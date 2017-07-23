The 500 year-old lesson from Martin Luther

A society where commonly held beliefs could not be questioned. A system of higher learning that attempted to indoctrinate according to unfounded dogma. A civilization that brutally attacks the reputation of individuals who dare attempt to think for themselves. This was Europe in the 16th century. In 1517, however, one friar transforms Germany and Western civilization. Martin Luther's 95 Theses posted 500 years ago (Oct. 31, 1517) outlined the injustices of the Catholic Church. It was revolutionary at the time, and its effects are still felt through most mainstream Christian churches today. It is often difficult for those living in 2017 to fully grasp the magnitude of the Protestant Reformation because of the current secular society, but it is that movement that led to a non-theocratic West. Three parallels exist between 1517 and 2017 that may have many in America identifying with Martin Luther’s struggle. The 16th century conventional wisdom was not a politically correct moral relativism, but the orthodoxy of the Catholic Church. The church at the time were the sole keepers and translators of the word of God. In medieval times, those who challenged the Church found themselves burned at the stake. The Catholic Church fought against the translation of scripture into a common language precisely to avoid any challenges to their interpretation of the Bible.