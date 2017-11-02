A Simple Way for Trump to Slow the Tide of Illegal Immigrants

Lots can still happen in the back seat, as many teenagers know. Border wall prototypes are being developed and illegal immigration is down , just because of the new sheriff in Washington, D.C.

Illegal immigration has temporarily taken a back seat to the latest social justice and #NeverTrump campaigns of NFL kneelers and rodeo clown congresswomen listening in on the president’s calls to the families of fallen soldiers.

Consequences of illegal immigration have not abated, however, as evidenced by a recent story from Boston. “Sreynuon Lunn, under arrest for the beating of an elderly woman in a wheelchair while robbing her of $2,000 cash.”

This career criminal from Cambodia was left alone because, “Law enforcement had no right to arrest or detain Lunn or anyone else at the request of Federal immigration authorities, pursuant to a civil immigration order.” So there. A win for social justice. A big loss for the elderly woman.

Also in Boston, an African immigrant with a resume of two violent bank robberies received, “a nine-month wrist slap so that he wouldn’t be deported.” Nine months behind bars to plan his next bank robbery and bad luck for future victims of his violence.

Then there was this week’s truck-driving terrorist in Manhattan, entering the U.S. under a “diversity VISA program.” Attention diverted from the Mueller indictment circus to real life consequences of U.S. immigration policy. The only diversity is in the methods of killing Americans. From airplanes and guns to vehicles.

No sooner did President Trump, under his presidential authority, issue an executive order limiting travel from “countries of concern,” as the Obama administration described them, a liberal judge issued a temporary stay, negating the President’s constitutional prerogative. Aside from the separation of powers bit, which to the left is a one-way street only applicable when benefiting their agenda, there are the real-life consequences of a feckless and irresponsible immigration policy.

One could ask Kate Steinle, if she was still alive, what happens when a multiple-times deported felon continues to return to the U.S. after each deportation, only to be protected in one of 300 sanctuary cities in the U.S.

Kate didn’t survive in the world of liberal judges and Democrat legislators, safe from the folly of their judicial fiats and legislation. Short of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Department of Justice enforcing the law, seriously and with teeth, another approach might be simpler and more effective. One requiring only a memo from the president to the Department of Homeland Security and a few other relevant agencies.

Simply settle refugees and illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities. More specifically into the progressive, virtue-signaling neighborhoods that liberal judges and politicians call home.

The U.S. District Court judge blocking Trump’s first travel ban earlier this year is from Seattle. How about settling a few busloads of refugees in Bellevue, Mercer Island or whatever neighborhood the judge lives in? I’m sure he would be perfectly comfortable with Syrian or Somalian “youth” or unvetted migrants from Central America roaming the same streets where his wife goes for her morning walk, or his kids or grandkids walk to school.

The Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco is also known for replacing the Constitution with social justice, creating their own laws based on what feels fair and virtuous at the moment. San Francisco is already a sanctuary city, but why not double down?

Dreamers crossing our southern border should be placed on a bus and dropped off in Berkeley, Nob Hill or Silicon Valley. Residents of these safe enclaves can graduate from virtue-signaling to walking the walk, welcoming the masses into their neighborhoods. Roaming the parks where their kids play, frequenting the malls where their families shop.

Let’s not forget the college towns. Boulder, Ithaca, Ann Arbor, Cambridge or Durham. Include Manhattan, Brooklyn, Hyde Park and Georgetown, neighborhoods where most residents believe Trump is a white supremacist, racist pig for proposing sensible limits on immigration.

This is the NIMBY approach, not in my backyard. If you want liberal policies then live with their consequences. First hand, not from a well-policed enclave with a high wall or fence around your home. Live it in your own backyard. Not Kate Steinle’s backyard. Or that of the elderly lady in Boston.

Liberals never want to live under the rules they want the hoi polloi to experience. Remember the wind farm in Nantucket Sound that was blocked by Ted Kennedy as it cluttered the view from his Hyannis Port compound? Mess up the view in somebody else’s backyard but not in the Kennedy’s.

Senator Rand Paul proposed something similar, a constitutional amendment no less. The premise was simple. “Congress shall make no law applicable to a citizen of the United States that is not equally applicable to Congress.” Call it the “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander” amendment. Apply it to judges as well through executive branch directives.

Would things change? You bet. Judges, perched upon their moral high horses, are quick to decree that the country see the world as they do, especially when it comes to social justice issues. Judges have legislated abortion and same-sex marriage without the constitutional authority to do so based on the Tenth Amendment. There is little consequence to most of us with these decisions.

On immigration, however, their decisions have life or death consequences to many, including Kate Steinle. If an illegal immigrant or unvetted refugee raped or murdered a family member of a judge, representative or senator, you can bet the moralizing would be replaced by outrage and reconsideration of dangerous policies and judicial rulings.

Why should the elite be immune from the effects of their actions? Simply settle refugees and illegal immigrants into liberal neighborhoods and watch how quickly the virtue signalers develop a new attitude and demand existing immigration law be vigorously enforced.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.