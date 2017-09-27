Morality, Anti-Morality, and the Left-Wing Great Hate-Hustle

The fashionable watchword this political season is morality. Left-wing voices, especially, are heard providing moral instruction. Here a moral, there a moral, everywhere the left is moral. In listening closely to the subject matter of left-wing moral discourse, one notices only political issues – not real problems of everyday life – and one mental sin: hate. Left-wing moral theory seems uninterested in the quandaries presented by human weakness – greed, lust, anger – which affect everyone. Instead, left-wing moral proclamations address transgressive political attitudes, which in turn are alleged to make their right-wing adversaries "haters." The ACLU no longer defends political speech that its members' morality deems hate. And they are finicky about hate. Particular hates, however old and irrelevant, such as Nazism, are now so intolerable as to supersede the First Amendment for those hard-left defenders of liberty. Apple Corporation CEO Tim Cook has directed millions of dollars to the all-time superstar hate-hustlers at the Southern Poverty Law Center, while he travels the country lecturing about morality. President Obama sermonizes that his flagrantly unconstitutional special rights directive called DACA must be preserved because its morality supersedes the rule of law. Deporting illegals is immoral because it is hate.

Why are the lefties speechifying and air-poking about morality? Because they are morally naked. They have no moral code at all. They have rejected the Judeo-Christian code, which guides the totality of action based in faith in God, and have exalted political dogma, which addresses good and evil only in political thought codes. As the left wing collapses into anti-American lawlessness and the Democratic Party turns the corner into unvarnished, suicidal socialism, it becomes increasingly difficult not to notice that the left has no fixed moral principles – which is why squawking about morality is de rigueur. For the last sixty years, the spasmodic remains of legacy liberalism have attacked and dismantled Judeo-Christian morality. The left wing has filled the moral void of post-Christianism with one rule: groupthink unto others as you are commanded. Because the American identity statement asserts that every person has God-given freedom to pursue happiness, bigotry that interferes with that defining affirmation has been a perpetual focus of American consciousness. The shift from religiously based moral principles guiding action to politically based codes identifying iniquitous viewpoints is a fundamental transformation of American psychology. The profound transformation from struggling against actual oppression, such as the Civil War, to focusing on iniquitous thinking, developed because advances in science and technology created so much sustenance, wealth, and comfort that actual subjugation and oppression based on race, sex, and religion became unprofitable and obsolete. As actual persecution of minorities ended, political elites reoriented their rule over the American mind by proffering theories about hateful thinking against minorities, and by punishing anyone who challenged their theories of "privileging" and "marginalization." The left-wing great hate hustle was hatched. The dogma that conservatives, Christians, and traditionalists are haters is the psychodynamic of hate projection by which the ruling class intimidates, triangulates, and maintains mental control. Mind is the greatest force in shadow creation. Beyond time and space, the mind travels across the universe in an instant, connecting memories of so-called reality to those of imagination. The plumes and fumes of the mind are less than smoke until they gather the force of action. Morality, therefore, refers to actions, not the spinning infinitudes of thought. The highest moral achievement is service rendered from an appreciation of the divinity of the soul, in spite of the perverseness of thought. Morality is comprehensive in scope, providing the true challenge to bigotry. Moral consciousness benefits all equally regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sex, or any category. Politically based valuation is inherently anti-moral. It worsens the stink of anger and division. The psychodynamic of faith-based morality is ego effacement, which is the opposite effect of politically based anti-moral hate calling. Contemporary left-wing political dogma did not develop as an extension of faith-based morality, as did, for example, 19th-century abolitionism. The anti-morality of left-wing hate-hustling arose in passionate opposition to Judeo-Christian morality, the tenets of which are, of course, labeled hate. Blinded by self-satisfaction, left-wingers travel on the fumes of religion-based morality to keep chaos out of their own lives. They take care that the unsourced and malleable hate-calling they invoke against others does not exact self-control or self-sacrifice. In fact, what the left mislabels as moral issues – climate change, statue removal, multifarious hate-policing – is cherished because these issues are cheap exhortations devoid of personal moral sacrifice. Left-wing anti-morality is not about doing good unto others, but rather about mouthing sensitivity to the marginalized. Politically correct messaging is sufficient for salvation: anti-moralist voodoo mind-readers, wailing about nonexistent mental states called phobias and sniffing about "white supremacy." American citizens have sufficient legal rights to take responsibility for their happiness (an inconvenient truth to the left wing). Therefore, politically based anti-moral dogma does not focus on actual persecution or subjugation. Instead, it identifies transgressive mental hate states – homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, white privilege, white supremacy, climate change denial – allegations that don't require evidence of actions of abuse against anyone. These are providential psychodiagnoses because it is impossible to prove or disprove mental states. This is why political activism of the left amounts to showy symbolism, like rich athletes plopping on cushy kneepads or Antifa/BLM types pitching poopie-diaper tantrums in the streets. Much more fun than actually helping anyone. The moral impulse originates in the unconscious as identification with infinite divinity. Moral consciousness is knowledge of one's own true nature and the true nature of all others as infinite and divine. Moral principles apply knowledge of the true self to questions of everyday life. Universal and eternal, they provide resistance to all forms of bigotry. Morality is the marriage of thought and action. And because morality is socio-culturally mediated, "nonbelievers" can conform behavior to moral principles. Righteous moral choice conserves mental energy, establishing a cycle of greater and greater actualization of the true self throughout life. Immorality used to be called dissipation. This is apt because immorality is the wasting of energy on unworthy purposes. Psychology has not, as a field, contributed much to the understanding of morality because psychologists are themselves the clergy of secular humanism, albeit served with a side dish of spirituality. The defining purpose of the psychological enterprise has been to help people place faith in themselves above faith in God and to be driven by their own feelings, passions, opinions, and desires. This philosophy is the wellspring of anti-morality. Most of psychological theory is man-made replacement morality that answers questions heretofore answered in America by Judeo-Christian religion. Under the purloined imprimatur of science, psychology promotes entitlements and choices that are spiritually dangerous and dissipating. Anti-morality operates as rationalization of one's own viewpoint, as opposed to following moral principles. The prisoners of self-informed egoism reject their likeness to God and desperately look to find their likeness in political fellow travelers. This is why the left wing clings together in echo chambers of self-appointed virtue, violently rejecting diversity of viewpoint. Political dogma is their faith; finding hate in "the other" is their proof of orthodoxy. Left-wing hate-hustling is reminiscent of selling dispensations to the gullible.