The Unbelievable Stupidity of Those Who Believe that Laws Stop the Lawless

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity weighing in on the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre by blaming lawmakers (aka Republicans) for not passing more gun control. Yoo-hoo Lady G, no law would have prevented the slaughter because the alleged suspect passed all federal laws purchasing his legal guns. Here’s a tip which I give freely (as someone who loathes guns and is not a member of the NRA): if you hear anyone urging Congress to pass more gun controls immediately, consider that person mentally deficient. That advice will be coming from celebrities, the media and politicians who probably all have armed security to protect them. Yes, I do loathe guns and no, I would never own one -- but that’s because I live in New York City where the NYPD is fully armed. If I lived in a rural area, that would be another story, but left-wing politicians don’t care about anyone not living in Los Angeles or New York City. If these anti-gun advocates hadn’t drunk the proverbial Kool-Aid and studied the Constitution, they’d know that this amendment wasn’t about hunting but was meant to protect citizens from an oppressive government that would disarm them. That’s what dictators do as soon as they obtain power. Hitler, Mao Tse Tung, Stalin, and progressive Democrats realized that the power for total control of the populace is through disarmament.

Actress Jessica Chastain who starred in several high-profile films, wrote this ditty: “Welcome to America, where you'll wait 6 months for an X-ray but hey, you can buy an AR-15 in 5 minutes flat.” At first, I thought that Ms. Chastain was either British or Canadian and was speaking from experience with those countries’ inferior health resources, but no. I checked the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) and learned not only was she born in California but that her father is a vegan chef. Well, that explains why she’s missing some cognitive brain cells usually found in healthy meat eaters. In America, most doctors who need them have their offices are equipped with their own X-ray machines and have been for several decades. However, if you can buy an AR-15 in 5 minutes, you’re probably buying it out of a trunk, as most criminals do in spite of gun control laws already in place. Nancy Sinatra gets the Stephen Paddock mass murder wannabe award for her tweet (now deleted) announcing: The murderous members of the NRA should face a firing squad. https://t.co/5ceuMvk5Tl — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 3, 2017 The ignorance on guns that is constantly displayed by entertainment celebrities would be amusing were it not for the fact that they have a large audience. Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel used to be a funny man, but is riding so high on a factually-challenged anti-gun horse that he’s becoming a joke himself. He must be getting his fake talking points from Sen. Chuck Schumer who coached him with fake healthcare data. Neither of these two men knows anything about what the NRA stands for or why we have the Second Amendment. Sadly, neither do many Americans taught in public schools that fail to teach American History. I used to be as ignorant as those celebrities about guns and the NRA, but two things happened. First, I married a former Marine from the Deep South who had grown up in the Everglades, where alligators and snakes outnumber humans. My hubby had had a .22 rifle since he was twelve. His mom used hers to shoot snakes on the porch of their house. When I lived in Miami in 1971, I learned that most drivers kept their guns in the glove compartment. It was another world for me, and while I never felt any compulsion to become gun friendly, there hadn’t been any mass shootings by psychopaths since Charles Whitman opened fire from the University of Texas clock tower and killed his mother, wife and 13 strangers. Then came Columbine and many others. The second thing that changed my attitude was an article I read in 2000. My original impression of the National Rifle Association was that it was an organization of “gun nuts.” I also knew that the NRA had the most powerful lobby in Washington and in general, it was an organization that I certainly could never empathize with, given my aversion for all guns. What changed my opinion was an interview by JFK, Jr. in George Magazine of then-NRA president, Marion Hammer, a grandmother of three. She didn’t seem to fit my stereotype of a gun aficionado at all. She was a reasonable, articulate and credible woman who explained what the NRA stood for and its achievements. I was particularly impressed to learn how progressive this organization has been in respect to women’s issues. There are no glass ceilings in the NRA as women have been elected to the NRA Board of Directors as far back as 1948. Their slogan, “refuse to be a victim,” is the theme behind the NRA’s training and defense programs designed for women who feel threatened by crime and criminals. Ms. Hammer stated that she is most proud of the Eddie Eagle Gun Safety program she initiated to teach youngsters the importance of safety around firearms. In addition, the organization sponsors competitions and is responsible for training law enforcement instructors who train thousands of police officers and sheriff’s deputies every year. After researching the background of the NRA, I have come to believe that its membership is composed of millions of law-abiding, responsible citizens. I’m not sure if the Las Vegas killer was an NRA member but I seriously doubt it. In fact, nearly all of the modern mass murderers were registered Democrats or apolitical. There are no easy answers to the gun violence that plagues us but the left seems to think that there is one -- if only we would ban guns. Another non compos mentis celebrity, Michael Moore, said that it’s time to get rid of Trump and the Second Amendment. Have any of these celebs noticed that these mass murders have occurred in gun-free zones that are actually a magnet for psycho killers? It’s amazing how the left brings up the same worthless arguments when the gun victims are the same color as themselves. If they really are concerned with gun deaths then why isn’t this same call to arms being organized to protest the many deaths in Chicago where the majority are blacks and minorities? Has Black Lives Matter organized protests there? I don’t think so. My first reaction to any violent deaths is to pray for the deceased not to make political hay out of their murders. Those on the left are hypocritical and classless.