These conservative blacks on TV are merely trying to create peace and civility by agreeing with some of the bogus accusations of racism dreamed up by Leftist intellectuals. They are also trying to prove they are not Uncle Toms. I think it is a huge mistake to pander to lies about America; acting as though very little has changed racially since the 1950s.

I cringed when I heard fellow black conservatives whom I respect on TV saying that while they condemn the violent behavior of Antifa/Black Lives Matter some of their grievances against America are warranted. I wanted to scream at my TV, "Hogwash!"

As a black person, I know the Black Code. It is the same as what Michael Corleone said to his brother Fredo, "Don't ever take sides against the family. Ever!" Many blacks and Leftists believe to qualify as an authentic black American, one must harbor a deep-seated resentment against white America.

Watching black conservatives on TV saying Antifa/Black Lives Matter have some legit grievances regarding white privilege, I found myself scratching my head. For the life of me, I have no idea what millennial blacks who have never suffered a moment of "real" racism in their lives are so enraged about; whining, complaining, and destroying property.

Let's get real, folks. Since the election of Obama, being black is in vogue like never before. Everywhere you turn, American businesses and whites are walking on eggshells, pandering to blacks. This is an undeniable truth that I am not allowed to say out loud, especially as a black person. Leftists will verbally beat the crap out of me on social media.

My 89-year-old black dad suffered "real" hardcore racism. He paved the way for these black ungrateful domestic terrorists created by Leftists' lies.

After spending months at sea as a young Merchant Marine, Dad and the other black seaman were super excited about their much needed shore leave when their ship landed in St. Petersburg, Florida. Dad and his fellow black shipmate were heartbroken upon hearing that they had to stay on the ship because of St. Petersburg's curfew for blacks. While his black shipmate went on a cussing rant, Dad said he cried.

When Dad was finally allowed to leave the ship, locals attempted to hang him just because he was black. Dad's life was saved by white shipmates. I remember when Dad was in his 50s, he met for dinner with an old white friend. I later learned it was one of the sailors who saved Dad's life.

In 1957, blacks were finally permitted to take the test to become Baltimore City Firefighters. Dad passed the test. Working conditions at the firehouse were horrific for Dad. He was not permitted to use the same eating utensils or drink from the same coffee pot as the white firefighters. Despite humiliating working conditions, Dad won Firefighter of the Year two times. Dad's weapons for defeating racism were his faith in God, prayer, and striving for excellence. Over the years, Dad mentored numerous blacks into becoming firefighters. One of Dad's young black recruits became Anne Arundel County Maryland's first black Fire Chief.

In the 1960s, an exclusive white country club offered free membership to Baltimore City firefighters. The club was stunned when Dad and my two younger brothers showed up. Dad said all the whites got out of the swimming pool when he and my brothers got in. Dad kept frequenting the club and the white members eventually got over it.

Folks, I could go on and on with horrific tales of "real" racism blacks suffered back in the day. But praise God, this is a new day in America. While Leftists claim a majority of white Americans are racist, white America voted for the worst president in U.S. history two times because he was black. I know. I know. As a black person, blacks consider me disloyal to my race for telling the truth about Obama.

Is there racism in America? Absolutely, along with every other sin in the heart of man. Is there enough racism to stop anyone from achieving their American Dream? Absolutely not. America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for everyone who chooses to go for it. Anything else promoted by fake news media, Democrats, and Leftist Hollywood is a lie. Pure and simple.

The loudest black voices trashing America are super wealthy Leftist blacks who could not have achieved their mega success without the enthusiastic support of white America. And yet, they are dissing our flag and national anthem. They are cheerleaders for the destruction of historical monuments and clamoring for us to throw out the U.S. Constitution. Shamefully, rich leftist blacks are using urban blacks as pawns to further the leftist socialist/progressive agenda.

Colin Kaepernick is the pro football player who inspired youth across America to disrespect our flag. In essence, Kaepernick is also dissing the men who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our flag flying high.

In 2016, Kaepernick's net worth was $22 million. Kaepernick signed a football contract for $126 million. After declining performances and him dissing our national anthem, Kaepernick was let go, only receiving $39.4 million of his contract. Oh, how racist white America has screwed this poor black man. I am being sarcastic folks. I could call Kaepernick an ungrateful spoiled brat idiot. But Kaepernick is really a tragic example of how decades of leftists spewing hatred for our country has infected the minds of our youths.

Please black conservatives, do not pander to leftist lies about our country in an attempt to prove your loyalty to your blackness. Only by spreading the truth will we defeat the left's insidious divisive evil and unite ourselves as Americans.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist

http://LloydMarcus.com