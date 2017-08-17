The Inevitable Is Coming: Why Does the Little League World Series Discriminate?

While all sound-minded Americans await the start of college football season and the NFL, to tide us over, we are soon to have the awesome American pleasure of the Little League World Series (LLWS) to enjoy. Currently the U.S. regionals -- which determine the eight American teams (in addition to the eight international teams) in the LLWS -- are winding up. On\Today, August 17, the tournament to determine the 71st LLWS champion begins. Noticeably absent again this year: girls. Someone should write a memo. In 1974 -- thanks to a ruling from a female judge -- the Little League Federal Charter was amended to allow girls to play Little League Baseball. Since then, by my count (with the LLWS consisting of 8 teams each year from 1974 to 2000 -- with only 4 in 1975 -- and 16 teams annually since 2001), there have been 484 teams in the LLWS. Figuring 12 players per team (there are sometimes more and rarely fewer), that’s at least 5,808 players in the LLWS since girls were allowed to participate.

During that time, and in spite of the fact that one in seven U.S. Little League players is a girl, only 18 girls have participated in the LLWS, including only six American girls. That means that since 1974, less than one-third of one percent of LLWS participants have been girls. All of those ignorant of human anatomy, biology, and physiology -- an ever-increasing number of Americans, it seems -- should be aghast. You see, the teams participating in Little League state district or sectional tournaments, and later the nation regionals and LLWS, are made up of all-star players -- the best of the best. Home of the Little League World Series Almost always these players are selected by the local league coaches, who are almost always men. Obviously blatant and ugly discrimination has kept hundreds of thousands (Little League claims to be the world’s largest organized youth sports organization) of 11-to-13-year-old girls from their dream of playing in the LLWS. Someone should be fired. And in the name of all that is “fair,” how in the world -- or rather the wide-wide world of sports -- has ESPN allowed itself to play a part in perpetuating the perverse patriarchy that is clearly at work in the LLWS? After all, in order to show us all how sufficiently “progressive” they are, we are talking about the media outlet who gave Bruce Jenner -- one of the greatest American Olympians ever -- an award for pretending to be a girl. Since 2001, ESPN has covered live LLWS games. Until girls are properly represented at the LLWS, clearly this must stop. Additionally, when are we going to see the first “transgender boy” (a girl who has delusions that she is a boy) in the LLWS? Don’t tell me that with the recent rampant growth of “transgenderism” across the U.S. there aren’t all-star level transgender boys playing on Little League teams across the U.S. and the world. After all, we have seen that girls who are allowed to take performance-enhancing drugs like testosterone -- and thus help make up the sad differences with which science has shackled girls (biology is sometimes such a bigot!) -- are quite capable of competing well against boys. (As the previous link demonstrates, they dominate other girls.) Of course this also means that “transgender girls” (delusional boys) must also be allowed to compete in Little League Softball. As this trend grows, look for biological boys to take over the ranks of the Little League Softball World Series. But hey, that’s just the breaks when one is devoted to “diversity.” Isn’t it interesting that in the name of diversity, liberals seem to have no problem with boys taking trophies from girls? Thus, why does it bother them when men supposedly take jobs from women? After James Damore -- the “knuckle-dragging troglodyte” since fired by Google -- wrote his diversity memo, aptly entitled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” liberals circled the wagons, donned their “social justice warrior” attire, and went after another “ignorant” white man’s scalp. As you almost certainly well know by now, Damore’s “crime” was to suggest that the “gender gap” in Google’s hiring practices (men outnumber women at Google by a more than 2 to 1 ratio) was perhaps the result of something other than “implicit and explicit biases.” Perhaps, he suggested, there are (GASP!) biological factors at work when it comes to women and the tech industry. Long before anyone ever “Googled” anything, the facts bore this out. Women now vastly outnumber men at U.S. colleges and universities. As Newsmax recently noted, “Women currently hold almost 60 percent of all bachelor degrees, and account for almost half of students in law, medical, and business graduate programs, the [Denver] Post reported.” In spite of this, over 80 percent of computer science majors are men. This has been the trend since the early 1980s, when modern computer science became “a thing.” What’s more, how many women garbage collectors, oil-rig workers, or auto mechanics have you seen or do you know? Notice liberals rarely, if ever, complain about the lack of “diversity” in these industries. And as I’ve noted before, and even more telling than what we see within the LLWS or virtually any other sports or employment arena, in the combined 276-year history of MLB, the NFL, and the NBA, no human being born a female has ever been a regular member of any of those leagues. Again, and in spite of the tantrums and lies of liberalism, this is biology, not bias. Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. www.trevorgrantthomas.com; Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America