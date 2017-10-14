Donald Trump's True Nature

He's Hitler.

He's a brilliant strategist and tactician.

He's a bumbling, shoot-from-the-hip fool.

He inspires the greatest hope.

He engenders the deepest fear.

We've never seen anyone quite like him before, and will probably never see anyone like him again.

So who is the real Donald Trump?

Most of us who count ourselves among the Trump Nation feel about him this way.

He has a deep and abiding love for this country and the people it comprises.

He's extraordinarily self-confidant.

He trusts his instincts and acts upon them, and he's mostly correct when doing so.

He authentically projects his political pronouncements directly from his core beliefs.

He says one thing – and does that one thing.

He is a fighter and, as he himself says, a counterpuncher. If you attack him, he will hit you back twice as hard.

He is often confrontational, sometimes vulgar and unapologetically so.

He's forthright and direct.

He easily and naturally relates to the average person.

He's real.

If you scratch below the surface of a typical Trump supporter, you'll see a roiling resentment. Many on the left see this as an indicator of "white rage," of impotence or envy of a fading ruling group in an increasingly ethnically diverse culture of color.

These pejorative beliefs buttress the intolerant self-righteousness of the virtue-signaling left. But if you ask Trump supporters what's driving their anger, you'll get a different story.

Trump supporters feel deep betrayal by a number of our institutions, and chief among them is the Republican Party. In times past, many, if not most, Trumpeters were in agreement with, or at least indifferent to, the concept of free trade. It is, after all, free – and that word is a cornerstone in the edifice of beliefs of Trump supporters. Live and let live, self-reliance, self-responsibility, inward-looking – all hallmarks of the mental framework of self-determination for answers to one's lot in life.

This stands in stark contrast to the Obamaphiles – where a repressive "society" is the default explanation for any perceived lack of personal actualization. It's no surprise that Trumpeters hold The Donald in such extraordinary esteem (and the left in such utter revulsion), for he is the ultimate self-actualizer.

Over the years, the belief has grown among the Trump Nation and has now baked into certainty that there is no longer any such thing as free trade, but rather manipulated trade controlled by an unholy collusion between multi-national corporations and both political parties, bought and paid for. This perceived collusion, through cynical, cleverly crafted "free trade" agreements, offshores American jobs to low-wage third-world countries, with finished goods and services imported back into the U.S. at first-world prices. (Search for NAFTA at The Last Refuge.)

Trumpeters believe that this collusion is the reason the now reviled Republican Party has clearly refused to end the despised Obamacare. The Republicans want Obamacare in place in order to keep their paymasters' spiraling corporate health care costs offloaded from their books to the ledger sheets of the government. So of course there's no real attempt to end this collapsing monstrosity that many believe will eventually wind up as government-run single-payer.

The Trump Nation is also outraged at the refusal of the Republican Party to end massive illegal immigration that is driving down labor wages as well as respect for the law. The influx of hordes of Central and South Americans (along with ISIS bragging about sending "warriors" across our borders to take us out) over the last eight years of the Obama administration has already created significant voter dilution, making it all the more difficult to remove and replace corrupt RINOs.

Unable to control the immigration process through an orderly, legal system to welcome in those who love our values and want to share in our prosperity for their families, we're now seeing the unbearable suffering of American families who've lost loved ones to the murderous evil of invading gangs, the desperate destruction of lives by incessant illegal drug traffic, and the unspeakable misery and suffering of human trafficking – all callously ignored by a recalcitrant Republican Party. It's easy to see the basis of the anger and resentment felt by the Trump Nation.

To put it in a nutshell – we've had enough.

Trump has not only galvanized the Trumpeters by his outsized, dramatic, in-your-face assault and conquest of the boring, corrupt, contemptible, and compromised Republican Party. Moreover, he is the driving force, the unifying voice, the alpha male, the personification of all this pent up outrage. And we believe, as a group of sixty million or so, that Trump's not an opportunist or an interloper. Rather, he is one of us.

He is us – just exponentially more successful.

His beliefs are our beliefs, his outrage is our outrage, his battles are our battles, and the fates have brought him to us at this moment.

Once it is understood that Trump's political positions are authentic and spring from the core beliefs of our country established at its founding, that he is the tip of the spear and his intentions are trustworthy, then one can sense the awesome power he wields.

The Trump Nation, with few exceptions, could not care less about skin color or ethnic identification. Black America, after all, has suffered more grievously than any group under the yoke of the fetid, dismal Obama economy. The new normal? Give us a break!

The Trump Nation would love to lock arms with all ethnic groups to destroy the hold of the globalist politicians who've betrayed us and the American Dream so an economic boom along with a vibrant, competitive health insurance marketplace will spring up, bringing massive employment gains and wealth to all Americans.

That's the real view of Trump by his vast legions of supporters. In him we see a fighter, fighting our fight to break the backs of the colluding cabal bringing economic suffering to our great and unique country and to shut down the drug cartels bringing death, misery, and destruction across our borders. If, in this epic fight, he uses some rough language and throws some precise arrows of insults at the corrupt political class along the way, if he offends the Peggy Noonans of the world with his "coarseness" or "vulgarity", then so be it!

He's got our backs. We've got his.