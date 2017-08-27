Is Kim Jong-un Crazy? No More than Dr. Strangelove

When North Korea’s military publicly announced plans for a mid-August launch of four intermediate ballistic missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, President Donald Trump quickly responded. He famously told reporters that “fire and fury” would be the likely response to any North Korean provocation. A follow-up Presidential tweet on August 11th proclaimed that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded should North Korea act unwisely.” Western media again then immediately focused attention on the unpredictability of the “paranoid guy” Kim Jong-un. Kim Jong-un’s actions since coming to power in late 2011 have, in fact, demonstrated that he has shrewdly calculated the best means for preserving his family dynasty. At the time of his accession, a number of North Korean watchers had predicted a new day in Pyongyang of enlightened economic reform and opening, mirroring what happened in China following the replacement of the inward-looking and ideological Mao Zedong by reformist Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s. This analysis was based largely upon the fact that Kim Jong-un had spent his formative adolescent years at an international school in Switzerland in the late 1990s and was a known sports fan of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. His extroverted, outgoing personality harkened back to the successful regime of his gregarious grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. This was seen as a stark contrast to his introverted and insular father Kim Jong-il, who presided over an era of marked North Korean decline, including the years in the late 1990s of the Great Famine.