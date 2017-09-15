"And I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern when you come to the big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country."

She was addressing a Catholic woman who has been nominated to the judiciary. Can you imagine what would happen if a Republican questioned a liberal woman’s suitability for the judiciary because of that woman’s religious beliefs? Apparently, according to Democrats, not only can one be black only if one toes the line set by the rich white liberals who run the DNC, but one can only be a woman if one bows to the altar of the DNC leadership.

The obvious problem has been discussed extensively; namely the Constitution specifically says that one can’t have a religious test for office. Hence the Democrat’s “no Catholics need apply” rule is a clear rejection of the Constitution and the rule of law.

However, there is even a more deeper indictment of Democrats in the last part of the quote.

Before proceeding, let’s be clear in this context Democrats are the leadership, the consultants, the big donors, the bureaucrats, and the politicians, not the average Hillary voter. Many if not most of those vote Democratic because the media hides from them what the leadership does; that’s why Democratic voters don’t know that Hillary was waging a war on the Catholic Church and evangelicals in saying that they were unfit to serve in office unless they put aside their pro-life positions.

Feinstein, the epitome of the Democrat leadership, has stated that she was mostly thinking about abortion when she was talking about all that fighting people had done.

Yet no one “fought” for the right of women to kill their daughters for any reason at any time up to the moment of birth if by “fight” one means using the democratic process to change the laws of the country.

Prior to Roe v. Wade, all 50 states had addressed abortion and some states, such as New York and Nevada, allowed abortion under certain circumstances. Yet even in liberal NY there was no support for no-holds-barred, kill-them-at-the-moment-of-birth abortion laws; precisely the law that America woke up to one morning when our true sovereigns -- in the minds of Democrats -- the Supreme Court justices, spoke.

Seven of the unelected lawyers who accept the idea that America is a tyranny rather than a republic decided that the Constitution contained a right to privacy even though that right is nowhere mentioned in the document and had not been sighted by thousands of judges for nearly 200 years.

That Democratic contention that those seven people were “fighting” indicates that in their minds the people as a whole are not part of the Democratic process. Rather only the elites -- judges, politicians, big donors, bureaucrats, foreign liberals -- matter.

Even now, when voters enact restrictions on abortion -- most Americans want abortion restricted to the first trimester, for example -- Democrats fight not through the democratic process but through the courts where rich lawyers can quash the rights of Americans.

Essentially Feinstein is revealing her fascist, but not anti-Semitic, heart by saying that she supports a few rich, mostly white, mostly male, judges deciding the law of the land. Sure, she approves of democracy when it gets her what she wants but if the people don’t support her, she is quite comfortable going over their heads and imposing on them what they’ve rejected.



We see that with DACA. Congress was given a chance to pass DACA and, fearing the voters, it said no. Obama then simply instituted what he’d previously said was unconstitutional as a royal fiat. Democrats applauded then and are applauding now; fascists at heart, they reject Democracy if it thwarts their lust for power.

We saw it with gay “marriage.” California passed Prop 8, with Blacks supporting it at the 70%+ level, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. Prop 8 passed with 52% of the voters supporting it. Yet the Democrat governor and the Democrat attorney general refused to defend the law as they were required by their oath of office. That alone shows that Democrats are fascists; it’s not up to the governor to decide which laws are constitutional or not; that’s the job of the courts.

However, the state courts supported the legality of Prop 8. Not to be deterred, Democrats took it to a federal court where a closeted gay judge who stood to benefit from ruling against Prop 8 suppressed the will of the people of California.

Then to add insult to injury, Democrats applauded when the Supreme Court imposed the redefinition of marriage on all of America, overturning the votes of 55,000,000 Americans who had voted to retain the millennia-old definition of marriage. Given that the Constitution says that only the powers enumerated in the Constitution belong to the federal government and given that defining what is and isn’t a marriage is not in the Constitution, it’s blindingly obvious that the Supreme Court had no authority to change thousands of years of Western Tradition.

But Democrats were thrilled; Democracy be damned -- we got what we wanted, was their mantra.

It would be hard to find a single Democrat initiative, from legalizing pornography to redefining marriage, which was the result of a concerted effort to change the minds of the American people and use the democratic process to achieve Democratic goals.

Feinstein gives witness to the fascist anti-democratic nature of the modern Democratic party.

Squishy Republicans who are enamored of the rules that worked 60 years ago when Democrats weren’t all fascists need to wake up and see we’re in a war for the soul of America.

Are we to be ruled by unelected judges who summon up whatever changes the “living” Constitution requires to support their left-wing ideologies, or will we be free men and women who determine our own fate?

We live in interesting times, and we all need to make a stand against the fascists who wish to enslave us. Nazis have no power in America precisely because people know who they are. If the people find out who the Democrats really are they too will have no power.

