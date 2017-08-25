"And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed -- if all records told the same tale -- then the lie passed into history and became truth. "

George Orwell’s dictum, "Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past," is often quoted, and for good reason. But it is usually quoted out of context. The passage begins:

Then comes the aphorism, and Orwell continues:

"And yet the past, though of its nature alterable, never had been altered. Whatever was true now was true from everlasting to everlasting. All that was needed was an unending series of victories over your own memory."

"Reality control" they called it; in Newspeak, “doublethink." Taken in its entirety, Orwell’s 1984, published in 1949, presciently described the scenario we now see unfolding in the Democratic Party, the party of the American Left. They intend to erase their own racist past by removing statues and maligning anyone, especially President Trump, who voices an objection. As Dennis Prager has often asserted, "Truth is not a leftist value." It most certainly is not a value of the mainstream media, print or electronic. Our media are part and parcel of the leftist apparatus that seeks to control how our history is remembered. They mean to rewrite it, start to finish, and impose their revisionist version on the rest of us.

"Doublethink" in Orwell's novel meant "to...be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully-constructed lies...to repudiate morality while laying claim to it...." Does this not describe perfectly the left today? The media spend their days "rectifying" the news. They write and print and speak to mislead. Since they could not factually rectify the outcome of the 2016 election, they have spent every waking moment since constructing lies to delegitimize it; with falsehoods of collusion with Russia, and implications that racism, white supremacism, Nazis, and the KKK somehow denied them their rightful destiny They know none of those imputations are true, but their goal is make the public believe they are factual.

For the eight years Obama was President, the MSM never reported the vast numbers of people who were forced, enticed and even recruited to dependence on Food Stamps (an additional 10.7 million souls), or the catastrophic, unimaginable sum of 10 trillion dollars, by which he increased the national debt (he doubled it, adding more than all previous presidents combined), or the true facts of Obamacare, driving up costs, and wrecking the finances of what was the best system of medical care in the world). In Orwell's book, Winston Smith works in the Records Department at the Ministry of Truth which is, of course, exactly the opposite. His job is to "correct" any words issued by Big Brother or the Party that were in error; those errors disappear forever.

The American public is fed fake news day in and day out by every mainstream outlets: NYT, WaPo, LAT, CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and even Fox News at certain times of the day. They think they are convincing people the lies they tell are the truth -- but they are not. Of course, millions of Americans are already believers, those seduced by the indoctrination that is de rigueur at nearly all institutions of public and private education. Millions more are not. Millions of others know a bit about real American history, its founding, and the Constitution, and they actually do want their country back from the leftist tyrants in the media and Congress. That is why Trump won. The fact that those congressional leaders are part of the Uniparty is no longer in doubt. McConnell, Ryan, and their adherents are betrayers of the people who put them in Congress.

The media, academia, the DC Establishment, (the Democrats and Republicans in Congress who are united against Trump), Facebook, and Google constitute the embodiment of Orwell's Thought Police. Trump fights back, calls them out for what they are. That is exactly what he did in Phoenix. His supporters loved it, and the media punditry's heads exploded; they made utter fools of themselves. They think that they matter, that people care what they think. They are confident that their over-the-top, hyperbolic accusations hold water. They ridicule Trump and his supporters all day long every day. They do not realize that they are objects of ridicule.

It is the Democratic Party that has the most vicious history of racism and intolerance of any surviving political party in today’s world that once held power. South Africa’s National Party, for instance, had the good grace to disband in post-Apartheid politics. The statues they now want to disappear, those of Confederate soldiers, were all Democrats.

Statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, now shrouded

It was Democrats that opposed desegregation and Civil Rights laws. Nancy Pelosi's father dedicated a statue of Robert E, Lee, and now, suddenly, she wants all Confederates removed from the Capitol after she has walked by them for thirty years? This is the crass hypocrisy that characterizes the no longer liberal but so, so leftist Democrats. Orwell wrote a book of fiction. He was a proponent of the utopian ideal of democratic socialism, but an opponent of totalitarianism. Socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Totalitarianism reigns still in too many parts of the world. Our leftists are moving our Republic closer and closer to that end. They cannot be allowed to succeed.