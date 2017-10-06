The Pornographic War against Brazil's Kids

(NOTE: Most of the articles linked within are in Portuguese from Brazilian media. The images and video contained here may be disturbing.) Powerful institutions in Brazil are force-feeding that nation’s young on pornographic images, and many angry Brazilians have reached their limit. A headline in the New York Times was as innocuous as possible given the subject: “Brazilian art show sets off dispute that mirrors political battles”. The one in the UK Daily Mail following a subsequent “exhibition” was a bit more difficult to water down: “Fury as a girl, four, is encouraged to touch a naked man in Brazilian art exhibition as politicians call on judges to prosecute the artist”.



As could be expected, neither article was able to tell the full story of the depravity of each production, nor did they fully capture the emerging fury of a Brazilian populace that is tired of seeing the results of an overly sensualized culture and the hypersexualized status quo. The stage for both these events, and others in between them, seemed to be set in place two months ago by a seemingly unrelated yet no less controversial media event, again aimed at kids. Here begins the timeline up to September 29th of this year:



- (August 1, 2017) HBO Brasil generated a backlash by broadcasting “Festa da Salsicha” (the Brazilian version of the all-but-X-rated “Sausage party”) during the afternoon children’s prime time television hours. Christian psychologist Dr. Marisa Lobo and others organized a “Boycott HBO” social media movement. Within the month, HBO stopped broadcasting Festa da Salsicha during that time period and was also fined $2 million Brazilian Reals (around $632,000 USD) for displaying “pornographic content at inappropriate times and not making clear what the content was about” on the company’s channel, web site and social media.