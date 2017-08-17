The Daily Stormer has almost exclusively been called a “white supremacist website” by the media. In actual fact, it's really a National Socialist website; which has white supremacism as a byproduct (as it were) of that ideology.

The National Socialist website, the Daily Stormer, has been dropped by its server (GoDaddy) because of what it said about the woman killed in Charlottesville. (The website, rather pathetically, said that Heather Heyer was a “fat, childless slut”.) Then the website briefly registered with Google, only to have its registration cancelled.

In parallel to all that, much -- very much! -- has been made of Donald Trump's “failure to condemn white nationalists” and the KKK; just as much -- very much! -- was made of Steven Bannon's links to the Alt-Right.

Yet the Daily Stormer (or its editor, Andrew Anglin) and other National Socialists despise the Republicans -- and Donald Trump personally -- in very many ways. Trump himself -- throughout his life -- has always been a capitalist, a believer in (American) “capitalist democracy”, the First Amendment and non-raced-based politics (unlike Nazis, Black Lives Matter, Al Sharpton, Diane Abbott, etc.). In no way whatsoever is Trump either a National Socialist or an International Socialist. In addition, there are very many anti-racists in the Republican Party, including many supporters of Trump himself. This, according to the Daily Stormer, makes all of them “race traitors”.

Sure, there are elements of Trump's Republican Party which “white nationalists” relate to; just as there are many elements of International Socialism and black supremacism which they also relate to. (The Daily Stormer's Andrew Anglin recently praised the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for his fierce position against Israel and his hatred of Jews.) You can always find some common ground with a political leader. As I said, even though white nationalists hate the Republicans; they still see them as a better bet than the Democrats; just as Trotskyists and communists would rather support the Democrats or Corbyn's Labour Party than the Republicans or the Conservative Party.

The left and Nazism -- perfect together. This image – of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK's Labour Party -- was copied from the Daily Stormer website before it was dropped by its server.

Thus it's not a surprise that Mr. Anglin said that Trump had “outright refused to disavow” his fellow National Socialists.

The upshot here is that -- yes, there's a continuum from the Republicans to National Socialists; just as there is a continuum from the Democrats and the British Labour Party to Trotskyists and communists. Logically speaking, there's even a continuum between “centrist parties” and the political extremes. That's what is meant by the word “continuum”!

In addition, my -- and many other people's -- claim that Daily Stormer readers -- and other National Socialists -- are socialists may seem ridiculous (or extreme) to many... well, International Socialists. The clue, however, is in the name. Sure, it takes more than the name 'National Socialist' to make the Daily Stormer -- or other National Socialists -- socialist.

So here goes.

This is Andrew Anglian writing in 2013 in his other website Total Fascism (which is also now defunct):

“We will initiate massive state-subsidized work programs in order to fulfill our goal of full employment at fair and just wage… the capitalist system has created a war between the classes. The losers of this war have been the working class… the modern class structure being based largely on one’s economic prowess… The spoils of this parasitical elite class will be seized and redistributed to the people.”

And here's the words of the guy who inspired Anglin's own words, Adolf Hitler:

“We are socialists, we are enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system for the exploitation of the economically weak, with its unfair salaries, with its unseemly evaluation of a human being according to wealth and property instead of responsibility and performance, and we are all determined to destroy this system under all conditions.” -- May 1, 1927

International Socialism vs. National Socialism

What we have here is a tribal war between National Socialists and International Socialists (e.g., communists and Trotskyists). Indeed, this endless war has become a little boring after all these decades.

International Socialists are parasitic on National Socialists; and vice versa.

However, much of the media is far more happy with Internationalist Socialists than it is with National Socialists. That's why we've had saturation coverage of what happened in Charlottesville. On the other hand, we had virtually no coverage (especially in the UK!) of all the International Socialist and anarchist violence in American universities -- and on the streets -- over the last year or so.

The leftwing/”progressive” and Liberal-Left parts of the media (as well as the Labour and Democrat parties) often class -- or simply see -- International Socialists as being part of their own “progressive broad church”. Republicans and Conservatives, on the other hand, don't class -- or see -- National Socialists (or fascists) as being part of their own broad church.

The British Labour Party has many links with numerous Trotskyists and communists. The British Conservative Party, on the other hand, has literally zero links with Nazis and fascists. As for Nazi links to the Republicans -- they're almost all extremely tangential in nature (such as pro-Trump tweets on Twitter from Nazis). The British Labour Party, on the other hand, has a leader, Andrew Murray, who left the Communist Party of Britain in December 2016 to join Corbyn's Labour Party. He was immediately made the party's “election chief”.

To take another example. The Labour Party's own subgroup of agitators, Momentum, is full to the brim with Trotskyists and communists (often ex-Socialist Workers' Party/Alliance for Workers' Liberty) who -- all of a sudden -- decided to throw in their hats with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party once it was clear that it had adopted full-blown “radical socialism” (one of Corbyn's descriptions of his own position).

Thus -- with Trump, Charlottesville, leftist violence in the universities and Trotskyists and communists in the British Labour Party -- there's an extreme, omnipresent, and longstanding double-standard at work in much of the media and elsewhere. And that's why, to take just one more example, Metro (a British newspaper) didn't just have one article today (15.8.2017) on what happened in Charlottesville -- it had four separate ones! Yet this British newspaper virtually never mentioned the frequent and very violent left-wing violence that has occurred in the United States over the last year or so.

Finally, all this means that we should start treating International Socialists (Trotskyists, communists, etc.) in the same way we treat National Socialists (Nazis, fascists, white supremacists, etc.). Only then can we take the media seriously when it sternly and piously comments on Donald Trump's reactions (or lack thereof) to what happened in Charlottesville.