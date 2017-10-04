Prior to Trump's victory, I expressed concerns to my liberal friends about Hillary Clinton's continuous drift toward leftism, socialism, whateverism. They tried to allay my fears and expressed absolute belief that as president, she would return to the centrist positions of her husband. Although their sincerity could not be questioned, I saw blind loyalty to a power-hungry woman as naïve and, more significantly, dangerous. Thankfully, Mr. Trump upset the apple cart, and we will never know what may have been.

Hillary Clinton is a tragic figure. Those were my thoughts after it was safe to say Donald Trump had won the presidential election.

Once the dust settled, I agreed with President Trump. Although this woman had committed acts of malfeasance, never mind possibly putting our country at great risk, I thought the loss of this election was so humiliating as to be consequential enough. My thoughts changed when Mrs. Clinton came out of hibernation and spoke at her alma mater's 2017 commencement. After her pathetic show of poor sportsmanship, I wondered what it is like to be this woman and began to review some of her momentous actions. I decided to speculate how many of us would have approached them differently.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would have remained a Goldwater Republican and not been lured by one of Lucifer's most famous admirers. I suppose that if that had happened, there would be no need for anything else to be said.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would have shown more respect as valedictorian – and, for that matter, as a young adult – toward an older gentleman, a United States senator, who happened to be black and Republican.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would have honored my promise to uphold the law and not betray my profession with fraud during Watergate. Being honest would have prevented my termination.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would have divorced Bill long before he sought the office of president. Gennifer Flowers alone would have prompted me to say, "Enough is enough."

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have lied about cattle futures, maintaining that her $10,000 quickly turned into $100,000 because of a tip from the Wall Street Journal. Anyone who reads the Journal recognizes that the newspaper does not give stock tips.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have gone on The Today Show with Matt Lauer, claiming that her husband's tryst with a young intern was about a right-wing conspiracy.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have kissed the wife of Yasser Arafat, an unapologetic terrorist who participated in the murders of Israelis, our greatest allies along with the British.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have lied about the occurrences surrounding her arrival in Bosnia, claiming she had to run under a cascade of sniper fire.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have ignored the calls from Benghazi or lied to the families of those murdered. When confronted at a congressional hearing about the circumstances around this tragic event, I would not have defiantly stated, "What difference, at this point, does it make?"

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have committed chicanery by setting up a foundation where few funds went to noble causes. In addition, I would not have sought favors from questionable sources and put our country's safety at risk.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have called the good American people "deplorables" just because they do not follow the leftist, elitist creed of her and President Obama.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have put classified information on a private email server.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have been so bold and arrogant to absolutely believe I was going to win the office of president. In addition, I would have pulled it together enough to at least show my face to the loyal, hardworking volunteers who supported my candidacy.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would have felt privileged to be invited to Wellesley College's commencement in 2017 and spoken about hope and progress rather than disparaging the current president of the United States. I would have proudly stated to the young budding women the following: I am here standing with pride, humility, and honor as the first female candidate from a major party for our nation's greatest office. I would have continued with the fact that perhaps one of these graduates could someday be president, as Barbara Bush stated long ago, when Wellesley tried to disinvite her.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not have written a book that blamed everyone for my loss. I would have reflected and considered the fact that "What Happened" was a repudiation of me and my leanings with President Obama. No, I might have written a book that talked about my journey and how I will continue to promote benevolence throughout the United States as well as use my foundation for those truly in need.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not disparage all the women who voted for Donald Trump by loudly claiming they do not respect themselves.

If I were Hillary Clinton, I would not politicize the worst mass shooting in U.S. history as a way to gain favor with long lost voters. No, I would not attack the NRA, nor would I incite more divisiveness in a country already polarized. If I were Hillary Clinton, I would talk about the utter senselessness of this evil act, and I would thank the courageous and generous Americans who lead by example in helping their fellow citizens. Finally, if I were Hillary Clinton, with tears, I would acknowledge that we are not right or left, Republican or Democrat, but as we continue to show, we are unified and embody the shining city on a hill, the great United States of America.

If I were Hillary Clinton...well, I am not, and neither is any of you, and thank God for that.