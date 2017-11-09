Down the Memory Hole: Obama Stole the 2008 Primary with Help of DNC

Obama’s illegal shenanigans in the 2008 Democrat primaries were far worse than Clinton’s – and will never be widely reported.

The country is shocked, shocked that the DNC colluded with the Hillary campaign to anoint her as their nominee. In her 2015 caper, Clinton made a backroom deal with the DNC. In 2008, Barack Obama used outright election fraud and thuggery, the tried and true Chicago methods. to steal the nomination directly from the voters. When he got far enough, the DNC pressured Hillary’s pledged superdelegates to violate their voters’ wishes and award Obama an unearned victory.

It’s an odd experience to dig this information out of the memory hole. No Democrat cares: no party leaders, no members of Congress, no journalists, and no ordinary people. Democrats do not care about rule of law or fair elections. All of them feel morally entitled to win. That is the corrupting influence of their identity politics that tars political opponents as moral reprobates.

Democrat primaries show us who they are: their will to power trumps every other value. Progressives want permanent power, not a functioning republic. They don’t accept fair and free elections – witness their dirty attempts to overturn the last one and deprive Trump voters of their victory.

As Hillary might say, Democrat corruption, Hollywood corruption - it takes a village.

Like the revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s abuses, one big dog gets punished, while the even bigger dog - Bill Clinton for sexual abuse, Barack Obama for political abuse - remains untouchable.

A documentary by Hillary supporters on Obama’s cheating and abuse was reported on Fox & Friends only in 2010; at the time of the election, no one would cover their complaints. Read about it here. In one documentary interview, civil rights activist Helene Latimer recounts seeing an elderly woman being intimidated at the polls. "As she approached the entrance way to go into the building, one of the young men said to her, 'If you're not voting for Obama, go home because you're not voting here today.'" "It's our right as Americans to be able to vote and everybody was alerted, we went to press, we went to Fox, we went to CNN, nobody wanted to hear the story (in 2008)," Gaston told Fox's Alisyn Camerota. "Nobody wants to deal with this."

From “How Obama Used an Army of Thugs to Steal the 2008 Democratic Party Nomination”:

… the Obama Campaign… encouraged and created an army to steal caucus packets, falsify documents, change results, allow unregistered people to vote, scare and intimidate Hillary supporters, stalk them, threaten them, lock them out of their polling places, silence their voices and stop their right to vote.

Political junkies will recall that Obama gained crucial momentum after his surprise win of the Iowa primary. He won in Iowa by breaking the law and busing in supporters to vote. Everyone in Iowa could see it with their own eyes – and that includes the entire national press corps.

Dr. Long spent several months studying the caucus and primary results, published here.

“After studying the procedures and results from all 14 caucus states… my conclusion is that the Obama campaign willfully and intentionally defrauded the American public by systematically undermining the caucus process,” she said.

In Hawaii, caucuses ended up with more ballots than participants. In Nevada, Obama supporters upturned a wheelchair-bound woman who wanted to caucus for Hillary. They flushed Clinton ballots down the toilets. Union members were told they could vote only if their names were on the list of Obama supporters.

Two thousand Texas Democrats filed official complaints, in outrage and total frustration, against Obama’s lawless tactics. The party acknowledged that the Obama campaign’s actions “amount to criminal violations” and ordered them to be reported to state and federal law enforcement. Nothing happened.

Thanks to these and other strong-arm tactics, Obama won victories in all but one of the caucuses, even in states such as Maine where Hillary had been leading by double digits in the polls.

Bernie Sanders supporters are justifiably angry that the superdelegates gave the nomination to Hillary. The Washington Post reports in 2008 Hillary won the popular vote in the nomination process. She was neck and neck with Obama in the delegate count. Yet the DNC pressured the superdelegates who were pledged to Hillary to flip their votes. From the Washington Post:

In 2008, the superdelegates became infamous — and essential. That year, as in this one, they helped the party’s front-runner cross the threshold by releasing endorsements around the final primary. The irony was that the 2008 election, a near-tie, ended with pro-Clinton superdelegates flipping to support then-Sen. Barack Obama.

The Post makes it sound like the superdelegates flipped themselves. Hillary delegates tell us the DNC did the deed:

Basically, the delegations would meet and the leadership would say, ‘We need to vote for Obama. You need to basically switch your vote from Hillary to Obama.’ Even though in some 16 or 14 states it was required by law that the delegation needed to vote for the candidate that they represented on the first ballot. Those state party chairs were still manipulating that delegation to break the law and vote for Obama.”

As early as April, Virginia’s party leaders pressured their superdelegates:

Another Clinton superdelegate, senior Democratic strategist Mame Reiley, said she understood targeting undecided superdelegates, but including longtime Clinton supporters only created ill will. "If we wanted to have a nominee decided in June then we'd have scheduled the convention in June," Reiley said. "It sort of makes me wonder what they're afraid of."

In May 2008, Hillary wrote to the superdelegates, begging them to respect the popular vote.

