In fact, Watergate was a hysterical pressure campaign against Nixon, to force him to resign under no legal compulsion at all. Lyndon B. Johnson had done worse than Nixon, but Nixon infuriated the Deep State/ Democrat/ Left Media alliance. Nixon came from the generation that still had some shame, and so he resigned.

When Watergate brought down Richard Nixon, I was a sort of puzzled but fascinated young watcher. But I didn't question the process, except when Sam Dash, the Senate Committee attorney, admitted that he had been leaking to the media at every single step of what was supposed to be an objective process.

Mueller's appointment as a special prosecutor, based on a blatantly false and pornographic "dossier" launched by British spies against a duly elected POTUS, with the malignant and corrupt support of Obama appointments Clapper, Comey, and Brennan, is not going to pull the wool over our eyes. There is no Constitutional provision for a special prosecutor, and there are no triggering criteria set in law.

The establishment can demand a special prosecutor by plain lies and disinformation, as it has done with Donald Trump. Mueller is running a plain witch-hunt under false colors of law.

If Mueller should charge Jared Kushner with getting entangled with Russian powermongers long before Trump's presidential campaign, His own credibility will be zero or less. Mueller will go down in history like the Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins

Which would be a good thing, because the special prosecutor is nothing but a leftist partisan hack anyway, a witch-hunter in the tradition of Hopkins. The most recent victims of SP's include Scooter Libby and Martha Stewart. The first was nailed on a process crime, in the ages-old anti-Constitutional tradition of finding a scapegoat, any scapegoat, to satisfy the establishment lust for blood; and Martha Stewart was convicted of insider trading, exactly what Dianne Feinstein and most Congress members seem to do every year, by using their inside knowledge of forthcoming legislation to line their own pockets.

Elected congressional members earn a modest salary but manage to come out as millionaires using insider trading, and abusing confidential Congressional knowledge.

This is too disgusting for words, and nailing another human being on that bloody cross of the special prosecutor is repugnant to the moral sense. The whole machinery of corruption and chicanery, the whole inversion of the justice system to serve the power class, must be torn down and rebuilt again into a clean, credible, and untainted system.

We see uncorrupted political systems occasionally abroad, and some U.S. states used to be uncorrupted. But they have turned increasingly rotten.

Since all politicians by now are smeared with the same mud, we will have to reach outside of politics to clean up the sleazy mess, and may even require a new constitutional convention.

If the legally appointed witch hunters against POTUS have committed crimes, like Comey obviously has (perjury and probably worse), many Americans will demand justice.

The stinking Augean stables really need to be torn down and rebuilt with modern sanitation.

I don't know if that is possible, but there will be many, many Americans who will demand it. The Trump campaign was a clear signal to the political class that we've had enough.

The rotating door between politics and lobbying will also have to be slammed. Somehow, sabotage money from the Saudis and Iranians, the Chinese and maybe the Russians will have to be blocked. Many thousands of tenured bureaucrats will have to be forcibly retired.

We will need an FBI head of unquestioned integrity, certainly not like Comey or his ilk.

The historical way to control intelligence agencies is to make them compete against each other. After 9/11 the U.S. bureaucracy did exactly the opposite by creating the Director of National Intelligence, which simply centralized and expanded the secret power pyramid in DC.

Today, it may well be true that the GCHQ, the British codebreaking agency, was the first to drop the "Moscow prostitutes urinating on Obama's bed" disinformation, which circulated in DC for months to give the "grounds" for the Mueller witch hunt. In the age of the web, not only are CIA and FBI and DNI a closed cult, but so are the Brits. You can't tell them apart.

Our intelligence laws were written, not exactly in the horse 'n buggy days, but in the automobile and propeller airplane days of FDR.

Our head intelligence mavens seem to do more plotting against duly elected POTUS than they protect us against Jihad, China, Russia, and all the rest.

Donald Trump pulled his most trusted leaders from the military, a good idea in a time of widespread civilian corruption. These are combat-tested general officers, people who have proven their loyalty in combat. But we cannot rely on the military forever. Do we have a pool of trusted public servants we can call upon to work at the highest levels of government to protect the United States? Are priests, ministers and rabbis to be trusted these days? Are small business people, like Harry Truman, to be trusted? The answer is no.

Our schools no longer even teach Civics, so that college students are astonishingly ignorant. Richard Dreyfuss has started a web movement to unite citizens to promote the restoration of Civics teaching throughout the schools and colleges. The historical and intellectual case for constitutionalism is stronger than ever, but our campuses are "islands of tyranny in a sea of freedom." We can thank our enemies on the left for "marching through the Institutions" in the 1960s and 70s, as urged by Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci.

The United States is in deep, deep trouble. Our Democrat presidents are often rooted in Machine Politics: Even Harry Truman came from the Pendergast Machine in Kansas City. Obama was mentored by Emil Jones, the Grandfather of the Illinois Machine. The lines between politics and organized crime have blurred.

We desperately need deep reform. The people want it, and a Mueller corrupt indictment may become the signal for a popular revolt.