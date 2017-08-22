He condemned all violence. Who could object? Two groups of haters attacked each other; it was like the Soviets fighting the Nazis -- sane people wanted both sides to lose. But the voices from the Bubble are telling us that only one side was bad and that condemning all violence, like saying all lives matter, is evil.

The outrage about Trump’s comments on Charlottesville has been somewhat surprising for most sane conservatives.

The liberal and media response was expected since if Trump were to say that the sky was blue or that the sun rises in the east they’d attack him.

In this case the specific reason that we knew that liberals would object is that they have now gone full fascist and completely embrace the idea that they can use physical violence against those who use what liberals have declared to be “hate” speech.

According to liberals, speech that they don’t like is violence.

The reality of course is that liberals oppose free speech because liberal beliefs are intellectually indefensible. The only way they can win over people is by denying those people the truth and by ensuring that those people go by their feelings not rational thought.

Having a mob of violent blackshirts helps to ensure that people never get any information that liberals don’t want them to have.

So the attack on Trump by Democrats and the mainstream media was not unexpected.

But why are so many “conservatives” attacking him as well?

The secret is that in the Bubble people think that Nazis and White Nationalists -- except for Robert Byrd and Margret Sanger -- are far, far worse than antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM).

While we all agree that Nazis and white nationalists are odious hating fools, the reality is that at the present time there are few of them and they’re not waging a war of terror against the rest of America.

Essentially liberals are virtue signaling against the enemies of the past to obscure liberal support for the currently dangerous successors of the Nazis and the KKK.

Antifa is a direct descendent of the idea that the use of violence to advance one’s political belief is fine; an idea that comes from the Communists and Nazis. As such antifa is Nazism 2.0.

Antifa rioted in Berkeley to prevent people they didn’t like from speaking. A nationwide protest against Google firing a person because of their thoughts has been delayed because of antifa threats of violence.

At the current time there is no similar threat from American Nazis or white nationalists.

This doesn’t mean the Nazis are good just that they are far less of an immediate threat to America than antifa. After all, absolutely no one is calling for Trump to only condemn antifa; all conservatives are very vocal in their condemnation of the Nazis and White Nationalists.

BLM is the Black version of the KKK. BLM strenuously objects when anyone says all lives matter, which shows the racist core of BLM beliefs. While liberals say that “oppressed” people can’t be racist, that’s simply a lie. Precisely because all people are equal, there are bound to be Black and White haters; both of which need to be condemned.

BLM calls for a war on the police and at least one BLM follower ambushed and killed police officers. There is no similar recent history of violence by the Nazis or the white nationalists.

But in the Bubble, liberals are fighting the enemies of the past while supporting the enemies of the present.

That’s why “conservatives” in the Bubble are so upset. They inhale the lies of the Bubble every day and they honestly think that Nazis and white nationalists are more of a threat to America today than antifa and BLM. Or they’re so afraid of being tarred with the “pro-Nazi” brush even though it’s a lie that they feel a need to virtue signal. And of course, many of them don’t like Trump because he’s not a “true” conservative. Those conservatives didn’t realize that as suboptimal as Trump was he was, and is, infinitely better than Hillary.

Given that most of these “conservatives” have a good knowledge of history, one would think that they’d realize that just because the Soviet Union fought against Nazis that didn’t make Communism good so too the fact that antifa fought Nazis doesn’t make antifa good.

Sadly, these conservatives have bought into the latest Big Lie used by liberals; that tiny hate groups with no power are more of a threat than groups that have been rioting all over America and killing police officers.

We know that liberals, and antifa, would never condone a conservative group attacking a communist speaker because of his hate speech so we know that all the MSM and Democrat rhetoric is designed to normalize the use of violence against Trump supporters and anyone who doesn’t buy into the fascist world view of the modern Left.

There are many recent cases of liberals tolerating or ignoring violence used against conservatives while racing to defend any criminal.

When a left-wing Bernie fan tried to murder multiple Republican congressmen, the same folks who are screaming about Trump saying all violence is bad essentially ignored the incident or worse, said Scalise had it coming.

When a liberal plotted mass murder against the Family Research Council because of true hate speech by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) the same voices that are condemning Trump ignored the whole issue and said not a word against the SPLC.

We are now in a war with fascists who reject the rule of law and the results of elections if they stand in the way of their quest for the power to completely control our lives -- they think they have the right to decide how much soda we drink, for heaven’s sake.



We need to realize that many historically “conservative” voices have been corrupted by the Bubble not because they’re evil but because it’s hard to live in the Bubble and not be misled by the apparent consensus among everyone they know. Those conservatives get their news from MSM propagandists and they look with disdain on the new media conservatives -- they don’t know much about BLM, for example. Those conservatives still think we should be playing by the old rules as the left uses violence, coercion and censorship by Google and Facebook to advance their dream of a totalitarian America where those who object to the white elite’s worldview are beaten in the streets by thugs who know that they will not be arrested.



Now is the time for us to speak up and to pray. If we do nothing then the new fascists will win. We should get our elected representatives to take a stand against all violence and begin dismantling the digital empires of the new robber barons who lobby for cheap foreign labor while using their power to silence the voices of people that they don’t agree with.

You can read more of tom’s rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious and feel free to follow him on Twitter