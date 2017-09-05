Granato allowed as how this privilege had vaulted him into the meritocratic elite. As we know, that has been the pattern since the Ivy League started moving from legacy WASP admissions to SAT-based admissions shortly after World War II. All of a sudden, the nation’s colleges started selecting only the brightest students, segregating them, as it were, from the rest of the population, putting them all together in a high IQ hot-house. Perhaps that could be a problem.

Gosh. I have a vague idea that some racist sexist homophobe has been writing books about this for years. And liberals have paid no attention at all. Indeed, when he wrote The Bell Curve back in the 1990s, they called him a racist. And when he visiting rich-kid Middlebury College they called him everything under the sun.

What Charles Murray wrote back in 1994 was that the elite policy of selection by IQ was going to segregate out the most intelligent from the rest of the nation, and that would restructure the nation into a new class structure based on IQ. That’s why he and co-author Richard Herrnstein subtitled their book “Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life.” That is why they argued that an IQ-based education policy would fall hardest on blacks, because whether you like it or not, the black bell curve for IQ shows that blacks test lower for IQ than whites. Or at least it did up till the 1990s.

And the liberal response? Raaacist!

That’s what liberals said at the time, and that’s what their little armed thugs shouted at Middlebury back in March.

But the fact is that Murray warned, 20 years ago, that the nation’s current education policy is segregating the American people into bubbles based on IQ. And that, Charles Murray warned 20 years ago, is not good.

So here, finally, we have a young head full of mush innocently backing up the vile racist trash that Charles Murray, right-wing extremist, wrote all those years ago. If only the poor kid knew…

Of course, liberals always cry racist when they don’t want to discuss the grubby realities of their unjust domination and hegemony.

But if the segregation of students by IQ is a problem, because then we segregate society by IQ, with all the smart Jewish kids mixing it up together with the smart Asian kids and leaving the WASP legacy kids and the deplorables and lesser breeds without the law to pick up the scraps, then what?

You can see why liberals have segued from using IQ as a metric for supervising the education of children to the current ruling-class doctrine of diversity and inclusion. It completely smudges over the embarrassing aspects of IQ segregation and pretends to substitute a completely opaque policy of race and gender mixology where liberals can do whatever they want and scream raaacist at anyone that objects.

But you and I might have a different idea. We might come to believe that it is time to get education out of its current culture of top-down administrative domination that features ten-thousand government child custodial facilities guarded by a million lifer bureaucrats and instead let a hundred flowers bloom, from home schools to trade schools to child labor to apprenticeships

Yes, you read that right. I’m all in favor of child labor. Today we force children to work all day in government child custodial facilities and we pay them nothing. At least in the bad old days they paid children when they worked all day.

Seriously, whose bright idea was it that children should spend their waking hours learning not very much at government schools? What exactly are we trying to accomplish, other than creating mind-numbed robots?

We know what people want that pay for their children’s education. They mostly want their children to get into selective colleges so that they can get good jobs in the professions or prepare for artistic and creative work. But what about the ordinary middle class? Did anyone ask them? What about the white working class, dying of despair? What do they want for their children? And what about Hispanics, African Americans, and others that are just expected to vote for the Democrat and await the glorious future as the arc of history bends towards justice?

The wonderful thing about our modern society is that on the one hand we have business ceaselessly beavering away thinking every moment about how to create new products and services for consumers. And on the other we have government in charge of make-or-break functions like education busily thinking about how not to do it.

At least young Andrew Granato realizes that there is a problem.

