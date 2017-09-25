Who can with absolute certainty state the name of the ruling party in Washington? Formally, both the Congress and the president belong to the Republicans. Theoretically, the U.S. Supreme Court can also be attributed to the Republican camp. Democrats are content with the role of the opposition. At the same time, it has long been understood that the political division of Republicans and Democrats only exists in places outside of the District of Columbia.

It was precisely against the Republocrats that America voted in 2016. America voted against the party of professional bureaucrats, against the best experts in the world on spreading the American wealth around.

Republocrats prospered in Washington regardless of who won the last election. Republocrats have an impressive experience of survival in any election outcome, and this experience is traditionally transmitted only by inheritance. Trump, from their point of view, is an outsider. He is not worthy to be in the White House because his roots are not that of a hereditary Republocrat. Therefore, the only thing that Republocrats are currently practicing in Washington is sabotage.

One of the branches of the Republocrats, better known as the Democratic Party, has long forgotten its democratic roots and has been completely taken over by supporters of the left ideology. However, as we recall from Marxism, this socialist party selected only what it considered necessary, and rejected everything else as unnecessary (as, for example, the doctrine of the inevitability of the proletarian revolution). This branch of the Republocrats is the most closely knit, and almost always follows Lenin’s norms of party life.

The Democratic Party was founded as a party of low taxes and a limited federal government, but Obama had completed the transformation of the Democratic Party into a party of high taxes and a big federal government.

Another branch of the Republocrats, better known as the Republican Party, is in a much more difficult situation. Like their Democratic colleagues in the Washington swamp, the Republicans for many years were threatened with a takeover. Several generations of conservatives tried to redirect the Republican Party toward the right ideology. However, the takeover by the conservatives was not crowned with success. Republicans remained loyal to their founder Lincoln and his ideas about a strong federal government.

This, in fact, is the main internal contradiction of the Republicans – the low-tax party is incompatible with the idea of ​​a large federal government.

Consequently, in regard to a strong central federal government, these two branches of the Republocrats have come together and found common ground. Both Democrats and Republicans are talking about Greater Washington, a strong centralized federal government, but they are constantly fighting over the level of taxation. For the sake of justice, it should be noted that the position of the Democrats in this matter, although it is erroneous, is nevertheless not contradictory. The Republican position on the tax issue is very contradictory and inconsistent.

This internal contradiction of the Republican point of view leads to the fact that the Republicans often act as classical conservatives and as classical Republicans at the same time, without even realizing it. For example, Reagan-the-Conservative led a ruthless struggle against communist ideology, but it was Reagan-the-Republican who was responsible for the impressive growth of the federal government under his leadership.

The Trump Republican administration is no exception.

Classical Republican conservatives in Congress, on the one hand, want to repeal Obamacare (because this law essentially raises taxes). On the other hand, the cancellation of Obamacare will reduce the role of the federal government, and classical Republicans cannot tolerate that.

Trump-the-conservative in his first truly ideological speech at the United Nationss General Assembly reminded everyone of Reagan, Churchill, and Thatcher. His words (written by Stephen Miller, of course): “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented but that socialism has been faithfully implemented” will enter the history textbooks.

As the words of Reagan entered the textbooks: “Socialism only works in two places: Heaven where they don't need it, and Hell where they already have it.”

As the words of Thatcher entered the textbooks: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”

As the words of Churchill entered the textbooks: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy; its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

On the other hand, Trump-the-Republican agreed with the leaders of the Republocrats about the increase in U.S. public debt. His Department of Justice confirmed the Obama administration's decision not to bring high-ranking officials of the Internal Revenue Service to justice for the financial defeat of the Tea Party. Trump-the-Republican was so worried about the multibillion-dollar agreement for U.S. government contractors with Saudi Arabia, so he decided to postpone the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump-the-Republican conducted a thorough purge of the White House staff – now there are almost no conservatives left. At the same time, Trump-the-Conservative fills vacancies of federal judges with strict conservative judges only.

The Democratic Party took two centuries to make a 180 degree turn – from the right party to the left party, and the Marxists will never allow it to turn back (they are working hard to implement the Cloward-Piven strategy). The Republican Party was and remains a centrist and contradictory party, and their transition to the right ideology is postponed indefinitely.

Nature, as you know, does not tolerate emptiness. Politics also does not tolerate emptiness. In America, there is one large (“Democratic”) and many small purely left parties, but there is not a single major purely right-wing party, although there are many small ones. Will Trump use the fact that most Americans outside the Beltway support him? Does he have enough political power to drain the Washington swamp? After all, Trump is opposed by a monolithic Democratic party, and there is no unity among his Republican supporters.

Will Trump-the-Conservative overpower Trump-the-Republican?

With or without Trump, sooner or later, the ideological vacuum should be filled. It is necessary to return to the constitutional foundations of our country.

It's time for a major right-wing party in America – a party of low taxes and a limited federal government.

Gary Gindler is a conservative Russian-American blogger at Gary Gindler Chronicles.