Sick of your Congressman? Elect a Veteran

Our dysfunctional Congress is riddled with self-serving politicians who resist for the sake of resisting. It needs disciplined problem solvers who embody the spirit of public service. The most unproductive Congress in 164 years needs more military veterans to supplant strident career politicians. Admittedly, that's easier said than done, but there may be ways to make races against entrenched incumbents more competitive. For example, there's a checkbox on your tax forms that reads: "Presidential Election Campaign: Check here if you ... want $3 to go to this fund[.]" There should be another checkbox, more conspicuous, with the caption, "Do you want $X of your federal tax dollars to go to the Elect Veterans to Congress Campaign Fund?"