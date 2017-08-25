In the first excerpts from Hillary Clinton's highly anticipated upcoming memoir, the former Democratic presidential candidate said her "skin crawled" during a debate with Donald Trump.

The latest evidence of Hillary Clinton’s total detachment from reality is found in the excerpt from the audio version of her book What Happened in which she complains of candidate Donald Trump invading her space in the second presidential debate. Not since Captain Queeg in The Caine Mutiny have we seen such paranoia and one sincerely hopes she finds her missing strawberries. Maybe the Russians ate them. As NBC News reported :

In audio clips of Clinton reading from the book, "What Happened," which were first obtained by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday, Clinton recounted her thoughts as she toyed with the idea of telling her Republican rival to "back up, you creep" as he stood behind her during the second presidential debate. "My skin crawled," Clinton said. "It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching 'well, what would you do?'" Just two days prior, Clinton said, "the world heard [Trump] brag about groping women." Clinton said during the debate she decided against telling Trump, "back up, you creep, get away from me," and in order to keep her composure, she gripped the microphone "extra hard."

Her grasp on the truth is less firm. Consider this comes from the serial liar who dodged sniper fire in Bosnia, was named for Sir Edmund Hillary, the man who climbed Mt. Everest years after she was born, and who claimed the Benghazi terrorist attack was caused by a video.

If you actually watch replays of that debate you see no such intimidation and the only time candidate Trump was standing behind Hillary was when she crossed to his side of the stage to make a point, ending up in front of Trump who was standing by and walking around his podium.

Hillary apparently found nothing creepy about disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of aide and confidante Huma Abedin, texting pictures of himself to young women when he wasn’t looking at classified emails from Hillary that Huma forwarded to Weiner’s laptop. Anthony Weiner is a pretty big creep in most people’s book but perhaps the biggest creep is her own husband. Weiner’s creepiness is close, but no cigar.

The fact is that Hillary Clinton rose to political prominence, captured the 2016 Democratic nomination for president, and got to be on that debate stage with Donald Trump only because she looked the other way when Bill wandered off and rode his stained coattails to the halls of power.

Hillary’s remarks allude to the kerfuffle over the “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump is heard engaging in locker room talk about groping women. That her husband Bill actually did grope women, and possibly worse is a memory she must have lost when she fell and hit her head before her Benghazi testimony.

Intimidate women? Bill Clinton used his offices of governor and president as a power tool to obtain women. At least the Secret Service, as far as we know, never actually delivered them, unlike Arkansas state troopers reportedly did. Now that is creepy, almost as creepy as the fact Hillary wanted to sit in the same chair in the same Oval Office where Monica Lewinsky serviced her husband.

Hillary was the enabler of a philandering husband. She stood by her man so she could ride his coattails to political prominence. She is women, hear her ignore her husband’s real war on woman.

Some have even suggested that when a righteously indignant President Clinton wagged his finger and said he did not have sexual relations with that woman, he added “Ms. Lewinsky” as an afterthought, just so listeners would know exactly who that woman was. The irony here is that Hillary Clinton first gained national prominence, as columnist Debra J. Saunders writes at SFGATE doing just that:

When Hillary Clinton first became a national figure in 1992, it was on “60 Minutes.” CBS correspondent Steve Kroft was asking the Clintons about Gennifer Flowers‘ claim that the Bubba and she had an affair. Bill denied the allegation. Hillary Clinton said, “I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette.” Actually, that’s exactly what she was doing. On “60 Minutes,” Bill Clinton denied having an affair with Flowers. Well, if you listen carefully, you notice that he denied a 12-year affair with Flowers. Kroft asked: Would he categorically deny the affair? Ever the parser, Clinton answered, “I’ve said that before.” In 1998, under oath during a deposition for the Paula Jones lawsuit, Clinton testified he had sex with Flowers in 1977. Once. Just like he didn’t inhale…. For every bad choice Bill Clinton made, he tried to evade any consequences, not by owning up, but lying. It is unthinkable to expect the former president to regulate himself. Hillary Clinton was his ever-ready enabler. Later, during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the first lady famously blamed a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Gennifer Flowers, Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey as well as, some would suggest, a cast of thousands, have been groped, fondled, and used as sexual objects by one William Jefferson Clinton. If in Hillary’s view, Donald Trump’s “sexism” is a campaign issue, the surely the wandering eye, hand and schlong of her husband while she averted her eyes to gain power is also an issue.

