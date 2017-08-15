Several managers have openly admitted to keeping blacklists of the employees in question, and preventing them from seeking work at other companies. There have been numerous cases in which social justice activists coordinated attempts to sabotage other employees’ performance reviews for expressing a different opinion. These have been raised to the Senior VP level, with no action taken whatsoever.

To nice, nerdy James Damore’s surprise, Google does not want to engage in a discussion of how their hiring discrimination against white and Asian males can be justified. Google’s corporate culture has been exposed as an Orwellian pig farm, where social justice warriors (SJWs) send daily missives on the correct way to think. Those who express contrary opinions are bullied , sent to HR for reprogramming, fired and – not punished enough - put on Silicon Valley blacklists to ruin their careers .

This would just one more sorry tale of progressive bullying, but for one thing. This is the company that runs the largest search engine in the world. Political bullying is supported and instigated by top management. Groupthink is official HR policy. These SJW Marxists are not content with a reign of terror within the company. They are after your free speech on the internet.

Our Brave New World is in Silicon Valley, and is coming to you right now, with growing internet censorship of conservative viewpoints.

Allum Bokhari has a series of must-read Breitbart Rebels of Google interviews with whistleblowers who have had enough:

AB: Many people now fear that Google, Facebook, and other companies are moving to control and censor their content. Are these fears justified? Hal: That is absolutely what Google is trying to do. The pro-censorship voices are very loud, and they have the management’s ear. The anti-censorship people are afraid of retaliation, and people are afraid to openly support them because everyone in their management chain is constantly signaling their allegiance to far-left ideology.

Google employees in the advertising department are trying to stop ads that support conservative websites. They are fiddling with search engines “to demote results” to web content that is anti-Communist, anti-Islamist, or non-PC.

Think about Google blocking internet content that is anti-Communist. The progressive left is a euphemism for old left Marxists. They are the ideological and often literal grandchildren of Stalinists. (As are Obama, Valerie Jarret, David Axelrod and Obama’s head of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, all red diaper babies). No wonder tyrannical behavior comes to naturally to them.

Damore is not alone. He is only the first casualty of Google’s war on free thought to make headlines. The company immersion in leftist politics and punishment of rebels reached critical proportions in Obama’s second term. Google is facing trial in November for an earlier complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.

(F)or interfering with employees’ legal right to discuss “workplace diversity and social justice initiatives.” The complaint alleges that Senior Vice President Urs Holzle and numerous managers in his organization actively stoked up witch hunts in 2015 and 2016 intended to muzzle low-level employees who raised concerns about the company’s practices.

Senior V.P. Urs Holzele is a prominent computer scientist and Google’s eighth hire, a power within the company.

Management is 100% behind hard-left employees mixing politics and politically correct crusades into the daily workflow and weekly digital “meetings.” Any dissent can lead to “humiliating forms of ‘training’ that resemble Maoist struggle sessions.”

The campus fascists are now in charge of the largest internet search engine on earth. Google even has the same denial of due process for allegations of sexual harassment that grew out of the Obama’s DOJ weaponizing rape accusations on campus.

There have been a number of massive witch hunts where hundreds of SJWs mobilize across the corporate intranet to punish somebody who defied the Narrative. The first one I remember is when Kelly Ellis made unfounded allegations of sexual harassment against her former manager, and Google terminated the manager in response to the internal SJW outrage. This was similar in intensity to the current witch hunt. Anyone who sympathized with the manager’s plight or asked for any sort of due process was “counseled” by HR and told that they were creating a hostile workplace for women and minorities by sticking up for a harasser.

The influence of Marxist group Black Lives Matter now reigns at Google.

According to Gordon, things took a turn for the worse when the Black Lives Matter ideology started to spread through the corporate culture. “One thing that’s unusual about Google is that it is fine to harshly and even unprofessionally criticize managers and other teams. Before we became politicized, this seemed liberating. Then, when Black Lives Matter hysteria hit its peak, sometime in 2015, it became taboo to criticize identity politics, and later on, it became very dangerous to criticize any member of a minority group at all (even if the criticism had nothing to do with their identity).”

Wonder why the decent people at Google don’t speak up? A group of them tried. Thjey started a mailing list called freespeech – were accused by a female SJW of hate speech, and lost their jobs.

“Google is run like a religious cult. Conform and carry out the rituals, and you’ll be rewarded and praised; ask any uncomfortable questions or offend the wrong people, and the threats and public shaming will be swift and ruthless. The religion in this case is a kind of intersectional feminism, its central tenets are Diversity and Inclusion, its demonic enemy is Bias, and its purifying rituals include humiliating forms of “training” that resemble Maoist struggle sessions.”

Google is the red line where our natural and Constitutional rights to freedom of thought and speech are defended. Americans are sick of discrimination in the name of equality. We want straight forward equality before the law – the same laws, the same rules, the same opportunities for everyone.

Some of this can be done by directives from DOJ that our anti-discrimination laws apply equally to everyone. Congress needs to protect us with new laws that ban race and gender based quotas, period.

Employees need protection from being fired for political reasons.

As for Google, abusing their power to censor conservatives on the internet cannot be allowed. Their monopoly is dangerous to our civil rights. We need a Trump intervention.

Kurt Schlicter has a few useful things to say on this topic.

It's not hard to imagine that they'll soon try and silence the rest of us. One way is by weaponizing the information they maintain on all of us from search histories, purchases, and even email, information that gives leftist hacks incredible leverage to intimidate and extort opponents. “Gee, Mr. Conservative, it’d sure be a pity if the world found out about your browser history ….”

Another Schlicter proposal is an “Algorithm Transparency Act” to ban internet companies from

...willful manipulation of the algorithms that determine what can and cannot be said and read… And “transparency” means allowing an army of Davids to dig through Facebook and Google’s code, finding out why things the tech leftists don't want you to know are getting buried, and then feeding that info to trial lawyers.

Google’s Maoist company culture threatens us all. We need new laws for this new age to protect freedom of speech and assembly in the digital realm.