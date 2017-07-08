Trump was also speaking to both Vladimir Putin and Germany’s Angela Merkel. Poland is a NATO member that, unlike Germany, has met its NATO commitments. It is also a country that has refused to adopt the European Union’s suicidal policy of open borders. As Reuters reported :

President Trump’s speech to the Polish people wasn’t quite President Ronald Reagan telling Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall, but in setting the tone for what may be called the “Trump Doctrine” it may be equally important in a historical context. It was not an apology but a full-throated declaration of American exceptionalism and a shared interest with loyal allies, such as Poland, to resist tyranny and terror in all its forms.

Poland has a moral right to say 'no' to refugees, the country's most powerful politician said on Saturday. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), gave his views on immigration at a party convention in Przysucha, 100 km (60 miles) south of Warsaw. "We have not exploited the countries from which these refugees are coming to Europe these days, we have not used their labour force and finally we have not invited them to Europe. We have a full moral right to say 'no'," Kaczynski said in a speech broadcast on television. Last month the European Commission launched a legal case against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers, highlighting the feud within the 28-nation bloc over how to deal with migration.

Poland may be the poster child for extreme vetting. Poland does not accept refugees. Poland also has been devoid of terror attacks spawned in the refugee enclaves that dot the major cities of Europe. Trump’s visit was a clear message to Merkel as was his warning:

We are confronted by another oppressive ideology -- one that seeks to export terrorism and extremism all around the globe. America and Europe have suffered one terror attack after another. We're going to get it to stop. During a historic gathering in Saudi Arabia, I called on the leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations to join together to drive out this menace which threatens all of humanity. We must stand united against these shared enemies to strip them of their territory and their funding, and their networks, and any form of ideological support that they may have. While we will always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism of any kind.

Two very important items and rebukes to Putin have been overlooked by the leftist mainstream media – Poland’s acquisition of the Patriot air and missile defense system and the natural gas exports to Poland that will allow it to break free of Putin’s energy noose around the neck of the European Union: As Trump stated:

To the citizens of this great region, America is eager to expand our partnership with you. We welcome stronger ties of trade and commerce as you grow your economies. And we are committed to securing your access to alternate sources of energy, so Poland and its neighbors are never again held hostage to a single supplier of energy… That is why we applaud Poland for its decision to move forward this week on acquiring from the United States the battle-tested Patriot air and missile defense system -- the best anywhere in the world. That is also why we salute the Polish people for being one of the NATO countries that has actually achieved the benchmark for investment in our common defense. Thank you. Thank you, Poland. I must tell you, the example you set is truly magnificent, and we applaud Poland. Thank you.

Trump’s Warsaw speech should be the final nail in the coffin of the Russian collusion fantasy put forward by delusional Democratic losers. His call for defiant resistance to tyrants and aggressors in the country President Obama betrayed as soon as he took office. Trump spoke of Poland acquiring U.S, missile defense assets where Obama had pulled the rug out from underneath Poland on an anniversary that showed his tone-deaf insensitivity.

Missile defense systems are systems which President Obama had long opposed as “Cold War” weapons. Soon after taking office, President Obama scuttled plans for ground-based missile defense installations in Poland and the Czech Republic.

When President Obama took office in January, 2009, sitting on his desk were President George W. Bush’s plans for the deployment of ground-based missile interceptors, such as are deployed at Fort Greely, Alaska, in Poland as well as missile defense radars in the Czech Republic, As Investor’s Business Daily noted over a year ago, President Obama had other plans and his betrayal of our allies was ironically exquisite:

Yet within hours of Medvedev's election as president in 2008, the Russian announced that Moscow would deploy SS-26 missiles in his country's enclave of Kaliningrad situated between our NATO allies Poland and Lithuania. He wanted the U.S. to abandon plans to deploy missile interceptors in Poland and warning radars in the Czech Republic designed to counter a future threat from Iran. What did President Obama do? He caved in and notified the Poles in a midnight phone call on Sept. 17, 2009 -- the 70th anniversary of the Soviet Union's invasion of Poland -- that we were pulling the plug on that system due to Russian objections. Putin then watched in 2012 as Obama promised Medvedev at the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, South Korea, that after his re-election he would have more "flexibility" to weaken missile defense, which would help him fulfill his dream of U.S. disarmament.

Putin know full well Obama’s weakness in responding to any foreign threat to U.S. interests and security. President Obama was the Neville Chamberlain of our time, promising “peace in our time” as he invites war with weakness, apologies, and appeasement. It was he who colluded with the Russians to threaten American national security in the “back channel” conversation with Medvedev which fell victim to an open microphone.

President Trump, rather than colluding with Russia, threw down the gauntlet before Putin on Polish soil. The U.S, will resist Putin’s dream of reassembling the former evil empire of the Soviet Union. To this end, we will arm our true allies with missile defense and energy independence.

Trump replaced Obama’s “flexibility” with sorely missing American backbone.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.