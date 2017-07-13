Well, well, it seems the “T” in LGBT has finally produced a line that even committed liberals are unwilling -- or at least, not yet willing -- to cross. For liberal columnist Leonard Pitts, a “genderless” child is the “proverbial bridge too far.” Of course, given the sad, sick, rotten fruit of modern liberalism , Mr. Pitts’ conclusion on genderless children raises the question: Why would any devoted liberal of the 21st century be taken aback by an “enlightened” parent who refuses to recognize the clear gender of his or her newborn child?

I have, after all, long taken great pride in supporting LGBTQ freedom. Marriage equality, adoption rights, job protections, I have demanded them. Restroom ID laws, “don’t ask, don’t tell” and so-called “religious freedom” measures, I have fought them.

If modern liberalism “demands” that we dehumanize the unborn and ignore the clear science and morality of life in the womb; if it can procure from U.S. courts a legal redefinition of the oldest institution in the history of humanity; if it has concluded that elementary, middle, and high school students in America have the “right” to use whatever bathroom or locker room they so desire; if it allows for men to take trophies from women, or that there’s nothing wrong with women on performance-enhancing drugs to take trophies from normal women; if it has determined that women in combat are just as capable as men in combat; if it has decided that men can have babies (Is there a better headline to reveal the corruption of modern liberalism than, “British Man, 21, Makes History by Giving Birth…”?); if it has resolved that a black business owner doesn’t have to serve a “plantation wedding,” but a Christian business owner must serve a same-sex “wedding,” why would any modern liberal be surprised that those under the influence of liberalism would reject one of the tenets of basic biology?

In an effort to undermine Scripture, while at the same time attempting to excoriate Christian conservatives, liberals love to hail their knowledge of biology as they attempt to tout the legitimacy of Darwinian evolution. Devoted Darwinists tell us that natural selection is the “foundation of biology,” or the “foundation of modern medicine.” Or, as the infamous Bill Nye put it in a YouTube video leading up to his 2014 debate with Ken Ham (a creation vs. evolution debate), “Evolution is the fundamental idea in all of life science, in all of biology.” Nye implies that without evolution, “you’re just not going to get the right answer.”

Of course it was Nye who just this year posted this obscenity, which I described a few days later as “the anthem of modern liberalism.” Nye’s insanely stupid video -- which he introduced as a “very special… cool little segment” -- implies that, where we are now with the gender debate (which is like debating whether or not the earth is round) -- with many corrupted by liberalism unable to tell the difference between a boy and a girl—is due to “evolution.” The lyrics in the video also declare

Sexuality's a spectrum

Everyone is on it…



Drag queen, drag king

Just do what feels right

There you have it. The motto of modern liberalism: “Just do what feels right.” Yet a liberal like Leonard Pitts is surprised that folks who heed this ignorant, wicked garbage would stoop to purposefully ignoring and obscuring the gender of their child. Again, this is what liberalism has wrought. In other words, this is what your labor has wrought, Leonard.

And this is far beyond being “silly.” It is despicable. These are the efforts of one who is “wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked.” In other words, these are the efforts of one steeped in spiritual darkness.

Again, labeling your child an “it” is what happens when you ignore the eternal truths of the One who made us. Debating gender, life in the womb, marriage, et al, is what happens when “Everybody Wants to Rule Their World.” It is little wonder that American politicians can’t get things as complicated as health care, tax reform, immigration, North Korea, Islamic terrorism, the Middle East, and so on correct. When you can’t agree with your opponent on things as fundamental as life and marriage, there is almost no middle ground left where we can agree.

This is why liberalism must be fought at every turn. Whether politics, education, entertainment, industry, the military, and yes -- tragically -- even the church, those right-minded must work to defeat liberalism.

