The Vile, Crazy Left

On the political spectrum, I land just to the right of Moses. As I’ve pointed out before, my political positions are the result of my Christian faith. So yes, I’m a bit bothered by how President Trump -- for whom I voted, and given the same circumstances, would gladly do so again -- chooses to fight back against the “progressive” press. However, I’m glad he is fighting back against the relentless tide of hate-filled rhetoric and lies that are a daily part of the discourse spewed by liberals in the mainstream media and the Democrats. One of the frequent talking points of those on the left today is that because of the way Trump has dealt with the media -- especially through Twitter -- and others with whom he disagrees, he is vile, vulgar, “trashy,” undignified, unpresidential, piggish, childish, and as Jay Bookman of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution put it, with “all the self-control and discipline of a spoiled four-year-old throwing a temper tantrum at the grocery store.” Yeah, well, at least he’s not a liberal -- or, better put, at least he’s not beholden to a liberal agenda.