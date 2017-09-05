The American Spirit and Culture: Alive and Well despite Harvey

Hurricane Harvey hit southeast Texas more than a week ago. By now anyone who is awake is aware of the heroic efforts to rescue the many thousands of affected victims on the Texas coast and Louisiana southwestern coast. The initial clean-up will take another two weeks or longer while further flooding results from the controlled release of water from dams that are at full level and threatened with catastrophic failure. Yet, the American zest for volunteerism, self-reliance, and local government services has demonstrated the founders’ concept of federalism, an American creation. Despite the wishes of the left and mainstream media, the federal government led by Donald Trump has performed beyond the level of previous administrations in aiding the local and state governments in providing immediate rescue and recovery services. Therefore, they have been forced to complain about Melania’s shoes or his supposed lack of empathy. With Trump’s trip on Saturday, even those complaints may have hit a sour note, as Trump connected with individuals in Houston and the region. The gaggle all use the same verbiage demonstrating the herd’s mass hysteria and lack of legitimate negative issues concerning the president’s performance.

Trump has been slow to nominate persons for some 4,000 federal appointments throughout the government. This patronage has allowed past presidents the freedom to reward campaign aides with a job. Trump does not feel this is necessary as it bloats and encumbers agencies, wasting financial resources and delaying the delivery of services. The press, ever to undercut Trump, argues that he can’t find people to serve in his administration because of his erratic behavior and penchant for firing employees. Many of his most loyal and able supporters have chosen to remain outside the government where they can be free to push the reforms that threaten the deep states resistance and establishment (including Republican party regulars). Trump grew his business, constantly reinventing its core niche, and survived potential failure during economic downturns through creative entrepreneurial innovations and excellence. He is bringing this same approach to governance in Washington. This is the American way as a distinct difference from the European approach which has favored larger bureaucratic businesses and government agencies that stifle efficiency and innovation. Federalism, a theme of Trump’s campaign, allows greater latitude to state and local governments to pursue beneficial programs and act as laboratories of innovation (to borrow Romney’s phase). For the better part of nine decades such innovation has originated in liberal or progressive states such as New York, Massachusetts, and California. But, now an outsider (from New York City) has chosen to reinvigorate the Tenth Amendment and reduce the federal regulatory intrusions that damage business (especially smaller ones) and create arbitrary national rules and standards that remove local government initiative, effort, and effect. This damage has further isolated a large portion of the citizenry, with some 50% of the electorate no longer participating. Basic human behavior will tend toward those traits that a society encourages and rewards. After 100 years of progressive legislation encouraging social change and group identification and think, the effort to help victims of the Harvey storm demonstrates an individual spirit that will be needed as the region recovers over the next months and years. This is found in the religious institutions, non-profit agencies and private businesses contributing manpower and materiel to those in need. The political left sees government as the answer to all ills, while political conservatives feel severe crises warrant government intrusion that overwhelm normal institutions. This divide cannot be solved easily and is encouraged and furthered by the media which supports the positions of the left. The long lines of trucks hauling small boats to help in the rescue efforts during the first few days of the event and rainfall demonstrates the American “can do” spirit. When FEMA administrator Brock Long called for help he acknowledged the enormity of the storm. With losses approaching $200 billion, beyond that of storms Katrina and Sandy, rebuilding will require private and governmental cooperation. Many neighborhoods may never be rebuilt due to several years of flooding. Living in an area that has been flooded several times in a decade (Broome County in upstate New York within the Susquehanna River and Chenango River watersheds) it is clear to me that some communities will be abandoned. Adaptation to present conditions is among the greatest of American cultural innovations. The love and support of unrelated and unknown individuals seeking to help others without regard to race, creed or religious affiliation is an embedded American trait that socialism has not yet destroyed. It was a part of the division between north and south up through the Civil War. The desire for equity in opportunity helped propel the civil rights movement of the 1950s through the 1970s. It is what helped elect Trump as president as his election reaffirms this ideal for the forgotten working class whose jobs have been displaced to Asia and Mexico. If he is successful, he will reposition the federal government as Ronald Reagan was not able to do. With years of American protection of Europe through the Marshall Plan and NATO they have ceded their human desire for self-preservation in the face of dictatorial threats. This is visible in the European Union hesitancy to counter Putin in the Ukraine, Iranian aggression in the Middle East, failure to effectively stop North Korean nuclear and missile programs, and foolish unrestricted acceptance of refugees from unrelenting religious and tribal wars in Asia and Africa. The passive leadership during the past decade has encouraged potential enemies much as Neville Chamberlain did with Hitler. But, the American ethos is one of action and activity. George W. Bush was called a “cowboy” by the left, but he was applying the American sensibility to kill the snake before it strikes (to borrow an idea from FDR). With North Korean attempts to master a hydrogen or thermonuclear bomb and coupled with its missile development a new and ominous situation has developed. American innovation and activity will provide the impetus that will allow the correct response. American zeal for development and conquering the unknown allowed the settlement of the great continent as families sought better economic conditions for their futures. The desire to seek better social conditions ultimately improved the Constitutional republic. This was known as manifest destiny and carried a religious undertone. Today, this urge has morphed into personal responsibility. Europe, once the envy of the developed world has become the stepchild to America. The European Union has unified the continent but at a cost to the individual nations’ cultures. The British decision to leave the European Union has sent shockwaves through the west. It may make the EU more cautious in demanding one solution to political and economic issues. The British penchant for toughness under duress allowed the island nation to control the seas for almost five centuries. The national resistance to Nazi Germany provided the effort of 800 British private small boat rescuers that saved 335,000 soldiers from Dunkirk in 1940. This national resolve allowed Churchill to lead the resistance against German army invasion of the island. In contrast, the French, Belgium and Netherland resistance faltered and they were overrun by the German blitzkrieg. British contributions to American culture include the fortitude to fight for one’s freedom. The American institutions were developed from English, Roman republic and Athenian traditions. This is only possible when people take responsibility for their lives. This is the essential American culture, alive and well despite the adversity of storms, years of warfare in the Middle East, and decades of economic decline. Some communities may never be rebuilt in Texas, but the spirit and drive of Texans and Louisianans will persevere to create newer and better communities.