After the Charlottesville mêlée, a "conservative" on Sean Hannity's radio show went off on Nazis. He called them despicable, bottom-feeders, racists, and hate-mongers. He was happy that Richard Spencer, the white supremacist, got punched during D.C. protests and all but endorsed Antifa violence , saying hate speech can't be allowed, has to be stopped.

Actually, yes, if the hate's directed at a racist or Nazi, it's not only okay, but encouraged. It's our government's way to shut down opposing views. Their efforts to silence the people isn't new. They continually try to shame us into acquiescence, lecturing, "That's not who we are" or "We're better than that" over the border wall or the travel ban. They label us racists, bigots, homophobes, and Islamophobes.

But even this psychological bludgeoning doesn't silence the American people. So our ruling elite take a different tack: they use the racism/hate trigger to offer up an enemy, a villain people will love to hate. They offer the Alt-Right, Nazis, and white supremacists.

So the Alt-Right becomes the new unspeakable evil. Nazis and white supremacist are so vile, so despicable, that they must be shunned, can't be allowed to protest or march in public even with permits, even if it's a peaceful march. This is why Antifa showed up in Charlottesville: to stop the evil Nazis and KKK from exercising their constitutional rights. Our saviors.

Of course, the blame for the Charlottesville riot rests exclusively with the Alt-Right. These reprobates dared to show their faces in public and held a white nationalist rally to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue. For this infraction, they bear sole responsibility for all that ensued: the riot, the death of a young woman, and the national divide.

President Trump's attempt to soothe the nation's wounds served only to put him in the crosshairs. He failed to call out by name and publicly condemn the Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacists. So our noble politicians and media castigated the president for what he didn't say. Hyper-ethical CEOs resigned from the president's business councils, forced by their impossibly high standards to denounce the words the president never said.

Then the president had the audacity to say there were two sides fighting, the Alt-Right and the Alt-Left, and shouldn't both share some blame?

The world goes ballistic. How dare the president attempt to vindicate white supremacists by equating them with the Alt-Left? Many politicians and media rush to defend Antifa, saying shutting down free speech is okay because it's "hate speech" by the repugnant Alt-Right.

Oh, the irony!

This borrowed narrative that certain groups cannot live among us, that they're dangerous enemies to be contained, has a frighteningly familiar ring.

When Hitler rose to power, he seized on Germany's anti-Semitic ideas to scapegoat Jews. His propaganda portrayed Jews as liars and cheaters, a danger to Germany's economy and government.

- Hitler successfully identified an enemy the German people could despise, condemn, and ostracize with a clear conscience.

Now the cabal (government, deep state, and media), in their rise to power seize on American's revulsion for racists, Nazis, and the KKK. The left preaches that Nazis and racists are the root of all evil in America, purveyors of hate and racism, a threat to civilized society.

- The cabal successfully identifies an enemy the American people can despise, condemn, and ostracize with a clear conscience.

The truth is, yes, Nazis are despicable, white supremacists are indeed detestable, but they're no threat to our country. Their numbers are insignificant, their messages obsolete. Had they been left alone to protest, it would have been a non-event, hardly newsworthy,

No, the real threat is our government and media, who made this protest front page news, who blanketed the airways with Charlottesville for days to stoke the flames of racism and hate.

The threat to our liberty comes from our government's move to defend Antifa, the 21st-century storm troopers whose motto appears to be "shut up or we'll shut you up." The threat is from globalists, who seek to interfere in America's internal affairs, and the United Nations, who suggests that the U.S. suppress freedom of expression to combat racism.

The mother of all threats is Americans who feel justified to turn on other Americans, who tacitly agree to ration freedom to state-sanctioned groups.

For those who revel in this self-righteous judgement, remember the fate of those reviled Jews under Hitler. In the end there was no one left to defend them, no one to oppose Hitler's government, to stop the coming holocaust.

For those who rail against white supremacists, go ahead, tout your moral superiority. But note Antifa in black masks lawlessly shutting down free speech and compare that to the lawless KKK in their white robes. Only the color of their hoods changes.

And for those who see yourselves as the "good guys" valiantly fighting hate and racism, ask yourselves who's defining the haters. Who's controlling the hate? Then ask what you'll do if you wake up to a world where you're no longer the "good guy," where you're the despicable scum who needs to be eradicated.

Because the Nazis are only step #1. Soon we'll all be "Nazis," the border wall will be Nazism, deporting illegals Nazism – any part of the Trump agenda will be labeled Nazism. After they've stripped Nazis of their 1st Amendment rights, they'll move to silence others: Christians (already have), Jews, Republicans, conservatives. Any who stand in the way of their absolute rule will be labeled "Alt-Right."

This cabal is making great strides in abolishing free speech. In this Nazi-KKK furor, citizens show they're willing to abandon Americans' constitutional rights to avoid the racist scarlet letter. Many Americans would rather see a racist or Nazi executed without a trial, without due process, than risk the stigma of defending the indefensible.

Our Founding Fathers sacrificed their property, their reputations, even their lives not so we can be talked out of freedom. They warned of tyranny, built a Constitution to withstand attack, yet apparently never imagined Americans could simply be shamed into surrendering their independence.

A sense of urgency is missing from the American discourse, failure to recognize the looming danger. The threat's very real: a public campaign to remove our president and undo our election is carried out daily in the media. This is open sedition. Many of our elected leaders are in on the coup, conspire to block the people's agenda. Americans are denied their constitutional right to assemble and speak, shut down by violent Antifa with our government's blessing.

The window of freedom is closing, my friends. The enemy is at the gate. This new conditional liberty is anathema to democracy. If we remain silent in the face of this oppression, there will be no going back.

America's a big prize, and this cabal's ready to do whatever it takes to win. It's a powerful group, dead-set on taking (back) control of our government. If we sit back and wait for others to carry freedom's torch, if we hope the president can singlehandedly drain the swamp, we risk it all. Our freedom, democracy, everything those before us fought and died for can and will be taken from us if we don't defend our Constitution.

"They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance by lying supinely on our backs and hugging the delusive phantom of hope, until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power." –Patrick Henry

Time's running out, America. Speak now or forever hold your peace.