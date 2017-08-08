It’s been years since I have heard anyone proudly predicate that we live in a free country. Today, the phrase has effectively fallen out of fashion. In any case, with every passing day, America as a free country no longer seems to be true.

Remember when people used to say, “It’s a free country?” The phrase was used primarily in response to someone with a differing opinion as a way to end debate without insult or trauma. “You think the way you want, and I will think the way I want.”

We live in a different world than the one I grew up in -- don’t get me wrong, that’s predominantly a good thing. I would never argue against progress. Yet, the premise that America is still free and the correlation that as citizens we are also free to think and believe what we want is debatable in this era of progressive intolerance and thuggery. Tolerance is now defined as allowing others the opportunity to think and believe what they are told to think and believe.

Today, should anyone ever feel he has license to disagree with these new arbiters of all that is right and good, that person is no longer merely someone with a different opinion. That person is evil and should be banished from polite society, his career ruined, perhaps even have his children taken away. No punishment is too severe for those who disagree.

Lena Dunham ✔@lenadunham Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk. 2:51 AM - Aug 3, 2017

Note the audacity of that dope Dunham, a rich girl, slithering her way through an airport terminal in search of some non-rich girls’ private conversation so she can virtue signal to the world how pure her own thoughts are. She didn’t like what she heard (with some, what is heard is not necessarily what is said). Hence, she simply had to put it in a tweet and beat a path to their employer’s ear because shouldn’t a life be ruined for impure thought?

Lena Dunham ✔@lenadunham At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night. 2:52 AM - Aug 3, 2017

The substantive content of the overheard conversation is immaterial, it made her hurt in her safe space and without any Play-Doh or crayons, she simply had to threaten their employment not only to punish them but as a lesson to all those who dare to think they have a right to their own opinion.

Later in a prolongation of her cry for attention, Dunham sent this message to American Airlines: “I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice.”

Shouldn’t it be a poor little rich girl’s purview to review all thought and her responsibility to destroy anyone with unsanctioned ideas? If transgressors (funny word to use in the context of the overheard conversation) are subsequently fired from their jobs as punishment for their baseborn bias, then all the better. She doesn’t have to worry about their family’s bad habits, which include rent, lunch, and dinner.

Let them eat tweets!

Remember, “Sticks and stone can break my bones but words will never harm me?”

Apparently now, should you disagree, your words not only harm they are an act of violence best answered with sticks and stones.

When Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to speak at Berkeley College there were riots by “masked agitators.” The invitation was rescinded.

Ann Coulter’s speech at Berkeley was canceled out of fear for her safety.

Protesters, some wearing masks, physically confronted Charles Murray when he tried to speak at Vermont’s Middlebury College -- when Allison Stanger, a liberal Middlebury professor, tried to come to his aid, protesters assaulted her, gracing her with the gift of a trip to the emergency room.

In Olympia, Washington, students patrolled the campus at Evergreen State College with bats, batons, and tasers when Professor Bret Weinstein refused to participate in the no-whites allowed “Day of Absence.”

Eric Clanton, an “Antifa” activist and professor of philosophy and ethics while hiding behind a mask used a metal bicycle lock to assault Trump supporters at a Patriot Day rally, sending one man to the hospital.

You see, today, we live in a world where thought is violence and actual violence in reaction to thought is merely a measured response. In fact, violence is now an acceptable antiphon for anything that offends the right thinkers -- yet it is only tolerable on their side of the line.

In this new reality, people are no longer allowed to have opinions not preapproved by the progressive thinkers who control the media the schools and the conversation.

Disagree with the LGBTUVWXYZ (sooner or later, they’re going to run out of letters) crowd or the climate change cabal or the BLM movement or the “you didn’t build that” believers or the tax and spend disciples or whatever is the latest fashionable progressive precept and you are an evil bastard prosecuting violence on the weak.

We are no longer allowed to think because someone is always watching. There is a slimy Dunham in every progressive just waiting to grab his fifteen minutes on the back of anything said that they find unacceptable.

Make no mistake, thought is now violence and impure thought will be met with actual violence.

It’s for our own good.