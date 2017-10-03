America's Millennial Realignment

We have witnessed realignments in the past, but the one we are in the midst of is extraordinary. It began before Trump came down the escalator but he was the first to capture it, energize it, and win office as a result. The realignment is not about him per se, as demonstrated by the nomination of Judge Roy Moore for the Alabama Senate seat. The realignment is much more. The causes of realignment are manyfold: a national media that has become partisan leftist, the Deep State, with its own intrenched anti-American interests, the two national parties, each of which has betrayed America and her ideals in different ways. Abetted by all the above, the betrayal of our national institutions has been brutal. And noticed by huge numbers of Americans who are the ones realigning.

The main issues spurring the realignment have been illegal immigration, bad economic policy, racialism shoved in America’s face, the elevation of nanny state shackles, the espousing of ideas destructive to the human spirit, and an arrogance of our elites that is counter to those many good things that America once stood for. It’s a deep revulsion for everything the left has become. It has set up a new paradigm that hasn’t been recognized or described well as of yet. Recent signs of it include Trump’s election, the ongoing inability of the Democratic party to stand for anything other than hating Trump, the Deep State’s multiple failures, and the beginning of the primarying of the fraudulent GOP, i.e. Judge Roy Moore beating Luther Strange in Alabama, the resignation of Bob Corker, the writing on the wall for Senator Jeff Flake. And more to come. The 2018 buzz has begun. The Democratic party cannot win in 2018 because they cannot see that they have been rejected. They stand for nothing, and are aligned on the wrong side of history. The Republican Party is seen by its base as fraudulent, in line with its donors rather than its own professed principles. The GOP has two choices, reform and realign or go the way of the Whigs. 2018 will be a barometer of which way this will go. The GOP cannot continue to govern against its base and the will of the American people. For them it is change or die in 2018. The only thing that will prevent Trump from winning reelection in the biggest landslide since 1984 would be if he betrayed the principles he ran on. Those are the principles that are forcing realignment. Illegal immigration This was the number one issue that won Trump the presidency. It helped reclaim the Reagan Democrats, the blue-collar vote. In spite of the demagoguery of the left, it’s not about racism, it’s simply about the right of a sovereign country to maintain its borders and control who is allowed in. To blue collar Americans, it’s about having rising wages, and a better life for their children. Unleashing the Economy The abusive regulation and anti-business rhetoric and policy of the Obama years came home to roost in its subpar growth numbers. America felt trapped in the nanny state, with a stagnant future to look forward to. It was called the new normal, and Americans simply aren’t going to accept a vision of defeat. Americans want the freedom to be upwardly mobile, the opportunity for their children to have a better lifestyle. Trump saw this, and his own past success became a signature. Economic freedom is an issue for the realignment. One of the few good things accomplished by Republicans has been the undoing of the horrid regulatory mass left by Obama. If you continue with a better our tax policy, the economy will thrive, and people will stand up and notice. America First In 20/20 hindsight, the Democratic party insistence on tearing down America was its biggest mistake. It has destroyed its own image to Americans, blue collar as well as the white collar middle class. Witness what the NFL did to itself by denigrating America’s national anthem and its flag. RINOs, true to form, don’t understand either. America, for all its flaws, still is the best place in the world to be, still has the best ideals and ways to become great. It’s not his idea, but Trump sees this clearly, and realignment will take this principle on, not as an unflinching demagogic “America is always best”, but through a simple recognition that American ideals are good. Anti-Racialism The left needs us to be divided along racial lines. They cannot win without this division, so they shamefully push it. Witness the evolving race baiting. Opposing Obama in anything was racist. Opposing the NFL kneelers is racist. Everything Trump does is racist. Every white American is racist, by virtue of race. Martin Luther King said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” The left has brutally savaged that dream by becoming race baiters. They have used the club of “racism” far too long, arriving at racialism, their pathetic attempt to balkanize America. A big part of the realignment is a rejection of this evil racialist idea. Whites did not vote for Trump because they were racist, just like women did not vote for Trump because they were sexist. They simply rejected the idea that racialism is a good thing. There is a tremendous group of black Americans that are rejecting the Democratic Party racialist message. Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, and Larry Elder have long soldiered in this effort. Burgess Owens is a fresh new voice in this racialist war. A coalition that learns to defeat the race baiting is emerging. It is part of the realignment. It is a good thing. Rejecting America’s Negative Elitism It’s no secret that America’s elites have gone awry. Our media is so far left you can see them as bad as Pravda. Our cultural institutions are so far left they are unrecognizable. The universities, Hollywood, and the media have become arrogant, ignorant, and blind. The realignment will capitalize on our elites’ negativity. It’s simple: you replace negativity, their wrong choice of ideas, and their anti-Americanism with something better. America is a country that stands for good things, including itself as a sovereign country. It will have borders, and stop illegal immigration. America is a country that believes in equal opportunity for all. It believes in economic freedom, and the American dream to do and be better. America believes in its ideals because they have done far more good than harm. That is why “America first” will resonate. It is still the city on a hill as described by Ronald Reagan. America can open the door of racial equality and walk through it, rather than balkanize itself. Martin Luther King’s dream is still there to achieve. Racism in the form of Racialism needs to die. America’s failed negative leftist elites must go. It doesn’t matter if the GOP takes on the realignment or a new party is formed. But the realignment has come. These two quotes from Alexis de Tocqueville are more germane than ever: “The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.” “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”