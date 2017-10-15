Take Back Your Diamonds, Take Back Your Pearls, What Makes You Think I Was One of Weinstein's Girls?

Famously, NBC is playing shy about the scandal, having refused to broadcast the detailed exposé by Ronan Farrow, who took it to the New Yorker which did publish it .

Jimmy Kimmel says he’s laid off the Harvey Weinstein jokes because he’s not the “ moral conscience of America ” (there’s also a video of him asking young women to guess what’s in his crotch. And suggesting they feel it and put their mouths on it).

The story has laid bare the hypocrisy of the media giants, Democratic biggies, and the Hollywood virtue signalers.

NBC

At the Boston Herald, Howie Carr reminds us of the NBC double standard:

NBC News has always had a soft spot for millionaire Democrats accused of rape. Almost 20 years ago, they had the first on-camera interview with Juanita Broaddrick, who credibly accused Bill Clinton of raping her, but that story was spiked on orders of… Brian Williams. We already knew that Saturday Night Live’s producer Lorne Michaels last weekend gave a pass to his dear friend Weinstein. That’s how corrupt the entertainment side of NBC is. But now it turns out that Ronan Farrow begged NBC “News” to run his exposé, which has since been printed by The New Yorker. [snip] Farrow had NYPD audio of Weinstein admitting to sexually assaulting a 21-year-old Italian model. And he had video of actress Rose McGowan accusing Harvey of raping her. Imagine that -- a big-time Democratic donor to such moral titans as Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Edwards, three members of the Kennedy family and Eliot Spitzer -- accused of sexually abusing a woman. But NBC adamantly refused to run the piece because… well, reread the above paragraph. In fact, the Huffington Post reported, NBC ordered Ronan Farrow, who was then under contract, to stop reporting the story. “NBC tried to put a stop to the interview with the woman accusing Weinstein of rape,” the website said. “The network insisted he not use an NBC News crew for the interview, and neither was he to mention his NBC News affiliation.” Here’s one ex-Weinstein employee, Tina Brown, describing how Harvey always kept corrupt alt-left “journalists” from outing him: “It was startling -- and professionally mortifying -- to discover how many hacks… were on the Miramax payroll with a ‘consultancy’ or a ‘development deal’ (one even at The New York Times).” Anyone at NBC News, Tina?

Hollywood Responds

Something like 32 women have come forward, now that Weinstein seems to be powerless, to confirm his inappropriate behavior, and as soon as more of them can find publicists to write statements for them, more are likely to show up. Some, like Sharon Stone, seem not to have noticed what was going on and have not yet bothered. Others like Meryl Streep showed what fine acting they can do and denied they knew anything about it.

Jane Fonda, who was last seen in a tasteless anti-Trump skit at the recent Academy Awards accusing the President of being a sexist, racist bigot, entered the ring after Weinstein was fired, and even Hillary Clinton, who waited six days after the story broke, disingenuously condemned his behavior saying it “shocked“ and “appalled” her. We all know that such behavior never bothered her during her long marriage to Bill. She praised the “courage” of his accusers who seem to me to have been no less courageous than Juanita Broaddrick, Katherine Wiley, or Paula Jones, who were dissed by her husband’s henchmen, swatted aside by her as part of some “vast right-wing conspiracy”, and dismissed cavalierly by most of the mainstream press. Just as the Weinstein victims would have been had Hillary won the election and such behavior was again infra dig for reporters to cover.

To be sure, not all the celebrity women claiming feminism as their lodestone joined in the criticism.

When the Bill Clinton-Kathleen E. Wiley story broke, Gloria Steinem defended him by offering up a “one free grope” rule, though she now says Weinstein was motivated by the “powerlessness” of women. Donna Karan, whose original fashions for working women professionals included skirts cut diagonally almost to the waist, suggested that Weinstein’s accusers had provoked his behavior:

I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always h ad to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it's been a hard time for women. 'To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?

Weinstein’s firm suspended and then fired him, though a look at his contract with the company shows they not only anticipated it but condoned it, and seemingly profited from it, requiring only that he repay any damages they incurred as a result of his sexual aggression and kick in a fine to the company:

TMZ is privy to Weinstein's 2015 employment contract, which says if he gets sued for sexual harassment or any other "misconduct" that results in a settlement or judgment against TWC, all Weinstein has to do is pay what the company's out, along with a fine, and he's in the clear. According to the contract, if Weinstein "treated someone improperly in violation of the company's Code of Conduct," he must reimburse TWC for settlements or judgments. Additionally, "You [Weinstein] will pay the company liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance." The contract says as long as Weinstein pays, it constitutes a "cure" for the misconduct and no further action can be taken. Translation -- Weinstein could be sued over and over and as long as he wrote a check, he keeps his job. The contract has specific language as to when the Board of Directors can fire Weinstein -- if he's indicted or convicted of a crime, but that doesn't apply here. [snip] And here's the kicker. Even if Weinstein had committed fraud by not fully informing the Board of Directors, the contract says before he can be fired he has a right to mediation and if that doesn't work, he's entitled to arbitration. He got neither. He was summarily fired, and sources connected with Weinstein tell TMZ he was never given a specific reason.

His wife has separated from him and her fancy gown business, which depended in no small part on her husband’s insistence that the stars he helped wear them on the red carpet, is in some turmoil. She has chummed up for solace with Clinton amanuensis Huma Abedin whose husband Anthony Weiner was just convicted for sexting a minor. And Weinstein has flown off to the same sex addict rehab clinic Weiner had. Iowahawk wondered if the plane Harvey’ flew therein would be “hijacked by skydiving ninja nymphos.”

