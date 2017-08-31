Remove Monuments to Corrupt Leftists

The proper response of conservatives to the moronic and vicious attack by leftists toward any monument that could conceivably offend the highly developed leftist sense of aggrieved feelings is to join the campaign by identifying monuments to corrupt leftists who have been eulogized in politically corrupt history. There is no problem finding such corrupt leftists. Consider JFK and all the wicked machinations involving his sordid career. He used organized crime to win the West Virginia primary in 1960, which paved the way for his winning the nomination. JFK stole the 1960 election through massive voter fraud. JFK had affairs not only with movie stars like Marilyn Monroe, but also with underage interns whom he tried to entice into using drugs.

President Kennedy also betrayed the Bay of Pigs forces who tried to overthrow Castro with his blessing. His gross incompetence nearly led the nation into nuclear war over the Cuban Missile Crisis. Kennedy also began America's major involvement in Vietnam, albeit with no clear plan to win that war, just to send our sons to die in the jungles of Southeast Asia. Or consider Betty Friedan, another idol of the far left. This Marxist toady fought ferociously for America not to send help to Britain when Britain was standing alone against Hitler. Friedan took the position that there was no difference between Britain and Nazi Germany right up to the day Hitler attacked Stalin. During the period in which this ghastly woman was on the side of both Hitler and Stalin – what could be more evil? – she followed Moscow's party line slavishly. Friedan rewrote her life into something that never resembled truth. She wrote of the drudgery of housework, though she had household servants who did the real work. She invented whatever was needed to fill her narrative as an exploited woman. Might we also want to remove all public images of Franklin Roosevelt, who allowed the internment of Japanese-Americans during the Second World War and who sold down the river all those people in Eastern Europe who had been victims of Nazism – Poles, Czechs, Estonians, Lithuanians, Latvians, and Yugoslavs – into being victims of Stalinism? These were not people whose government had sided with Hitler. They had resisted Hitler. FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court. He created fascist-like government departments whose oppression of ordinary Americans was well documented at the time. FDR might have even allowed the attack on Pearl Harbor – John Tolland and a number of other historians found that argument compelling, which would surely qualify FDR as the most monstrous president in history. Surely also America ought to remove every monument to Robert Byrd, the middle-level leader of the Ku Klux Klan, who elicited not the slightest protest from "Civil Rights" leaders, lackeys of the Democratic Party. If Americans could be persuaded to remove these goons and creeps of the left from all monuments and buildings, then who should replace them? Barry Goldwater would be a good choice. He was a champion of civil rights when that was unpopular, he strongly supported reasonable environmentalism when that gained no votes, and his whole life was a story of brave integrity whatever the cost. Even leftists have nothing really bad to say about Goldwater. Certainly another candidate is President Reagan, whose life was another example of courage, wisdom, and strength and who, like Goldwater, had no a hint of scandal, bigotry, or self-indulgence. If everywhere that a statue of Robert E. Lee was taken down, a statue of Ronald Reagan were put in its place, that might cool the left into reluctant quiescence. There are many more noble figures on the right who could replace the sleazy left: William F. Buckley, Douglas MacArthur, Robert Taft, Walt Disney, Phyllis Schlafly, and other conservatives whose life stories are inspiring and whose accomplishments are real. It is not hard to find great conservatives, but it is difficult to find leftists who can survive in the squalid amorality of dishonest and power-hungry cadres. The predictably stupid leftist jihad against long dead Confederate generals opens the door for us to counterattack, both by demanding that leftist icons whose feet are worse than clay be banished from public life and by insisting that exceptional conservatives take their place. The best defense is a good offense, and that is nowhere more true than in the battle over monuments.