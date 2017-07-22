After analysis of thousands of articles published in Germany between February 2015 and March 2016, researchers at the Hamburg Media School and the University of Leipzig found that major German publications failed to objectively cover the refugee crisis.

Major German print publications have played to the tune of the German government in presenting the migrant crisis to the public, ignoring critical issues in their coverage of the biggest refugee flow into Europe since WWII, a new German study revealed.

A new study from a couple of media/academic sources in Germany finds that the German media colluded with its government to hide the truth about the migrant crisis that flooded the country as part and parcel of Chancellor Angela Merkel's 'let 'em all in' refugee policy.

The report is available on the website of the Otto Brenner Foundation. According to German media, the full study will be officially published on Monday.

That's not the finding of some right wing blog, but the piece-by-piece analysis of two leftish think tanks who took a good look at the problem and found the press - including papers such as Bild, Die Welt, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, wanting. Essentially, the press covered up the extent of rapes, ripoffs, welfare-mining, terrorism and pillage the German people were subject to, all to advance the political fortunes of Chancellor Merkel, who seems to have little regard for the fate of her countrymen. german women were exposed to untold dangers and advised that their fears of migrants were baseless. The reality is, they were not. Merkel's government got away with this becal's use she had a willing handmaiden in the lapdog press, and the latter scrapped what used to be known as 'honor' in the media world by scrapping their independence, their capacity to report and write without fear or favor. Objective? They were not. Now, they are exposed.

So for all its self-praise (kid you not) and claims of 'censorship' one now sees in the media, in the German version (and don't think these people aren't educated in the same schools), the press has essentially self-nationalized without a word all to advance leftism and prop up Merkel.

Will it have an impact? It's unknown. I suspect it may be a one-day story and then slip down the memory hole. But that it's a collaboration of leftish institution finding this, there is reason to sit up and consider that maybe this could be a moment of truth for these colluders.