His troubles are far from over. He’s under investigation by law enforcement officers in Los Angeles, New York, and Scotland Yard,

The dam has burst and now others are being accused of inappropriate sexual aggression. To date, woman have accused Ben Affleck, director Oliver Stone, and Amazon Studio Chief Roy Price of sexual wrongdoing, and one actress has complained that George Clooney had her blacklisted for complaining about it on the set of “ER.”

Others are sure to follow his accusers and name many other stars.

And then there’s the long-running accusation by actor Corey Feldman who claims there is a gang of well-connected pedophiles who prey on child actors, Speaking of courage, he has repeated his claim, even though people like Barbara Walters cut him off and coldly and accused him of “damaging an entire industry.” Hollywood and online writer Roger L. Simon says “Hollywood will not easily recover from Harvey Weinstein -- not for a long time. The hypocrisy level has hit defcon 1,9.9 on the Richter scale. Hollywood’s politics have always been a self-serving charade, a liberal masquerade for a rapacious and lubricious lifestyle. But now, thanks to the Weinstein scandal, we see it more clearly than ever. “

How Can This Not Hurt the Left?

I doubt the present leaders of the Democratic Party will escape the fallout.

Donna Brazile apparently figured that out. At the breaking of the story, she deleted this tweet, which she had posted October 8: “The Weinstein Company has taken the lead against sexual harassment and assault”

George Neumayr at the American Spectator describes the overlapping incestuous relationships between Hollywood and the Democratic Party and the leftist causes the celebrities endorse.

He details the close social and political-financial ties between Weinstein and the Obamas and Clintons at a time when it was apparent what a misogynist pig Weinstein is and what shameless ”virtue signaling without virtue” he and his Democratic pals are engaged in:

Having spent so much time hobnobbing with stars in the libertine, boundary-defying world of Hollywood and debauched Palm Springs (the first stop after the Obamas left office, with kids in tow), they were no doubt loath to shun Harvey Weinstein. Besides, he and his cronies had given them so much money. And was he, they probably asked themselves, really any different from that old lunger Ted Kennedy, whose early support clinched Obama’s primary victories in 2008? The friendship between the Clintons and Weinstein isn’t a mystery either. Naturally, Hillary, usually quick off the draw on Twitter about current events, fell silent over the weekend. Weinstein had hosted countless birthday parties and fundraisers for her. Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein were of course boon companions, with Bill showing his esteem in among other ways by letting the mogul interview him on CNN and confer upon him awards at LGBT events. [snip] Meanwhile, big liberal stars are playing dumb about Weinstein’s widely known goatish reputation. Meryl Streep had her platoon of publicists craft a wooden statement denying any knowledge of her patron’s misdeeds. St. Streep wanted it known that she stood with “the women,” but primarily she sought to inoculate herself from the scandal. Judi Dench also issued a wooden statement. Weinstein used to brag that Dench had his initials “tattooed on her ass” (such was her gratitude to him for launching so many of her movies). Maybe Dench will bill the Weinstein Company for tattoo removal. Streep’s protestations of ignorance would make her the least informed member of Hollywood. Was her entourage too busy researching Trump to inform her that she was working with a creep? A who’s who of female stars, from Paltrow to Jolie, are now coming forward to say Weinstein harassed them. Did Streep never talk to them? She is some mentor to the younger generation of female stars. The dirt slide coming off the mountainous Weinstein is tripping up a slew of liberal phonies: from Gloria Allred’s money-grubbing daughter Lisa Bloom (who served as Weinstein’s feminist beard) to Clinton apologist Lanny Davis to the Mao-admiring Obama aide Anita Dunn. Then there are the abortion champions who took Weinstein’s money to set up this or that bogus program, with which Weinstein hoped to wash his sins. In the blood of Planned Parenthood, he sought atonement, and in the righteous and enlightened company of the Obamas he hoped to come clean — a fitting end to the Hollywood sham of virtue-signaling without virtue.

Even CNN’s senior White House correspondent admits the party’s ties to Weinstein fully knowing what he had been doing:

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated that most of the Democratic Party’s leaders “are beholden to” Harvey Weinstein and his behavior wasn’t a secret. [snip] Zeleny said, “Largely, it was an open secret, though, in all these circles, his behavior. And the reality is, California is the biggest and most flush ATM for Democratic politics in this country. He stood at the center of that. Nancy Pelosi, add her name to this list as well. She put out a very short statement on this. But the reality is, most of the leaders of the Democratic Party are beholden to him, have been beholden to him, and she still is the leader of the House Democrats here. Why not get out and give an interview, give a press conference? I mean, they have personal relationships with Harvey Weinstein. This is hypocrisy this week, no doubt. Because this was not a secret.”

Once Again the Elite Set Up a Two-tier System on Misogyny

For college males they set in motion the horrible, anti-due process Title IX witchhunts. They cheered on the phony rape charges against the Duke Lacrosse team and the University of Virginia fraternity. For their own gang, they looked the other way or set up excuses like Steinem’s “One Grope” rule or Nina Burleigh’s offer to fellate Bill Clinton because of his stand on abortion. Every woman who marched in a pussy hat for Hillary should do some serious soul searching. Everyone who forms their political opinions and donates to cause on the endorsement of celebrities like Streep, Clooney, Affleck, or Sean Penn is being influenced by people who were deaf, dumb, and blind about what was going on everywhere around them, or trying to pretend they were,

Disney is on the ropes, Comcast is on the ropes, Si Newhouse, Conde Nast’s (Vogue, Vanity Fair, New Yorker) promoter of left-wing politicos and celebs, is dead. What rough beast is slouching into the DNC headquarters waiting to be born, now that the old order has lost its patina?