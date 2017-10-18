Misunderstanding America and Its Constitution

Yet Canadians are Americans, and so are Mexicans, as well as Argentinean gauchos and blood-spilling Cali Cartel members. Pinochet was an American, and so was the murderous Che -- so was “Don’t cry for me,” Evita, and Simon Bolivar.

I know I won the lottery when I was born in America. Think about that word, “America.” Go anywhere on this third rock from the sun, and tell anyone you are an American, and he will know you are talking about the United States of America.

All North and South Americans are Americans

Yet, when anyone says “America,” they are talking about these United States of America. Most people don’t really understand what America is. Ask anyone on the street to define this country and most will inevitably say it is a democracy, which, to almost universal surprise, is wrong.

America is not a democracy; it is a republic. When I talk to people about this, I tell them to imagine 50 separate countries bound together by a set of rules, our Constitution, which while among the briefest of world constitutions, is a document that forged a nation, which became the longest lasting of free republics to have ever graced this planet.

This glorious nation, this America, is the envy of the world. I don’t see people walking through the desert for days to get into Russia, or making a boat out of old tires to get to Cuba.

Yes, they do whatever they have to do to get to Europe, but I would wager that if the millions who have fled Barack Obama’s legacy in the Middle East had their druthers, they would rather come here. It’s just that the Atlantic is a pond too big to swim.

Another thing to note is that America, in its two-hundred-odd years of existence has always had relatively open borders. America is also the most ethnically diverse place on the planet. America is a nation of immigrants founded by immigrants. That shouldn’t preclude us from being careful in this day of rampant religious terrorism from picking and choosing who we want to allow access to this most bountiful of Edens.

I have long believed that when someone tells you he is going to kill you, you should believe him. Picking and choosing is not racism, as many would have you believe; it is due diligence. It is prudence.

Let’s, for a moment, review the motives of the progressive plan to throw open our borders to anyone who wants to come here. They do this not out of generosity, or compassion, or even a desire to create a better world -- no matter what they say. They do this as a deliberate scheme to create enough new voters to guarantee their dream of eternal progressive governance, with them of course, in total control of everything. If people have to die for their dream, if this grand experiment in representative governance is destroyed, then so be it.

They will always be on top of the food chain and it won’t be them, or their families, or even their friends who will do the suffering. It will be the little people, who will pay for progressive hopes and dreams.

They care so much about us that if they have to kill us to make our lives better they will.

They misunderstand America and its constitution, which is why the EPA’s destruction of Barry’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) tasks them so. They view themselves as the ones we’ve been waiting for and because of that, if they break the rules for our own good (see above), then, we should grant them a dispensation.

If they wanted the Clean Power Plan, or DACA, or any of the things Barry thought he could create out of thin air with his pen and phone, they should have enacted legislation to implement them. Why have a constitution at all if our betters are not bound by its strictures?

When President Trump canceled the illegal ObamaCare payments to insurance companies to cover losses from trying to work within a program destined, without intervention, to failure, he was merely abiding by our Constitution, which clearly requires that any money spent must first be appropriated by Congress.

They called it “spiteful” and “malevolent,” and “sabotage.” Yet, he was merely following the Constitution, which after all, is our founding document.

If they wanted this, they should have included it in the legislation.

Perhaps, next time they want to partake in “fundamentally transforming the United States of America,” they should probably read a thing or two on how the law works in this land -- but that is probably too much to expect from the “ones we’ve been waiting for.”

Maybe they could read our constitution; it is only 7,591 words, including all 27 amendments.

Why that’s less than the total number of times our personal pronoun ex-president Barack Obama uttered the words, “I, me, mine, and myself” in his two terms as president.

