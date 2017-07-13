Sarsour said, “We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East and the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House.”

Linda Sarsour, a pro-sharia, progressive Islamic activist and former Director of the Arab American Association who also helped organize January’s National Women’s March (the one with the pink vagina hats) recently called for “jihad” against the “tyrant” Donald J. Trump in a speech to the Islamic Society of North America.

She also said in the speech, “When I wake up every morning and remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged.”

Wow, she must be tons of fun at a party.

Of course, Sarsour explained how Americans are just too stupid to understand the nuance in her call to jihad. No, no, no, you silly little American dolts, she wasn’t calling for violence, you don’t understand -- it’s Trump who is calling for violence by insisting he serves out the presidential term he was duly elected to serve. His refusal to resign or commit suicide, or whatever gets him out of office is the real violence here. I’m afraid that most progressives agree with her.

Well if she wants jihad, I say we give it to her. We are in a battle for the very soul of the nation. Accept her declaration as is without being percipient to the underlying threat and we will be well on our way to losing. It’s not just us who will lose, it’s the entire world -- there is no one nation or even group of nations with the moral clarity and bravery to replace America as the last best hope for humanity.

If we accept her call to jihad as nonviolent, then calling for jihad against her personally is not a call to violence either.

There are many good Muslims in America today, who are grateful for the opportunity this nation gives them to live a better life. Still, it seems to me that some Muslims come to this country and refuse to assimilate (Sarsour says they shouldn’t). They want Americans to change for them and then when people refuse, the get angry and call for jihad. They want our women in tents and veils with their genitals mutilated, while all LBGTs are thrown to their death from the rooftops.

In short, they want us to obey sharia law. Sharia gives infidels (anyone not a Muslim) three choices to coexist with Islam (the religion of peace): convert, pay, or die. If this was their game plan, than they should have never come here. Yet, the left champions their right to not assimilate and backs their desire to force us to change our nation, our society, and our values to accommodate them. In other words, liberals think there is nothing wrong the extinguishment of Western civilization as embodied by America.

Sorry, but America is doing just fine the way we are. It’s not us who need saving, at least not yet.

President Donald Trump gave a speech extolling the value of Western civilization and culture to the world and the entire progressive media and academic enterprise reacted in an apoplectic frenzy. Yet, Sarsour calls for jihad against our president and of course, those same people are either silent or submissively bend over backward to be apologists for the religion of peace. That’s the thing with this particular form of apologia (for Islam, of course), it needs morons to follow or good men to not fight back. Remember, to paraphrase Edmund Burke, “Evil triumphs when good men do nothing.”

One way to look at the left is they are good people who are merely misinformed -- but that is wrong. They really do hate America and Americans. They seem to think that anytime someone brings up Western civilization or the virtues of the Republic of America, it should be followed by an apology or at the very least an opening of veins. Progressives want power and control, and in order to get it, they are willing to force the nation to commit cultural and national suicide. This is why they have no problem with Sarsour’s call to violence against the president. Trump won’t apologize for America. He stands up for America. Hence, he must be a racist and a fascist.

Instead of trying to radically transform the nation in the image of Venezuela, proponents of this ideology should simply partake of the real thing and go live in that spectacularly failed socialist experiment. Maybe they want to lose a few pounds.

One thing I can tell them is they should bring their own toilet paper and a gun because an American in Caracas today is prey, a soon-to-be carcass -- hey, people gotta eat.

Barry gave his best effort at achieving the radical transformation of the nation into a socialist paradise. Then he tried to foist his mini-me, Hillary, on the nation but Americans were smarter than that. They saw her as an arrogant, entitled, outright criminal masquerading as a politician who nevertheless, was so unlikeable that “unnamed sources” high in the Clinton campaign have said even her husband didn’t vote for her -- but that’s just silly; everyone knows Bill wanted her to win so he could date again.

“Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?” Trump asked -- and it’s the right question at the right time.

Critics have labeled the speech “nationalist,” “xenophobic,” and “racist.” Yet if that were so, then why did the Poles love it -- are they nationalistic, xenophobic, and racist as well? To the left, if a speech is not an expiation of America’s sins or repentant for the country’s success it is nationalistic and racist.

Trump is not overly concerned with decorum. He is his own man, a man who endeavors to live his life by his own rules and that means he will never accept the role of victim or patsy. He hits back, and he is not afraid to defend this nation’s way of life and has no problem stooping to the level of his enemies to do so. As would most Americans until very recently, .

However, conservatives seem to hold themselves to a higher sense of propriety; they will not fight as progressives do. With progressives -- and make no mistake, Sarsour is a progressive in good standing -- everything is game, your family, the ones you love, the way you look, even the number of scoops of ice cream you have with your pie ala mode. Either do as they say or be destroyed.

Once Trump became President, it quickly became apparent to him how he was going to be treated by the very antipathetic liberal polity and media. He faced an existential choice with regard to his presidency, accept it in passive pajama-boy fashion, probably resulting in a one-term presidency not long remembered and of little note, but paradoxically get better press, or fight and accomplish as much as he could, while keeping as many promises as possible.

Trump understands the time is now to fight back against the outrageous behavior of the left. Sarsour needs to be called out for exactly what she is: a radical Islamic supremacist intent on taking this country into sharia hell. Progressives need to be told that Americans love America as the epitome of Western civilization it is.

Calling out people like Sarsour for their commitment to violence and standing up for our nation’s exceptionalism as Trump did in Poland should be the rule for our leaders and not the exception.