Kurdistan Needs a Berlin-Style Emergency Airlift

The Trump administration had better work fast to rescue our Kurdish allies – who are being attacked on all sides – if anything tangible is to be salvaged from the super-expensive American military involvement in the Middle East during this millennium. If America abandons the Kurds, defeat of the Islamic State will become a dark victory, and America will become a diplomatic laughingstock to friends and foes, particularly Iran. She will lose the last chance to attain a reliable, long-term foothold in the Syrian-Iraqi theater by having betrayed an ally that has been, is, and promises to continue to be America's most reliable colleague.