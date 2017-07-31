Take the Politics Out of Classifying Mental Disorders

For almost fifty years, same-gender sex activists have waged an unrelenting war of violence and intimidation on the American Psychiatric Association (APA) during the psychiatric group's conventions and meetings, repeatedly shouting down the main speakers' discourse, frequently taking over the stage and microphone, and ridiculing psychiatrists who viewed homosexuality as a mental disorder. In 1971, homosexual activist Franklin Kameny worked with the Gay Liberation Front collective to demonstrate against the APA's convention. At the 1971 conference, Kameny grabbed the microphone and yelled, "Psychiatry is the enemy incarnate. Psychiatry has waged a relentless war of extermination against us. You may take this as a declaration of war against you." Kameny wrote a letter to the Psychiatric News threatening the APA with not only more, but worse disruptions. He stated, "Our presence there was only the beginning of an increasingly intensive campaign by homosexuals to change the approach of psychiatry toward homosexuality or, failing that, to discredit psychiatry."