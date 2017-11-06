Read Our Lips: No More Bushes

The new book, by author Mark K. Undegrove, consists mostly of interviews looking back at the Republican Party over the past few decades and explores the connection between the elder Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush.

The only Republican President since World War II not to get elected to a second term, George Herbert Walker Bush, has broken President Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment to speak ill of another Republican, President Donald Trump, in his new book, The Last Republicans . Perhaps the book in which Bush whacked Trump should have been called, “The Last RINOs” for in addition to calling Trump a “blowhard” Bush 41 saying he voted for Hillary Clinton:

The younger Bush told Undegrove that he voted for “none of the above.” The father and son each raise concerns that Trump has essentially blown up the GOP to the extent that the New York businessman and first-time politician could be the party’s last president for a long while, according to The Times review.

In a sense, one can understand if both Bushes don’t feel like sending President Trump a Christmas card. As a candidate Trump trashed Jeb Bush mercilessly as a low-energy supposed heir to the Bush dynasty. Trump said neither Bush should have gone into Iraq, citing it as a cause for subsequent chaos in the Middle East.

On this Trump is wrong. Bush 43 secured a tremendous victory in Iraq, leaving a stable Iraq backed by a strong U.S. presence. It was President Obama who threw that away by failing to secure a status of forces agreement and then engaging in a precipitous withdrawal that created a void that ISIS filled while Obama looked the other way. But it was Obama that threw away their victory, not Trump, who is stacking ISIS fighters like cordwood in Iraq and Syria. Obama called it the “wrong war”:

Speaking ahead of a visit to the Middle East and Europe, Mr Obama said US president George Bush had squandered opportunities to work with US allies. "We could have deployed the full force of American power to hunt down and destroy Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, the Taliban and all of the terrorists responsible for 9/11, while supporting real security in Afghanistan. We could have secured loose nuclear materials around the world, and updated a 20th-century non-proliferation framework to meet the challenges of the 21st," he said. "We could have strengthened old alliances, formed new partnerships, and renewed international institutions to advance peace and prosperity."

Yet the Bushes have no unkind words for Obama, who squandered their victory, and made a career of blaming the Bushes for everything but the common cold. At the unveiling of the White House portrait of Bush 43, Obama made a verbal slap at the mess he inherited from Dubya, noting:

But there was a seemingly out of place moment during the ceremony when Obama seemed to veer into reiterating his frequent trope that he inherited a bad economy from Bush. "The months before I took the oath of office were a chaotic time," Obama said, after explaining that the president's job is isolating, and that he and Bush have a connection since so few have held the job. "We knew our economy was in trouble, our fellow Americans were in pain, but we wouldn't know until later just how breathtaking the financial crisis had been."

Obama blamed Bush 43 for the rising deficits, saying it was the result of two wars started under the Bushes and their tax cuts:

Obama said that the country’s budget deficits and big debt were the result of the George W. Bush’s two tax cuts, as well as the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. “They baked all this stuff into the cake with those tax cuts… and the war,” Obama said. “It’s like somebody goes to a restaurant, orders a big steak dinner, a martini and all that stuff, then just as you’re sitting down they leave and accuse you of running up the tab,” Obama said.

Obama even blamed Bush 43 for the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal that put high-powered weapons into the hands of Mexican drug lords, resulted in the deaths of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry and ICE Agent Jaime Zapata along with hundreds of Mexican nationals. Obama falsely said it was a successor to a Bush program that was closely monitored and resulted in no scandals or deaths:

President Obama claimed that George W. Bush began Operation Fast and Furious, in addition to contradicting his inspector general by claiming that he gave Congress “almost all” of the documents pertaining to the gun walking. “I think it’s important for us to understand that Fast and Furious was a field operation begun under the previous administration,” Obama said when asked if he will fire Attorney General Eric Holder. Operation Fast and Furious began in 2009. The president was conflating Fast and Furious with Operation Wide Receiver, a law enforcement tactic that began in 2006 and ended in 2007 which was substantially different from Fast and Furious (although some guns did go from the United States to Mexico in Wide Receiver).

Yet through all this criticism both Bushes remained strangely silent. Bush 41 may call Trump a “blowhard,” but what would you call a man who said “Read my lips. No new taxes” at the Republican convention and then made a Faustian deal with the Democrats to do just that and paving the way for President Bill Clinton and the rise of Hillary Clinton?

Was Bush 41 a “blowhard” who lied to the American people? Was he an elitist who looked at his watch during a debate with Bill Clinton and Ross Perot as if he had better things to do? What words would he use to describe Bill Clinton? Certainly not “Slick Willy” for the man who debated the meaning of the word “is” as he turned the Oval Office into a trysting place. He had no words for the president who through his Clinton Foundation would later go on to plunder disaster-ridden Haiti for fun and profit. As the Washington Free Beacon reported:

Haitian activists protested outside of the Clinton Foundation in New York over the loss of "billions of dollars" that was meant to help rebuild after the devastating 2010 earthquake.The activists are claiming the money was stolen through the Haiti Reconstruction Commission that was headed by Bill Clinton. In January 2015, the Clinton Foundation was the target of protests for wasting more than $10 billion and awarding contracts to non-Haitian companies.The activists also said Haiti as a cover for foreign governments to funnel kickbacks of hundreds of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. They believe that this was done for favors that Hillary was doing for the foreign governments while she was Secretary of State."We are telling the world of the crimes that Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for in Haiti," said Dhoud Andre of the Committee Against Dictatorship in Haiti.

Hillary, the candidate Bush 41 voted for, would, along with Obama, let four Americans die in a Benghazi terror attack they could have prevented and lied about to the parents later. Bill and Hillary would use their Clinton Foundation as a pay-for-play racketeering scheme to enrich themselves; She would jeopardize America’s national security by putting classified material on a private server and then go on to facilitate the sale of 20 percent of our uranium through Uranium One to the Russians.

And Bush 41 voted for her? Trump saved us from her disastrous clutches. The economy is booming even before his tax cuts. Trump is finally dealing with the North Korea can both Bushes, along with Obama and Bill Clinton, kicked down the road. He has made America energy independent and has made border security, not border compassion, seriously.

Yes, Trump has blown up the GOP, but the only casualties are the RINOs more interested in keeping their job than doing their job. Read our lips: No more Bushes.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.