As we reach the end of the primary season, more than 17 million people have supported me in my effort to become the Democratic nominee – more people than have ever voted for a potential nominee in the history of our party. … And with 40 and 35 point margins of victory, it is clear that even when voters are repeatedly told this race is over, they’re not giving up on me – and I am not giving up on them either.

Clinton trounced Obama by half a million Democrat votes in the 2008 Democrat primaries. She bettered him among women, seniors, Latinos, the working class, those earning less than $50,000 and first-time voters. Clinton won the primaries where it is harder to cheat; Obama’s delegate count was based on his fraudulent caucus wins. Polls showed Clinton beating McCain and Obama losing. Rasmussen showed Clinton was more competitive than Obama by 16 points. Yet 100% of the superdelegates threw the nomination to the weaker, less popular candidate.

Senator Obama’s win in Indiana was used by the Democratic leadership to call for the party to unify behind him. But Obama lacked the minimum number of signatures to legally run In 2013 two county election board workers were convicted on felony charges for forging hundreds of signatures to get Obama on the ballot. Separately, Acorn was caught turning in 5,000 fraudulent voter registrations.

In Lake County, home to the long-depressed steel town of Gary, the bipartisan Elections Board has stopped processing a stack of about 5,000 applications delivered just before the October 6 registration deadline after the first 2,100 turned out to be phony. "All the signatures looked exactly the same," Ruthann Hoagland, a Republican on the board. "Everything on the card filled out looks exactly the same."

As a Heritage Foundation expert on election fraud explains, Obama’s Indiana victory was at a crucial juncture.

Had this fraud been discovered, Barack Obama would have been disqualified from the primary ballot in a major state…the course of the campaign—and history—could have changed. …

The Indiana fraud was uncovered in 2011 by a Democrat Yale college student. The inquiring mind wants to know –did anyone bother to check Obama’s victories in other close primary states?

Nees said the fraud was easy to detect “because page after page of signatures are all in the same handwriting.”

Some of the Obama campaign abuses Democrat voters testified to in “We Will Not Be Silenced,” are disturbing in the extreme. The documentary is available in four parts on YouTube here. (hat tip canadafreepress.)

In Texas, Hispanic voters were told to go home before they got a chance to sign the caucus sheets, so their vote was not counted. In Indiana, parents were livid that their high school children were taken out of school, bussed to vote and told to vote for Obama.

The most emotional report is from a Civil Rights activist who had marched with Martin Luther King (Part 3, 3:54).

I got out of my car and there was this lady, probably about 80 years old, who was slowly walking up the street. As she was approaching the entranceway to go into the building, one of the young men called to her ‘If you’re not voting for Obama, go home, because you’re not voting here today.’ She turned and walked away. The pain that I felt, because of the people who have fought for African Americans to have the right to vote… While I was standing there, there were other people approaching, maybe four or five, and when they heard that they all turned and walked away.

In Texas, elderly Hillary voters were also turned away from voting:

Part 3, 7:20, The two women saw that these women had Hillary stickers on them… so they weren’t going to let them caucus. They said ‘Oh, you must be in some other caucus.’ I said ‘Look lady, I’m from Chicago and I know tricks like this. Let me see that book or we’re going to get the precinct captain over here and we’re going to look and find the names together. I guarantee this woman’s in here, because she’s not a liar. She’s ninety years old and has been looking forward to this. Don’t tell me she’s not in the book.’ Well then, wouldn’t you know it, … she magically found her name in the book and let her go be a part of the caucus… I noticed that that was not happening for any of the Obama people, they were just getting waved right through.”

Fixing the nomination for Obama didn’t end with secret lawbreaking. There was the infamous ruling by the DNC to not count the primary votes in Florida and Michigan, where Clinton won. These two states were allotted 796 superdelegates. After their ruling, Clinton came up 137 delegates short.

The Democrat primary process is not this corrupt and ugly by accident. This is not a problem found in both parties. It is characteristic of our leftist party, and its leading politicians, because they feel morally entitled to hold power, and are given cover by the mainstream media. The Democrat lust for power destroys other civic virtues. They lie to voters about themselves, they lie to voters about this country, and they lie about their own elections.

In 2008, Obama used the obvious but unstated threat of black voters boycotting the election to silence even Clinton, who knew very well he was cheating. In 2016, Hillary adopted not only Obama’s identity politics but his cheating in the primaries. She did it her own way, by buying the DNC, which had been cleaned out by Obama and left $24 million in debt. (President Obama, it turns out, did that non-stop fundraising for his personal foundation, Organizing for America, not the party.)

Obama, I suspect, is now busy destroying Clinton via his surrogates, trying to set her up as the fall guy for the administration’s corruption of the FBI and spying on candidate Donald Trump. Neither Obama nor Hillary can reconcile themselves to honest elections, where there is a chance they lose.

President Trump won free and on the square, relying on his message and his voters. The Democrats are at their wits’ end. They can’t scare Trump, they can’t fool Trump voters, and they can’t silence the conservative websites. What was done in the dark is coming to the light.