan, and the rest. Friends of Bill and Hillary. This man's integrity is above suspicion.

Now, let's suppose that all these characters are monument of human integrity, fierce defenders of the United States and its Constitution. Like Hillary, Bill, the Obamas, and all.

I know it's hard to believe all that, but try your best.

Now Robert Mueller has recruited for his honest and even-handed process a posse of Democrat lawyers who have proven their prosecutorial zeal for scapegoats like Scooter Libby and Martha Stewart.

The obvious kicker in all this is that Robert Mueller is part and parcel of the Hillary Cover-Up. We know more about Hillary's misdeeds, thanks to all those WikiLeaks plus FOIA exposures of misfeasance and malfeasance galore, going back to the Bill Clinton and Paula Jones days, when Hillary ran the Bimbo Eruptions intimidation campaign. We have huge amounts of believable evidence about these crooks and corruptocrats, going back to Arkansas and the rest.

The single most important facts is that nobody has ever been prosecuted for these crimes. That fact by itself throws serious doubts on the entire justice system of the United States.

The farcical Mueller witch hunt against POTUS Trump is going to slather the whole U.S. Justice Department with that same stinky swamp water. It's inevitable.

You can't put a close friend of the perps in charge of the "special counsel" – a made-up name that appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution or the Federalist Papers. It's just an eructation of swamp gas from the Watergate years, meaning nothing.

And when Robert Mueller comes out with his solemn report on the Moscow prostitutes and Trump's golden showers, you can expect every single liberal paper to cheer itself hoarse.

Because "justice" is not what this is about.