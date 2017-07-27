The Tower of Gender Babble

The first book of the Bible contains a story about a fortunate people who are delivered from the Great Flood. After their lives are spared from the watery cataclysm, they gather together and settle in Babylonia. They have no multicultural diversity, which enables them to achieve great works. They become proud of their advanced technologies, and as their pride grows, they come to feel they can do anything – even rival God through the force of their own identity. To this end, they begin building a great tower of special bricks to reach Heaven. To thwart this unholy ambition, God inflicts linguistic diversity upon them, casting them into balal – confusion – to prevent them from communicating with one another. They swiftly become incapable of using advanced science and abandon building the tower. The once proud people splinter into language groups who begin to make war against each other. What happened on the plain of Shiner was an anti-God rebellion. God punished this once proud people by inflicting mental confusion upon them. And the best way to confuse the mind is to confound the mouth with babble.

American society is drowning in the dank waters of an anti-God reformation of belief, in which truth, purity, and beauty are despised while cults of selfishness and pride are venerated. Our minds are bedeviled by the "lesbian-gay-bisexual" obsession; our mouths babble about "gender." A paradox of human psychology is that good fortune and high favor tend to make people more likely to forget or reject God. The twentieth century is the first time in human history in which fortune and favor have risen so high that pride has caused people not merely to reject or compete with God, but to hate Him. This psychodynamic of egoism has not changed since the Flood. The job of the ego is to solve inner conflict created by the pressure of ever more wanting. The ego accomplishes this by falsely valuing the important as unimportant and valuing the unimportant as important. Political power and gratification of instinctual desires are unimportant to the spiritual condition, but the ego takes them to be all-important and therefore exonerates multifarious selfishness. On the other hand, spirituality is all-important for the soul, but the ego looks upon it as unimportant. Throughout history, the collective egoism of societies, operating much like individual egos, have deemed power and wealth to be more important than the spiritual. Over and over, peoples have turned away from God, with tragic outcomes. But something unique in human spirituality happened throughout the course of the twentieth century: an anti-God reformation. In great civilizations of the West, political power reorganized around cults of self-worship. They did not merely reject their Judeo-Christian heritage, but came to reject the idea of God altogether. Without the moral authority of theistic religion, egoism runs wild among materialistically comfortable people, and the confining aspects of consciousness such as anger, lust, and greed, assume egoistic dominance. In particular, the instinctual experience of sexuality is deified. Methods of self-control such as marriage are debased, and instinct becomes the client of legal entitlements and political power. This is the impetus of the political obsession called lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender. The ego is never satisfied with equality, but strives for dominance. The lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender inundation has always been about the destruction of the Judeo-Christian religions and political dominance for minority, variant, and deviant sexuality. Of the four horsemen – lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender – the introduction of the term "gender" is entirely an artifact of the anti-God reformation. Lesbian, gay, and bisexual can be conflated into homosexual/bisexual behaviors and consciousness. Whether or not it is the proper role of government to promote special rights for these lust stylings, at least the words "homosexuality" and "bisexuality" refer to objective psychological realities. The term "gender," however, is a dehumanizing obfuscation created for political purposes. The gender hoax is again casting proud people into balal. There is no such thing as human "genders." Homosexuality is not "homogender attraction," nor is bisexuality "bigenderism." The term "gender" is recently concocted politico-babble of the anti-God, anti-natural belief catastrophe. The goal of mid-20th-century feminism was to establish the delusion that there are no significant functional differences between the two sexes. For egoism, that falsehood was not enough, so the next step in reformation scripture was to insist that biological sex is trivial. Now that scripture is denying the very existence of the two sexes in favor of the subjective but biologically nonexistent experience of "gender." This nonexistent human condition was slowly introduced over the last several years – and now everybody is babbling it. Before the ever worsening anti-God reformation, no one used the word "gender" in reference to human beings. There was a fairer sex, the battle of the sexes, and what is the sex of your baby? Every verbal "gender" emission is totalitarian newspeak, a psychological dirty bomb, because it is mendacious. That is why it must be enforced by left-wing thought policing. Hate speech expresses aversion and hostility that demean a group of people. The terms "gender" and "transgender" are hate speech because they express antipathy to human nature itself. Human identity is inseparable from sex identity. To deny an individual's male or female identity is to make that person a thing, an "it." To deny an innocent child the significance of sex identity is an abusive imprisonment in anti-natural confusion. There are no such people as transgenders. The promulgation of that term is a political, territorial expansion of the insatiable campaign against faith in God and gratitude for God's natural world. There is a very rare, serious mental disorder of transsexuality. People who suffer that disorder want only to change from one sex to another to affirm their humanity. Karl Marx coined the pejorative and misleading term capitalism. The vast majority of successful people in America do not owe their success to starting out with piles of capital. The American free enterprise system has been demeaned by the term "capitalism" because of Marx's historic influence. Gender-speak is well on its way to becoming another entrenched dehumanizing term of politico-babble unless it is stopped now. May the Democrats continue to focus on the very special needs of lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer. Regardless of wealth, education, or any other advantage, there can never be enough favoritism shown to every member of the irreparably underserved minority sexualities. Non-Democrats need to understand that when they accede to the initialism "LGBT," they are kowtowing to political power of the anti-God reformation and undermining the highest spiritual possibilities of human life. It is time to raze the tower of babble and pledge, "I solemnly swear never to use the word 'gender' again." Deborah C. Tyler can be reached at info@jcua.us.