If It Weren't for Israel...

September marked the beginning of the Jewish New Year and ends with Yom Kippur, known as the "Ten Days of Awe," a period of introspection. People throughout the world, not just Jews, need to consider: if it weren't for Israel, the world would be a much less safe place. No one should forget that in June 1981, a surprise Israeli air strike destroyed an Iraqi nuclear power plant. If not for this courageous attack, al-Qaeda could have gained control of a nuclear arsenal in 2014 when it asserted control over the western Iraqi city of Fallujah, as it raised its flag over government buildings and declared an Islamic state in this crucial area. Then, in 2007, it was déjà vu as Israel destroyed the Syrian nuclear plant. As Vice President Dick Cheney previously told American Thinker, after seeing the photographs taken by Israeli intelligence, he pushed for U.S. air strikes to destroy the Syrian reactor, the al-Kibar complex. But the Bush administration refused to act, forcing Israel to go it alone and destroy the reactor.

Consider that ISIS still controls large portions of eastern and central Syria. It seems that without Israel's existence the world will have to deal with not only the nuclear rogue regime of North Korea, but also many countries in the Middle East. As Nikki Haley, the U.N. ambassador, pointed out, the Iranian regime has twice exceeded the amount of heavy water (a form of water in nuclear reactors) it was allowed to have. Iran has refused to allow international inspectors to check all of its military facilities, and there are hundreds of undeclared sites that have suspicious activity that inspectors haven't looked at. In addition, the Iranians have tested ballistic missiles, continue to support terrorism, and have engaged in smuggling arms. Although America is known as the "policeman of the world," Israel should be known as the "policeman of the Middle East." The Gulf States are recognizing Israel's role in deterring Iran. These states know they need to work closely with Israel to confront Iran and are stepping up their cooperation with the Jewish State. They are considering moving from mainly secret intelligence-sharing with Israel to steps that would include setting up direct telecommunications links over flight rights and the lifting of some restrictions on trade. It is not just the Gulf States, but also the world that relies on Israel's intelligence and sees this small country, the size of New Jersey, as a role model on how to deal with terrorism. In recent years, Israel has provided intelligence that has prevented dozens of major terrorist attacks around the world, saving countless lives. Governments are working closely with Israel to keep their countries and citizens safe. Looking upon the past history of Israel, it becomes obvious that governments depended on this nation to help thwart evil in the Middle East. After the president of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser, nationalized the Suez Canal in July 1956, the English and French needed up-to-the-minute intelligence on the strength and location of the Egyptian formations, land, sea, and air, as they had decided to regain control of the Suez Canal. So whom did they call? Israel, of course! This showed how Israel was and still is able to help other countries that could benefit from its expertise. People should recognize the impact Israel has made on the world stage, and not just militarily. The Israelis have initiated cutting-edge technology in agriculture, in water, in cyber-security, and in medicine. The Negev, once uninhabitable, has now become a green land home to 445,000 Jews and 55,000 Bedouins, and more than 250 thriving agricultural settlements. California is working with Israeli industrialists, government experts, and academics on advanced water technologies and long-term strategies to lessen the effects of drought. One example is the $1-billion ocean-water desalination plant Israel's IDE Technologies is building to provide 50 million gallons of water daily in the San Diego area starting in November. Hopefully the world has awakened to the importance of this little nation. It is innovative in finding ways to protect the environment; to promote literature, music, and the arts and sciences; to spread agricultural advances; and to fight terrorism within the rule of law. No one should forget that if not for Israel, land would be barren; Iran would be controlling all of the Middle East, where the other countries would be its colonies; the world would be held hostage to Iraq, Syria, and possibly the terrorists who could have control of a nuclear weapon; and Jews would not have a safe haven to worship freely. Jews should be proud of Israel –and so should others all over the world. The author writes for American Thinker. She has done book reviews and author interviews and has written a number of national security, political, and foreign policy articles.