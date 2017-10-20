For Dems, Every Crisis Is an Opportunity

To the bitter, common man, deplorably clinging to his guns and religion, it is unseemly the way progressives strive to let no crisis or catastrophe go to waste.

We should all remember “Fast and Furious” -- not the movie, the scandal. Though perhaps it is presumptuous to use that term, because, apart from Sharyl Attkisson, then of CBS News, much of the media studiously ignored this first of many Obama administration scandals. Here’s a short refresher. Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s mini-me, and our esteemed “my people” attorney general, through the aegis of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allowed, and in some instances impelled, straw buyers to purchase firearms with the purpose of smuggling them across the border into Mexico so they could be used by drug cartels and various other nefarious cliques in the commission of crimes. This was done to create sufficient evidence to prove the nation needed more robust gun control measures. For what it was, it was successful because their little gem of a plan resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Mexicans and at least one America Border Patrol Agent.

In this instance, Barry and Eric were creating the crisis they wanted to exploit. Yet, it is emblematic of the entire “crisis is opportunity” mentality.

They didn’t care that people would have to die in order for them to make their case; they just wanted to make their case. That a person would have to be some kind of monster to sacrifice lives for political purposes escapes the sensibilities of the Democrats and the media (progressives=Democrats=media). It never occurred to them that right-thinking people would care about dead Mexicans because, in their way of thinking, those dead Mexicans were being sacrificed for the greater good -- in this case, gun control.

This crisis is the perfect example of what progressives have become in this country. Nothing matters to them, not dead Mexicans, not a dead Border Agent, and certainly not the constitution, or even what the majority of Americans want. All that matters is the politics and if Mexicans have to die in order for them to force upon the nation stringent gun control, or even gun confiscation, then it is a small price to pay.

If you need another example of their situational morality, you need to look no further than Charlottesville, which was a collusive operation involving Antifa, Black Live Matter (BLM), and the Democrats, represented by the odious Terry McAuliffe, Governor of Virginia and the repugnant Michael Signer, Mayor of Charlottesville.

From the beginning, it was stagecraft. In August, fifty people assembled at a park in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a cultural icon, the statue of Robert E. Lee, they were soon joined by several hundred white supremacists. While this was going on, several thousand Antifa and BLM reprobates mobilized outside the park and were waiting for their signal.

At the prescribed moment, even though the protest was peaceful, the police under control of Mayor Signer and Governor McAuliffe moved to force the protestors out of the park into the waiting arms of Antifa and BLM. We all know what happened then -- exactly what the Democrats wanted to happen. One person died that day, but for them, that was not a problem because it was in service of a greater goal, creating a “white nationalist” crisis that could only be solved by voting for Democrats.

The Democrats cannot have blacks voting any other way except Democrat, so they decided to create a crisis where they could mythologize the several thousand white supremacists remaining in this country as a symbol of the embedded racism throughout America as represented by the Republican Party.

As a side benefit, they created a trap in which they could ensnare any Republican who didn’t denounce racism with enough vigor, labeling them as racists while blaming the whole thing on Trump and his "divisive rhetoric."

If we didn’t have a complacent media, that little dirty trick would not have been possible. Yet, since the media is in bed with the Democrats all we heard is what Trump allegedly did or didn’t say.

These are just two incidents where Democrats were willing to create a crisis to exploit for political gain.

With respect to the recent shootings in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and almost 400 were injured. How long did it take the Democrats, led by the harpy Hillary Clinton, to call for “sensible” gun control measures? To Democrats, “sensible” gun control really stands for total control because what they really want is to confiscate all the guns in America.

Stephen Paddock’s heinous act of savagery was the perfect crisis to make their point -- even better than “Fast and Furious” because the dead were Americans --and they didn’t even wait for authorities to start washing away the blood to start making their case.

Note, however, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s almost total silence when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. They waited days before speaking because that was a crisis in their own house. Obama’s daughter interned for the man, for goodness sake.

Weinstein was one of them, and it took some time before they figured out an angle where they could tar Trump in particular and conservatives in general with the nastiness of Weinstein’s cruel and abusive acts toward women.

Even the death of an American Special Forces soldier is an opportunity to accuse Trump of not being sympathetic enough to the dead soldier’s widow -- because no low is too low for Democrats to sink in order to make a political point.

How about the recent hurricanes -- have you heard they were all Trump’s fault? He didn’t care enough about Puerto Ricans to effectively help the devastated island. At least, that’s what the Democrats said, led by the mayor of San Juan as she stood in front of pallet after pallet after pallet of relief supplies that she refused to release to her people.

That's where we are today. Hillary, Barry, and their progressive brethren sit like ghouls awaiting the next crisis -- hoping that enough people are either killed or injured for them to prove to America that Democrats should control everything. Maybe they’ll get lucky and the nation will suffer a truly horrifying tragedy.

After all, a crisis can be a beautiful thing for those who are willing to exploit it to realize their political dreams.