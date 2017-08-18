Charlottesville and Its Aftermath: What if It Was a Setup?

The ridiculous campaign by virtually every media outlet, every Democrat and far too many squishy Republicans to label Trump some kind of racist and Nazi sympathizer is beginning to have the stink of an orchestrated smear. The conflagration in Charlottesville is beginning to feel like a set-up, perhaps weeks or months in the planning. Planned by whom? Time may tell. We know that Michael Signer, the mayor of Charlottesville, declared his city to be the "capital of the resistance" just after Trump's inauguration. We know that Gov. Terry McAuliffe is a corruptocrat, joined at the hip to the Clintons. He pardoned sixty-thousand felons in order to ensure he delivered his state to the presidential election of Hillary Clinton. We know he would like to run for president himself. We know that Obama and his inner circle have set up a war room in his D.C. home to plan and execute resistance to the Trump administration and his legislative agenda. None of these people care about the American people, or the fact that Trump won the election because millions of people voted for him. They suggest those deranged persons who gathered in Charlottesville as members of one of several fringe groups, Unite The Right, neo-Nazi or KKK, are Trump's base -- as if there are more than a few hundred or thousand of them throughout the country. There are not enough of them to affect anything or elect anyone. Those who are actual members of these small groups are most likely mentally ill to one degree or another. Trump has disavowed them all, over and over and over again. Liz Crokin, an entertainment reporter and no fan of Trump, wrote in 2016 that she had covered Trump for over a decade and in all that time, no one had ever suggested he was racist, homophobic, or sympathetic to white supremacists. That all began after he announced his campaign. It is as fake a narrative as the "Russia collusion" meme. The left set out to defame Trump from moment one. When he won the election, their shock, dismay and intolerance for every opinion that differs from their own shifted into hysterical overdrive. They mounted their crusade to destroy his presidency on Nov. 9, 2016.

What if Signer and McAuliffe, in conjunction with Antifa and other Soros-funded groups like Black Lives Matter, planned and orchestrated what happened in Charlottesville and meant for events to unfold roughly as they did? If they did, it was icing on their sick, immoral cake. If this was all part of a plan, one would hope those behind it suffer for their part in and responsibility for the tragic death of a young woman, Heather Heyer. The "founder" of Unite The Right, Jason Kessler, was an activist with Occupy Wall Street and Obama supporter. Jason Kessler at Charlottesville City Hall, August 13, 2017 He sees himself as a professional provocateur. What if he was a ringer, a phony who revels in riling up some crazy people for some political purpose? We know the left is skilled in all manner of dirty tricks. That sort of thing was Robert Creamer's job for the Hillary campaign, hiring thugs to incite violence that could then be blamed on Trump supporters. Think of Ferguson, Baltimore, Berkeley, etc. Antifa and BLM are every bit as fascist as any of the supremacist groups; they are more violent and there are more of them. Why is the left so afraid to admit this fact? Even Peter Beinart did in the Atlantic, written before last Saturday. Since that day, the call to remove the statues on display that honor any members of the Confederacy has become shrill and frenzied. Erasing American history benefits no one and only condemns us to repeat past mistakes. The supremacist groups had a permit; they had applied months earlier. The Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups did not have a permit. The local police at some point, on whose order we do not know, turned the pro-statue groups toward the Antifa and BLM groups, many of whom were armed with lethal weapons - soda cans filled with cement, bottles filled with urine, baseball bats and boards with screws protruding to do maximum harm, and improvised flamethrowers. These are the people who initiated the violence. How was this not a planned melee? Pit groups of demented racists -- all of them on both sides are certainly that -- against each other and violence is sure to occur. (Certainly, there were decent people among the protestors and counter-protesters who had no affiliation with the supremacist groups or Antifa or BLM. Heather Heyer was among them.) Trump spoke out on Saturday and his statement was perfectly fine given the known facts at the time. But the media reacted as though he had defended the supremacist groups. He did not; not even close. It was as though no matter what Trump said, they were going to attack his remarks as being insufficient. When he reiterated his horror of the brawl the next day and named the groups present, they again reacted as if he had defended the supremacist groups because he said there was mayhem committed by both sides. He correctly stated that there was violence perpetrated by members of all the groups present. The media was apoplectic even though they surely knew what he said was true. Reporters on the scene saw the police stand down. Only one of them reported that truth. One has to wonder if talking points were distributed before the event took place and before Trump said a word about it. The Democratic Party is no longer liberal, it is leftist. It is not progressive, it is regressive and repressive. It seeks to overturn the First Amendment. It means to indoctrinate, and has, successive generations via public and private education. It is becoming ever more fascist by the day. Along with groups like Antifa, BLM, and the host of anti-democratic groups George Soros funds to protest all around the nation, the media and the Democrats in Congress seek to overthrow an elected president in order to impose their vision of some sort of socialist utopia which of course will never exist. What will result if they get their way is a Venezuela-style two-tiered class system, the ultra rich and the very poor who are kept in their place by economic and social control. The millions of people who see the left for what it has become see this. It is why they voted for Trump. It is disheartening to see so many American elites, privileged in wealth and position within the media and/or government be so completely of one, unthinking mind. They all have braces on their brains (Auntie Mame). So afraid to buck the rigid mindset of their peers, they have become mouthpieces for their own group identity. Do they believe the nonsense they spew? Who knows? Those in Congress, all the Democrats and the anti-Trump Republicans essentially care about one thing and one thing only: getting re-elected. They cannot afford to offend their donors or the lobbyists whose largesse fills their coffers. So they trip over each other getting to the nearest camera to align themselves with whatever opinion they think will put them on the right side of the money people. They are wrong so often. Finally, Trump's press conference on Tuesday made the left's heads explode. Why? Because everything he said was absolutely true. He does not play by their tyrannical PC rules. He said what was true and that room full of puerile reporters shouting insults at him could not handle the truth. They want what they want to be true but it just is not. This entire episode, the behavior of all those protesters in Charlottesville and the bizarre behavior of the media will likely drive future voters to Trump, not away from him. Millions more than those who voted for him are as likely to be sick to death of the self-righteous preening of the talking heads: Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Shep Smith, etc. There must be a contest to see who can appear to be the most egregiously triggered by what Trump did or did not say. So were the events of Saturday the result of a despicable plan to further undermine Trump? There was plenty of time and Charlottesville is the "capital of resistance." If it was, it was evil and deadly and the people involved need to be prosecuted. Or is this a wild conspiracy theory? Perhaps. But the pieces fit. Will the DOJ and the FBI actually investigate the many mysteries that surround the events of that day? Not likely. The left in this country has long been and seems to remain above the law. But someday, maybe someone will come forward and tell the truth. What is certain is that the violence could easily have been prevented with the common sense strategies civilized cities put in place. America deserves much better from its media and its elected officials. The only person remembering why he is there is Donald Trump. Editor's note: An error on the purpose of McAuliffe's pardoning of 60,000 felons that ran in an earlier version of the piece has been corrected.