And then there’s Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused President Clinton of rape. Juanita Broaddrick’s story is a credible one, and one of the many “bimbo eruptions” that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton handled during her husband Bill’s presidential campaign As Linda Tripp, confidante of former Clinton intern Monica Lewinsky, told the Daily Mail of how Hillary both enabled and covered up Bill’s many dalliances:

Tripp said: 'His political success was largely dependent upon Hillary. He owed her a great deal. As is widely acknowledged, Hillary took care of all the 'bimbo eruptions' of which there were thousands in order to present to the world an electable candidate. 'In this endeavor she was ruthless. She destroyed women so that their stories never saw the light of day.'

Juanita Broaddrick’s story was one that saw the light of day when in January 1999, a month after Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the House, she agreed to be interviewed by NBC’s Lisa Myers. As Breitbart reports of the interview:

Her account begins in 1978, when then-Juanita Hickey was a 35-year-old Clinton campaign worker, and Attorney General Bill Clinton, who was running for governor of Arkansas, visited a nursing home where she worked as a nurse…. According to the transcript of an NBC Dateline report on Broaddrick, during that campaign stop, Clinton reportedly invited her to visit his campaign headquarters in Little Rock. Broaddrick, who was planning to go to Little Rock the following week for a seminar, called Clinton’s headquarters when she arrived and said she was surprised to be greeted on the phone by a staff member who seemed to be expecting her call. The aide directed her to telephone Clinton at his apartment. “I did call and ask him if he was gonna be at the headquarters that day and he said no he didn’t plan to be there,” Broaddrick said. “He says, Clinton said, ‘Why don’t I just meet you for coffee in the Camelot coffee shop?'”

Broaddrick said the seminar was being held at the Camelot Hotel in Little Rock.

Clinton, however, reportedly called back later and asked if they could meet in her hotel room because there were reporters in the coffee shop.

Clinton arrived at her room and after some small talk, Broaddrick, not having yet any reason to distrust the man she supported for governor, the top law enforcement officer in her state, said he forced himself on her in a particularly brutal way.

At a Trump press conference in 2016, Broaddrick, tired of being accused of being part of a vast right wing conspiracy, and afraid that her attacker would once again occupy the White House with the woman who orchestrated the attacks on Bill Clinton’s “bimbo eruptions”, repeated her accusation:

“Actions speak louder than words,” Broaddrick said. “Mr. Trump may have said some bad words but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

Broaddrick, who has said Hillary threatened her, appeared with fellow Clinton sexual assault victims Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey appeared in an interview at presidential suite of the historic Watergate and related the tale of Bill’s assaults and their fear of Hillary’s retaliation:

In an exclusive video interview at the presidential suite of the historic Watergate Hotel, the victims of Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual assault -- Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones -- got together for the first time in person to express their personal fear of Hillary Clinton and to warn voters that Clinton does not stand for women’s issues. The three women, who say their lives were forever changed by their experiences with the Clintons, used words like “terrified” and “frightened” to describe their feelings about the prospects of a Hillary Clinton presidency… “We were not willing participants,” Broaddrick said. “These were crimes.” In a separate interview, Broaddrick shared her own story of brutal sexual assault which she says Bill Clinton perpetrated against her. Willey called out NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and CNN’s Jake Tapper by name, challenging them: “These are not infidelities. A rape is not an infidelity. These are crimes. Any other people would be in jail… “This is no longer about infidelities, indiscretions, girlfriends, sex, interns -- none of those. This is about a serial rapist, a predator, and his wife who has enabled his behavior all of these years.” Later in this interview, Jones, Willey, and Broaddrick expressed fear at how a potential President Hillary Clinton would use the power of her office. “It terrifies me and it should terrify all women,” Jones stated about Hillary’s presidential ambitions. “It should terrify all men and women,” Willey added. “She will annihilate any enemy. All of her enemies. Anybody who has spoken against her. Across the board for I don’t know how many years. She will get rid of them.” “No woman who advocates for women attacks the victims of sexual assault be it by her husband or anybody else,” said Willey. The women argued that the term “enabler” best describes Hillary Clinton’s role in her husband’s alleged sexual crimes. “There is not a better word for any of this,” stated Broaddrick. “Especially when she threatened me personally.” Willey added, “She is complicit in everything that he has done.” “She had helped him do it,” asserted Jones. “She has turned a blind eye for decades against what he has done” stated Broaddrick. “And she has been the main one to help cover this up. And go after us.”

If Hillary Clinton is worried about someone breathing down her neck, perhaps it should be a Trump Department of Justice that has reopened the investigation into her multiples felonies regarding mishandling classified emails and deleting emails that were under subpoena, to name a few.

Hillary Clinton has met a few creeps in her life, but President Trump is not one of them.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.