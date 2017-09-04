One of the gems is a 1986 book titled Dimboxes, Epopts, and Other Quidams: Words to Describe Life's Indescribable People by David Grambs. Its pages fill a need that I have long had for describing certain individuals in America today. While profanity has its own personal satisfaction, a more literate epithet is equally forceful and this book has quite a few colorful terms.

I am slowly cleaning out my personal library. Of course, each volume must be scrupulously examined, marginal notes savored, and finally the book itself must be dusted and either put back among the shelves or given away.

The cover had a picture with the word canoodler or amorous caresser and Joe Biden instantly came to mind with his "nuzzling, hugging, squeezing or making sure the bodily contours are still there, as opposed to more urgent exploration."

Then there is Bill Maher, a genuine âme de boue or someone "with a 'soul of mud,' whose thoughts and imagination, if not in the gutter, not higher than the curb" --- in short, "a mundane, nasty, cosmically dirty mind" as he accused the President of the United States of incest. And, of course, who could forget the grotesque Kathy Griffin?

Jonathan Gruber and Susan Rice, exquisitely exemplify what being an ananias or "liar" is -- prevarication on steroids, shall we say?

Hillary Clinton is a pseudologist -- a "skillful or systematic liar, able to pile lie upon lie without batting an eye" -- actually a "marathon ananias since she not only falsifies but embellishes and makes it all believable."

How interesting that "charming sociopaths and playboy husbands are often pseudologists, also known as mythomaniacs."

In addition, Hillary Clinton is both a cachinnator with her "loud laughter, whose deafening bray is usually inappropriate" as well as a fleerer who "emits howls of laughter chiefly to proclaim an avowed sense of humor or an aroused sense of superiority."

Then there are the present-day snowflakes who, as misomusists or misosophists, "can't stand learning, which chiefly includes school, studying, lectures, books and instructive people," preferring to wrap themselves in safe spaces. Instead they seem to collapse "in tears at the slightest hint of adverse criticism, mockery or teasing" -- genuine catagelophobes.

Far too many of the media fall into the category of "ipsedixitists or opiners who make dogmatic statements that are anything but proven facts, or whose assertions are borrowed from so-called authorities." Grambs calls them "parrots with an ego problem."

Basically they are misologists or "thick-skulled individuals who hate any rational discussion or honest argument about an issue" and "who mightily resist becoming enlightened." Thus, if one attempts to "bounce ideas off a misologist, the ideas just clatter to the floor."

Crowds who are agitprops or "vociferous, propagandistic agitators or sloganeers, particularly people with Marxist or leftist sympathies such as a rabid aspheterist (communist)" now occupy far too many college campuses. "Guerilla theater, bullhorns and revolutionary graffiti describe these people" as explained in this article titled "March for Science: Leftwing Agitprop Creates #FakeScience to Advance Liberal Agenda."

Too often, groups such as Antifa are bashi-bazouk or "dangerously out-of-control, undisciplined individuals who know no law." Then there is George Soros who, as an "unusually evil manipulator," would be known as a Svengali or "cunningly exploitive" individual.

One fervently hopes that there are some in the universities who are philonoists since they are the "knowledge seekers, otherwise known as the ideal students or continuing self-educators." The philonoist is the "instinctive or resolute inquirer and acquirer of facts and ideas old and new," ever desirous to learn. And, "like all ever hungering and well-exercised minds, never a know-it-all."

Then there is Hurricane Harvey madness where Twitter comments include such comments as "I feel sorry for those in Texas and LA who will suffer when #Harvey strikes -- Even the idiot #Trump fans who still deny climate change." Apparently these folks think that the Gulf Coast is having its first hurricane ever. This "batch of baloney" describes perfectly the badaud or "idle, markedly stupid individual who believes just about anything and is a half-witted gossip. A cousin to badaud is the bayard or "self-confident ignoramus, the person who is not only a dimwit but one cocksure about himself or herself or do I have to say theirself!

Instead of being bayards, it would behoove these people to become zetetics or "skeptical inquirers" who do some further looking into an issue.

Obama, of course, was an accomplished Aldiborontiphoscophornio or "unduly self-inflated and pretentious" individual. Seems like the size of the word explains itself! In addition, Obama as an autotheist was "not only self-centered but self-deifying, or at least self-worshiping."

Know anyone who is a Boeotian or someone "so incredibly stupid and dull, so unbelievably obtuse, so far from being cultivated, that a word fails you?

Then there is Congress -- with far too many laglasts -- "those who dawdle, shuffle, hang back" even when they had at least seven years to figure out an alternative plan to the meant-to-fail-Obamacare plan.

Fortunately, not all is lost as Judicial Watch, and Circa News, compurgators or true friends at court have been carefully exposing the lies of the Obama White House and now the FBI. Thus, we learn that

the Comey FBI lied to us. Last July, we sent FOIA requests to both the Comey FBI and the Lynch DOJ asking for any documents related to the Clinton Lynch plane meeting. The FBI, under the then directorship of James Comey, quickly replied that ‘No records responsive to your request were located.'”

And now... "declassified documents [show] that Comey and the FBI may have repeatedly broken the law by improperly receiving and sharing intelligence from surveillance conducted on American citizens. Even worse, there is evidence that Comey knew about these violations, but did little to stop them and hid the abuses from Congress."

Is Comey a dastard, "one of those active, sneaky cowards -- the kind who do things furtively and maliciously, all the while slyly protecting himself." As Matthew Vadum writes

The case that the hand wringing, sanctimonious Comey was thoroughly corrupt, exquisitely marinated in the swamp waters and flesh pools of decadent official Washington, was already fairly solid but with these new revelations it seems even more obvious that he was less top cop than grand inquisitor. He thought of himself as judge and jury, justice be damned. As long as he ended up looking good, all was well, in his eyes.

And an expressive word that begins with a satisfying "f" that refers to a "despicable individual," foumart is perfect for the likes of Maxine Waters or as Michelle Malkin calls her "swamp queen."

Snollygoster or sharpie -- that is "a shrewd , unscrupulous opportunist" seems apt to describe former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz as her name keeps emerging when it comes to threats against police and lawyers and the ongoing DNC lawsuit. Her recently exposed connection with the Awan brothers is even more evidence of her malice and possible connection to an actual murder. Nonstop scandal swirls around this woman.

Happily, a truepenny is "nothing less than a solidly honest and trustworthy person, and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Allen West and Sheriff David A. Clarke come to mind.

And then there is the amicus humani generis or "friend of the human race." You can see those folks among the first responders, the police, the firemen and those brave souls who have been assisting in the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts because "it is the right thing to do."

So for the menschen or "wonderfully solid, decent human beings, who are thoroughly honorable and compassionate" among us, let us raise our glasses and toast them for their genuine "fellow-feeling." For the others -- feh!

